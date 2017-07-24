GE: No Quick Fixes - Flannery Has A Lot On His Plate

There are still risks to the earnings guidance, ¨one-time¨ costs continue to appear, and the balance sheet is more challenged than is obvious at first sight

General Electric (GE) continues to struggle as the second quarter does not show any relieve yet, as Jeff Immelt´s tenure ends on a bad note. The story remains pretty much the same as the market recognizes that industrial earnings targets will not be met. On top of that, GE´s balance sheet is quite stretched if pension liabilities are taken into account, as historical capital allocation decisions have been poor. Modest earnings power, a dismal track record and above-average usage of leverage makes that I am not buying this dip yet.

To create real upside, new management has to stop the poor capital allocation decisions and practices of the past, and hold divisional managers accountable to deliver on margin improvements, which is a daunting task for a company the size of GE. To create any margin of safety I will only start accumulating at levels in the low twenties, as I remain very cautious at these levels.

Declines In A Growing Economy

GE´s industrial operations posted an adjusted revenue decline of 2% in the second quarter of the year, as revenues fell to $27.6 billion. Revenues were hurt by the sale of the appliance business and weakness in the oil & gas sector, offset by a resilient healthcare, power and renewable energy business, as the latter segment benefit from bolt-on dealmaking. The company managed to grow its adjusted margins by 10 basis points to 13.2% of sales, as reported adjusted operating earnings were down a percent to $3.63 billion.

Reported profits came in at just $2.35 billion, driven by $560 million in non-operating pension costs as well as $709 million in restructuring charges, as both line items are pretty structural as of late. While the company claims that adjusted profits were up 4%, (adjusted for currencies) investors are not happy with yet another decline in sales and restructuring charges while the economy is doing fairly well.

The company reported order intake of $28.3 billion, a 6% increase from last year, marking a book-to-bill ratio of nearly 1.03 times as the nearly $327 billion backlog is sufficient to keep GE´s workers busy for another three years. While this number looks solid, note that much of GE´s orders have a span of multiple years, as the >1 number does not necessary indicate growth, but more or less indicates flattish order intake versus the current revenue base if you adjust for modest inflation.

Amidst these charges, GE posted earnings of merely $0.15 per share, that is the GAAP number. If we add back pension losses being equivalent to $0.04 per share, and add back the $0.02 per share loss from GE Capital, an earnings number of $0.21 per share can be reported. If we add back the parts of GE Capital which will be continued going forwards, (the so-called ¨Verticals¨) earnings came in at $0.28 per share, in what remains very complicated bookkeeping. After all true earnings are seen somewhere between $0.15 and $0.28 per share this quarter. For your reference, the quarterly dividend payout to investors stands at $0.24 per share, indicating that payout ratios are very high.

On the back of the ¨$0.28 per share¨ earnings metric, which is the non-GAAP version, GE sticks to its 2017 guidance which calls for earnings of $1.60-$1.70 per share. Of course this is the non-GAAP earnings metric as realistic GAAP earnings are probably seen closer to just $1 per share, as earnings are even inflated by the very low tax rate of 13%.

Leverage Remains An Issue

The balance sheet of GE remains complicated as it is split out across GE´s industrial business, and its Capital business. To make things even more complicated, inter-company eliminations make that the sum of both balance sheets does not perfectly line up.

If we assume that GE Capital can be regarded a financial institution and conservatively award the business a 1 times book value multiple, we can value this business at $20.7 billion. A wind down of the remaining operations means that this kind of value can be used to bolster the remaining industrial business, or be used to reduce leverage.

The industrial business holds $14.4 billion in cash and equivalents, but operates with debt of $81.9 billion, for a net debt load of $67.5 billion. If we add back $37 billion in pension related deficits as of the annual report of 2016, we end up with a realistic net leverage ratio of close to $105 billion, leverage is on the high side with adjusted EBITDA running at close to $25 billion a year. While leverage stands at just 2.6 times if pension deficits are not taken into account, the number rises to little over times if these pension deficits are taken into account. Assuming that a further wind-down of GE Capital (excluding the remaining verticals) can yield another $10-$20 billion in proceeds, perhaps GE might be best advised to use these proceeds to reduce leverage instead of buying back stock to combat the dilutive impact of reduced earnings power. After all, the $8 billion dividend payment each year does not leave much room to reduce leverage given the current earnings profile of the company, as the economy remains relatively solid and pension deficits have only risen over time.

Valuation Remains High

While shares of GE have fallen nearly 20% so far this year, which stands in big contrast to its peers, I am not automatically buying the dip. Realistic earnings power comes in anywhere between close to $1 per share on a GAAP basis and $1.60-$1.70 per share on a non-GAAP basis. With shares trading at around the $26 mark, multiples come in anywhere between 16 times earnings (non-GAAP) and 26 times earnings (GAAP). The 3.7% dividend yield is the key reason why investors are upbeat on the shares despite the operational struggles. The question remains if and for how long investors can find comfort in this yield, as recently questions have arisen if this yield is sustainable going forwards.

While the dividend is probably save in the near term, unless a major crisis hits the markets or the economy, I see no reason to pay a market multiple, or a premium in terms of GAAP earnings for a company which is structurally underperforming, while leverage is on the high side. Part of this relates to poor portfolio management, in which GE has overpaid for growth assets which generally have not delivered, while selling underperforming or perhaps non-attractive assets at poor prices. Expansion into the energy sector in recent years has been a ill move, as divestitures of the appliance business in particular looked to be executed at cheap multiples.

Final Thoughts

GE has been a poor allocator of capital over substantial periods of time. While the dividend has been on the high side, compared to peers, other capital allocation decisions can be debated. Most of this relates obviously to engaging expensive acquisitions, while selling non-core assets on the cheap. Other painful moves include the capital being raised during the crisis at depressed prices, while accelerated buyback programs in recent years have not been a major success either.

Note that a big portion of GE´s share price in recent years has been driven by a strong oil & gas business, a promise to focus on industrial activities and prospects for savvy capital allocation. The latter move was based on the premise that freed up capital with the wind-down of the capital business would be used to buy back stock which represented still underperforming industrial assets. As the performance of these assets were anticipated to improve, such ¨early¨ buybacks would look great with the benefit of hindsight, as the market would appreciate the improvements at the industrial side of the business.

The reality is that GE has not delivered on the industrial improvements. While the energy headwinds can in part explain this disappointment, it is obvious that GE has not delivered from an operational perspective as recent deals have not worked out as planned as well. A structural occurrence of one-time costs, increased focus on the massive pension deficit, and high dividend payout ratio have even caused some nerves among investors.

Not only is the market not buying the initial profit targets for 2018 anymore, the market has been discounting management in terms of capital allocation decisions, while one-time costs are really quite structural. Another ironic point is the allocation of multi-billion dollars each year to corporate overhead, even as GE Capital has shrunk dramatically which makes it hard to justify this overhead expense. In that light the segment margins of the industrial activities are highly overstated which leaves room to cut fat, if you dare as a manager. Each business unit needs increased accountability, including the management layer on top. Perhaps GE needs to make a dramatic move which includes spin-off of certain business units, or perhaps a huge reduction in the allocation of corporate overhead to increase transparency and put pressure on divisional managers to improve margins.



The latest comments indicate that GE has potential if new leadership can boost margins while stop making sub-optimal capital allocation decisions. If GE can manage to post real company-wide operating margins of 15-18% like some of its peers (Honeywell for instance), on a sales base of $110 billion, operating profits might come in at $16.5 to $20 billion. The issue is that it will take quite some time to realize such margin gains and requires a recovery of the oil & gas business. Taking into account $3 billion in interest expenses, as well as a 20% tax rate, net earnings might realistically come in at $11-$14 billion, for earnings of $1.25-$1.60 per share on a real structural basis. These numbers are still a very long way from the original industrial profit target of $2 per share in 2018, even if the higher end of the margin target could be achieved.

While I am perfectly aware that GE has been a huge underperformer, having lagged the S&P 500 by some 30% over the past year, I still see no compelling valuation arguments to pick up the shares now, nor am I impressed with the performance of the operations. Using earnings power of $1.25-$1.60 per share in case management delivers on margin gains and stops making adverse capital allocation moves, I will only start buying in the low-twenties to leave a margin of safety given the operational struggles and pressure on the balance sheet.

