IBM: This Blue-Chip Stock Just Went On Sale

IBM's (IBM) stock continues to be depressed and trades at the bottom of its 52-week range (20% lower than just a few months ago). IBM's recent 2nd quarter earnings release hasn't helped matters. Revenue was down year-over-year for the 21st quarter in a row, off by more than 4 percent. However, it wasn't all bad news:

IBM beat earnings expectations. Excluding certain items, IBM recorded $2.97 in earnings per share vs. $2.74 in earnings per share as expected by analysts.

IBM reiterated its guidance of at least $13.80 in earnings per share for the full year of 2017.

IBM's strategic imperatives continue to do well, which now contributes 45% of total revenue.

IBM has definitely struggled the last couple of years, but I'm confident in their strategic imperatives growth. This will achieve critical mass and return IBM to growth in the future. Given the recent price decline, I now think IBM's price is cheap enough to warrant buying the stock. I especially like IBM because there's multiple ways the stock provides a return on your investment. This includes a 4.08% annual dividend yield, large stock repurchases, and price appreciation potential.

Monster 4.08% Annual Dividend Yield

One of my favorite qualities of IBM is its quarterly dividend, which has been delivered to shareholders uninterrupted since 1916. Also, IBM will soon be a dividend aristocrat given the dividend has increased every year for approximately 20 years in a row. Even with a 4.08% yield, their dividend payout ratio is still less than 50% based on free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures). This is important because if IBM sales deteriorate or remain flat, there's still enough free cash flow to maintain or even increase the dividend going forward.

Data in the table above and below provided by Google Finance.

YTD includes IBM's first two quarters.

Significant Stock Repurchases

Another way IBM uses their free cash flow is for stock repurchases. I'm generally a fan of stock repurchases for a variety of reasons. First, it's a form of returning capital back to shareholders, just like a dividend. Over the previous 4 fiscal years, IBM has actually returned more capital back to shareholders through share repurchases than dividends. Many investors just look at yield when comparing dividend stocks, when the true yield should be adding dividends and share repurchases together. So if I use IBM's year-to-date as an example, IBM has returned approximately $5.5 billion in capital to shareholders, which is roughly a 8.16% yield.

Second, share repurchases increase earnings per share, even if earnings remain flat. So if the valuation of IBM remains constant, this will have the effect of increasing the price per share. This has been quite important for IBM, which has seen its sales struggles over recent years. The table above illustrates the power of share repurchases. IBM had approximately 1.1 billion shares outstanding in 2013, but has since reduced that amount by approximately 15% to 940 million shares (there has been no stock splits during that time period). This has been a significant factor in stabilizing EPS and increasing value over time.

Lastly, stock repurchases have the effect of dollar-cost averaging. This can be helpful when a stock is experiencing downward pressure like IBM currently is. This just means that more shares will be able to be repurchased, which will be beneficial when the stock rebounds.

Conservative Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

I made this analysis as conservative as possible to show the possibility of IBM's sales continuing to slide for the next 5 years. I assume that free cash flow decreases by 5% every year for the next 5 years (first stage). Then I assume that free cash flow increases by 3% every year thereafter (second stage) in perpetuity, which is basically neutral when you consider inflation.

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Conclusion

IBM has definitely had a rough go of it over the past couple of years, but there are multiple positive things that I see. First, even though sales continue to slump, IBM has gotten far better at turning their revenue into earnings. Second, IBM expects to return to growth in the future as a result of their strategic imperatives, which are gaining critical mass. It's simply just taking a lot of time for IBM to transition from their legacy businesses, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. While the turnaround is still occurring, IBM's dividend and share repurchases will help mitigate any further operational declines. Keep in mind that IBM's free cash flow remains excellent. Most of all, I believe my two-stage discounted cash flow model is compelling. Even with further decreases in free cash flow, IBM's stock is still attractively valued at the current price. I recommend buying now while IBM is still on sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.