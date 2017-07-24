Monopoly Scrutiny Of Amazon Baseless

If there were any moves made on Amazon, Wal-Mart would have to be broken up first - it is far bigger than the e-commerce company.

The first thing to understand about the alleged scrutiny of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by regulators is the idea, without a doubt, had to have been initiated by competitors concerned about the inability to compete with Amazon. This is not because of monopoly practices, but because they aren't as good as Amazon at what they do.

This is why when examining the idea of Amazon breaking antitrust laws, everyone starts scratching their heads after focusing in on what a monopoly by legal definition is. By any definition, Amazon isn't even close to being a monopoly in any category it competes in. Being a market leader is completely different from a company using dominance to stop competitors from having entry to a market.

This is why when the financial media reports on the so-called issue, they have to use terms like "traditional monopoly" when trying to give the story legs. By that I mean because it is so obvious it's not in violation of any type of antitrust infractions, the media uses the phrase to suggest it approaching some type of non-traditional danger zone. That of course makes no sense.

In other words, there is nothing there, but somehow people are being made to "feel" there is something there, but legally, can't find anything that would reinforce the idea.

This is nothing more than the use of fear to create the illusion of a giant monopoly, when in fact if there were to be legitimate scrutiny, based upon sales and market share, Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) would be the company that should be dismantled, as it is far larger than Amazon is. We don't hear calls for antitrust examination of Wal-Mart because it would be ludicrous. It's even more ludicrous with Amazon.

Monopoly by American standards

Antitrust laws in America are primarily in place in order to prevent a company from using its power to eliminate competition in order to eventually raise prices once the majority of the field is cleared. At its core, that is why monopolies aren't allowed in the U.S.

The law doesn't exist to keep well-run companies like Amazon, which continues to keep its prices low, from gaining market share. Overall, market share isn't the issue, it's using a monopoly position to generate above-market earnings.

Since Amazon hasn't come close to dominating retail by any stretch of the imagination, and it still faces numerous competitors in the categories it competes in, lawmakers would have to totally redefine what a monopoly is in order to justify taking action against the company.

And even if they did, under current laws there is no way Amazon could legitimately lose the case.

Retail sales

In the U.S., even after years of competition, e-commerce still only accounts for a little over 10 percent of all retail business. And Amazon has less than 50 percent of the U.S. e-commerce market, even while being the market leader. It still has a lot of competition. Including all retail sales, Wal-Mart sells over three times what Amazon does.

With groceries, even after the Whole Foods acquisition Amazon would have less than 3 percent of the grocery market share, according to Kantar Retail. Wal-Mart is the market leader with 22 percent.

This non-story only started getting legs when some investors started shorting Amazon and faced having to take some hefty losses when the company didn't pull back as expected.

That's why when initial reports of some serious investigation into Amazon's practices were met with confusion and the need to change the terminology associated with monopolies to "traditional monopolies" in order to save face after running with the story.

When identifying a monopoly as a traditional monopoly, it suggests there's something like a non-traditional monopoly. Such a thing only exists in the imagination of financial writers trying to drum up something out of the dubious allegations.

Conclusion

Beyond the obvious self-interests of those trying to give the impression of a major investigation into Amazon's business practices because they shorted the company, there also appears to be a predisposition of a number of those in the financial media to attempt to stop Amazon's growth trajectory.

Since Whole Foods was the impetus behind this rise in opposition, this would make sense because the company does have a strong, core customer base that has a lot of emotional ties to the company. If that's the case, which is likely, it helps explain why the story has some legs when everything points to there being no chance under existing U.S. antitrust laws of Amazon being labeled a monopoly.

This is why there are so many caveats when the story is talked about. A lot of the stories use language like it "feels" like Amazon is this way, or people are cited as being intimidated by Amazon. I find that bizarre. That speaks to me more of an anti-capitalist world view than a legitimate concern. Of course when there is no basis for antitrust arguments, the media has to find something to say about it.

That there is an attempt to paint Amazon with an antitrust brush, the numbers totally refute the idea. It's not even close to being in any position of that type of dominance in any market it competes in.

And when considering it maintains a low-cost policy and strategy, it totally aligns with the purpose of U.S. antitrust law, which is to keep giant companies from raising prices once it dominates a market.

Under any scenario, whether dominating a market or boosting prices, Amazon doesn't come close to meeting the criteria of being a monopoly.

For those reasons Amazon shareholders and investors in general should feel safe in maintaining and increasing their positions in Amazon, as far as it relates to the antitrust issue. The Whole Foods deal will go through, and the company won't be told it has to be broken up. There is no legal basis for it to have that type of action taken against it, and there won't be.

