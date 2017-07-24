Fragile Vs. Antifragile: You Have To Understand What You're Dealing With First

"No matter how many times something is observed, there is always the possibility that next time something different will occur.” - Jeremy Harwood.

Beware using the past to predict the future. The more comfortable you become doing so, the harsher things are when things don't go as planned.

Selling options puts you at risk to volatility, making them fragile. Meanwhile buying options allows you to benefit from volatility, becoming antifragile.

First we need to establish the foundation of things. Are they fragile, robust, or antifragile - we must know before we understand how to evaluate their risk/reward profiles.

As a natural skeptic and speculator, I need to look at things based on their core properties first. I need to determine what exactly I am looking at before I can assume how to evaluate it.

Thanks to Nassim Taleb's theory from his book Antifragile, I incorporated this into my own research and asset allocations.

The 'Triad' of fragile, robust, and antifragile...

Things that are 'fragile' suffer from spouts of disorder, volatility, and uncertainty. Imagine an antique glass vase sitting on a flimsy corner table. It looks pretty and holds up nicely, until a small disturbance nudges the table and knocks the vase off. Shattering it.

What is 'robust' are things that simply absorb disorder and stay the same. Neither benefit from events, nor any harm. Think of a jello mold sitting firmly on a counter and a small short earthquake strikes. It will absorb the volatility with minimal problems.

Finally, the 'antifragile'. These are things that gain from disorder, volatility, and uncertainty. The exact polar opposite of whatever is fragile. An example of what is antifragile would be working out to gain muscle strength. By causing stress to your muscles and tearing the their fibers, they will rebuild stronger.

I use this 'Triad' in two ways: for portfolio strategy and researching underlying assets/securities.

In regards to my portfolio, I strive to make sure I will benefit from any volatility rather than be crippled by it. Especially during a time where the crowd does not expect any at all (the less volatility expected, the cheaper the options cost). I ask myself, "is my portfolio fragile? Could I "blow up" if the waters get choppy?" Being short volatility, which seems to be the trade to be in today, can be dangerous if volatility suddenly re-appears. Do I have 'antifragile' items, such as owning long put options on fragile securities (more below), long gold (GLD) and the subsequent leveraged gold miners (GDXJ)? This allows us to be long volatility, and should benefit from uncertainty and disorder.

Selling options is to be fragile (volatility will harm you) and buying options is antifragile (sudden volatility benefits you). Many traders make steady gains from selling options. But it also can "blow you up" if things get turbulent.

This is why I never sell options. I do not want to make small gains (the upfront premium) today, but be on the hook if a sudden unforeseen event occurs tomorrow.

There is a phenomenal and priceless short-story that Malcolm Gladwell wrote called, "Blowing Up". To summarize, it is the story about the battle of ideals and investment strategies between Victor Neiderhoffer and Nassim Taleb. One sold options (Neiderhoffer) and the other bought options (Taleb). Thus, when one made a profit, the other registered a loss. The former sacrificed long term security to profit immediately by writing options during times of peace, and the latter suffered consecutive losses, but made a fortune in the future through buying out-of-the-money options when volatility struck.

It is a must read story of two geniuses that put it all on the line - financially and emotionally ...

The second way I use the 'Triad' is when I look at securities. I need to ask myself, "what am I looking at?" before I can understand how to gauge it's risk. For example, lets briefly look at Tesla (TSLA).

Tesla has significant liabilities that investors tolerate today, but may not appreciate in the future. They also have a serious cash burn problem, which will increase, and do not make any profit. There is also fierce competition from other vehicle companies, such as Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), that are joining the 'green' revolution. But most importantly, Tesla is dependent on low rates and an expanding credit cycle. In a recession, car firms don't do that well. After years of an expanding car market that is now falling apart, we can expect lower growth ahead.

Therefore, I would gauge that Tesla is 'fragile'.

It is the pretty glass vase on the narrow high corner table in the living room with children running around all the time...

In an article I wrote last week about tail-events (rare events), I highlighted the brief history of Valeant (VRX), which had looked glorious and was the streets favorite pharma stock for a while, until it wasn't. History is littered with examples of how persistent calm and bullish investments can end almost instantly.

Another focal point that stuck in my mind was the idea of how fast things can unravel. The way what had seemed normal and consistent for years can abruptly end. Taleb uses his "The Turkey On Thanksgiving" example to help us with these issues.

Imagine a turkey on a family's farm...

The turkey is fed daily and lives in a nice pen. As time goes on, it becomes used to how things are. It feels secure. That is, until it suddenly gets beheaded and eaten for Thanksgiving dinner.

The irony is that as each day passes, the turkey feels his risks decreasing- becomes complacent with his everyday life. But in reality, each day that goes by, his risks are increasing- Thanksgiving nears as he grows fatter.

If you graphed this up until Thanksgiving, one would see an upwards trending line. In fact, you could use the past and fancy math to make projections of what will happen next year. Incorporating these inputs makes you feel confident that the trend will continue.

But then November 23rd arrives and suddenly it all "blows up".

"Consider a turkey that is fed every day," Taleb writes. "Every single feeding will firm up the bird's belief that it is the general rule of life to be fed every day by friendly members of the human race 'looking out for its best interests,' as a politician would say... ... "On the afternoon of the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, something unexpected will happen to the turkey. It will incur a revision of belief..."

Looking at the chart above, the turkey's feeling of safety was at its highest point just as its risk was at the maximum...

The key takeaway: don't be the turkey, and beware using the past to predict the future.

A favorite thinker of mine, the 18th century philosopher David Hume, had told us to be cautious of inductive reasoning i.e. moves from specific instances into a generalized conclusion.

Inductive reasoning example... Every tornado I have ever seen in the United States rotated counterclockwise, and I have seen dozens of them.

We see a tornado in the distance, and we are in the United States.

I conclude that the tornado we see right now must be rotating counterclockwise.

Hume uses the sighting of a black swan as an example. People who have only ever seen flocks of white swans believe, then, that all swans are white. But being a swan does not cause a bird to always have snow-white feathers. Just because you haven't seen a black swan does not mean that all swans are white.

Therefore, for instance, just because investors haven't seen the U.S. treasury default on their debts doesn't mean it won't happen.

When I look at sample data or of a stocks history, just because a 'fat tail' doesn't show up in the sample does not mean it doesn't exist going forward.

By first understanding what is fragile, robust, antifragile and what are the costs and benefits of each, we can get a better picture of what to expect.

I live for myself to be short fragility, and long antifragility. I avoid over leveraged and unprofitable equities because a sudden shakeup will send them tumbling. I also never short volatility or sell options.

The "DotCom" bubble in the 1990's was built upon fragile equities that didn't make money and euphoric traders. And the underlying house boom preceding 2008 was built on a fragile base: over-indebted home buyers and over-extended banks that couldn't sustain sudden volatility.

I would rather wake up and see sudden disorder or calamity benefit me than leave me with an extremely expensive broken glass vase to clean up.

