Chevron Ahead Of Earnings

It's earnings season again and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is getting ready to report. As always, there is a lot to look out for and no way to cover everything in just one piece, so this article will look at just a few of the big things investors should consider before July 28.

Brief financial preview

For those who have been following Chevron or the sector as a whole, the following won't come as a surprise, so I'll just talk about it briefly. Chevron's downstream sector probably had a decent Q2, seasonal trends point towards as much, but weaker upstream realizations will be hard to contend with.

On the profitability front, Chevron posted $2.1 billion in net income during the first quarter when factoring out a $600 million gain from an asset sale. Most likely the firm was profitable in Q2, but it's worth checking up on its domestic upstream unit as it was just on the cusp of profitability.

The problem really lies with large oil companies not being able to cover their hefty capital expenditures and dividend payments with operating cash flow. Including $939 million spent by Chevron affiliates, Chevron shelled out $4.4 billion for capex in Q1 out of its $19.8 billion 2017 budget (includes $4.7 billion by affiliates).

After some simple math, that implies Chevron's quarterly capex spend should move up by a billion bucks going forward, indicating its outspend will definitely widen unless management scales back. I doubt Chevron will cut its 2017 capex, but management may want to communicate that spending with go down further in 2018 and beyond.

Look for any commentary on how management plans to make cash flow neutrality a possibility in light of Chevron having no control over energy prices.

Management has given out guidance for Chevron to spend between $17 and $22 billion on capex per year through 2020, a figure that should be used as a baseline when gauging if Chevron is cutting back or not. To bridge the gap for now, Chevron is utilizing asset sales like the rest of the industry.

Divestment news

In early Q2, Chevron announced it had reached a deal to sell its upstream Bangladesh assets. Blocks 12, 13, and 14 house the Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavi Bazar fields, which primarily produce natural gas. Production from those fields is sold to the nation's state-run energy company Petrobangla through a production sharing contract. All of that gas goes to domestic consumers. A price wasn't announced but a bid of $2 billion was expected. Management should comment on the deal during Chevron's update.

Other divestment news to look out for include the sale of its downstream Canadian assets for $1.09 billion USD on top of an expected $186 million USD for the working capital of that unit (almost $1.3 billion USD) in early Q2. There was also the divestment of its downstream South African operations for $900 million in late Q1, and the sale of its upstream Gulf of Mexico Shelf (shallow water) assets in early Q2 where a price wasn't given. Expect to see a lot more on this front.

Brazil's Campos Basin is home to vast amounts of oil and gas resources, including the offshore Maromba oil field (heavy crude) which Chevron owns 30% of. Chevron sold off its 30% stake in the venture in June along with Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) for an undisclosed sum.

The Maromba oilfield was found to be economically viable at the end of 2006, but the field isn't producing. Currently, the development plan envisions a FPSO vessel (floating production storage offloading) with 60,000 bpd of capacity supporting heavy oil production in shallow waters. First oil could be possible as soon as 2019. However, there would be a large capex spend required to bring the Maromba field online. It's hard to see that project making economic sense unless Brent moves closer to $60, and Chevron needs to focus on saving cash.

Operational preview

Every quarter LNG takes center stage when it comes to Chevron, and Q2 will be no different now that all three trains at the Gorgon LNG facility in Australia are operational. That should provide a nice jolt of cash flow and production growth, but profitability is questionable in light of what I would assume to be high DD&A expenses and weak LNG realizations. Either way, the fact that this project is finally working in Chevron's favor is big news. Click here to read more about that endeavor.

There is a chance management will comment more on Chevron's proposed Gorgon Phase 2 project, which would upgrade existing facilities as well as bring additional production wells online. Other big developments to keep an eye on include the Wheatstone LNG project in Australia and the USGS Petrochemical project in Texas, both of which are set to come online in 2017.

Chevron will tout its Permian Basin position this quarter without a doubt considering its aggressive ramp up in drilling activity. During its Q1 update, Chevron was running 12 operated rigs and had a stake in 13 non-operated rigs across the Permian. It will be interesting where that ends up in Q2. Management previously said the plan was for 20 operated rigs to hit the Permian by the end of 2018, but that might change.

Acreage deals are also on the agenda as Chevron has located around 200,000 acres "as candidates for swaps, leases or sales" in the Permian. Centralized acreage positions are key to driving strong returns, and leases on land that don't house any economic prospects unless prices materially rise aren't necessarily worth holding on to.

Final thoughts

Earnings season is a great way to stay up to date on oil and gas companies. Chevron's results will provide a better picture of how the industry is faring in a low-$50s Brent world. Management's commentary will provide insight into just how scared energy firms are, considering even OPEC can't save the price of oil.

