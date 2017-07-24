Cal Maine: Dire Situation

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) has just reported its earnings and the stock has been pretty volatile. In fact, volatility has been common for this stock this year, and operationally the stock is in a dire situation as supply far exceeds demand right now. Remember that this stock has fallen from grace since I said we were walking on eggshells. I recommended taking some profits after my buy call when the stock hit $50. This spring we saw a run up in the name but I have had a sell rating on the name since spring. Here we sit at a 52 week low with a great company that has seen unfortunate market pressures. In fact, the stock shows you exactly what happens when the underlying commodity prices show extreme weakness (eggs). Since that time I have maintained a sell/don't buy rating on the name. So, with the realization egg prices have been pressured, how should this impact your expectations?

To answer this question, we need to examine recent performance. Given performance and near-term expectations, I have wanted you to avoid the stock. In the fiscal fourth which just ended on June 3, 2017 we saw one extra week of sales. Still, net sales were $274.6 million, plummeting 9.4% year-over-year. Yes, sales fell 10%, and that was with a whole extra week. The sales decline is dreadful, but was of course expected and anticipated. However, the magnitude of the decline was far greater than anticipated as these sales missed estimates by $3 million. Considering expenses, Cal-Maine saw a huge net loss $24.5 million, or $0.51 per share, compared with a tiny loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's quarter. This income was drastically short of expectations. In fact, these earnings missed by $0.26

As I always say the headline results only tell a part of the story. The question is what went into these numbers? First on the earnings front, these results include a payment of $5.5 million included in other income for the final BP settlement from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010. Talk about history rearing its ugly head. Then there were of course eggs. Frankly, prices were once again the toughest part of this quarter. The fact is that egg markets have been under extreme pressure for a year.

While egg volumes were up due to the extra week of sales, the company’s average customer selling prices in the quarter were down 15.5%. Since prices continue the long process of normalizing, it could continue to impact things moving forward. In fact, for fiscal year 2017, average egg prices are down 42% versus fiscal 2016. Ouch. There do not appear to be any risks from hen supply, or with feed costs that could benefit prices. The company always keeps an eye out for any avian influenza or other issues that could jeopardize supply. We always keep an eye on the hen supply. We know there was a big reduction in the hen supply early 2015 because of illness outbreaks in birds in the upper Midwestern United States. With laying flock increasing through this year, and higher egg production per hen, supply is up. There just doesn't seem to be any pending catalyst that will drive up prices. In fact, demand isn’t keeping pace with supply.

Now I do want to say that one trend that is bullish for the company is the big demand for specialty eggs. As I have detailed in the past, Americans are seeking out organic products and looking for free-range and hormone-free eggs. Breakfast is consumed every day by millions. Eggs continue to be a top choice and serve as an ingredient for countless others. This quarter specialty egg sales accounted for 42% of the company's total revenue. This segment is the growth strategy going forward. The company has made significant investments to meet anticipated demand for cage-free eggs. However, with the recent low prices of conventional eggs and typical seasonal fluctuations, demand trends for cage free eggs has slowed, resulting in a higher supply of specialty eggs. This led to further pain on the revenue side of the equation. Dolph Baker, chairman, president and chief executive officer stated:

“In spite of challenging market conditions, we have remained focused on managing our operations in an efficient and responsible manner. We were able to benefit from lower grain costs for the past year due to favorable harvest results. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, our feed costs per dozen were down 3.8 percent compared with a year ago, and our overall farm production costs per dozen were down 1.0 percent over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. For the year, feed costs per dozen were down 3.6 percent, while overall farm production costs per dozen were at the same level as the prior year, even with higher capital expenditures for recent conversion and other improvement projects. Looking ahead, we expect to have an adequate supply of our primary feed ingredients in fiscal 2018 while grain prices remain volatile. While we faced extraordinary market conditions in fiscal 2017, we continued to demonstrate consistent execution of our growth strategy. We will follow this same direction in the year ahead, and we believe Cal-Maine Foods is well positioned to benefit from improved market conditions. As always, our top priority is to meet the demands of our customers with exceptional service. We will continue to manage our operations efficiently and provide a favorable product mix, including cage-free and other specialty eggs, in line with customer demand. Importantly, our strong balance sheet provides us with the flexibility to pursue acquisitions and additional growth opportunities that add value to our operations. Together, we believe these efforts will reward both our customers and shareholders in fiscal 2018.”

Bottom line? The egg markets are under pressure and there are no expectations for improvement in the near future. The uncertainty is quite clear right now. When I rated the stock a buy Cal-Maine was in a great position because of the projected input/output costs the company was looking at in conjunction with its growth prospects and higher dividend (which is based on performance). Right now, we have nothing going for the name that makes me want to urge you to buy the name. A dividend will not be paid until at least $74 million in profit is recovered. While feed costs were down, the price of eggs will remain depressed for some time. I would not be a buyer here.

