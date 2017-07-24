Apple: Services Revenue Growth Suggests Higher Dividend Increase

Apple (AAPL) has consistently delivered wonderful products and created an ecosystem that its users enjoy to use. This has resulted in higher revenues. However, its hardware product revenues are often prone to seasonality and product cyclicality. One of the often-overlooked segment in Apple’s revenue stream is its rapid growing services segment. We suggest that instead of simply looking at EPS to evaluate Apple’s dividend payout ratio, it is perhaps better to evaluate Apple’s dividend by comparing with the margin of Apple’s services segment.

Apple Product’s Stickiness Generates Revenues

When Warren Buffett was interviewed by CNBC back in the spring, he told the reporter, "Apple strikes me as having quite a sticky product." Indeed, Apple’s integrated hardware and operating system has resulted in wonderful user experiences for consumers. This integrative approach has also resulted in an ecosystem that attracts Apple users to buy different Apple products such as iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. Overall, Apple users generally have a much higher customer loyalty than users of other platforms.

These are the main reasons that Apple continue to grow its revenue from its device sales. Its users also have spent enormously in its services such as purchasing apps, media contents, and or subscribing to its iCloud and other services.

Apple’s Hardware Revenue

At the present, over 85% of Apple’s revenue come from its hardware devices. However, it appears that some of its products sale are saturated or even in a decline lately. For examples, in Apple’s Q2 2017, the number of units sold in its iPhones and iPads have declined by 1% YoY and 13% YoY respectively. While the weakness in its iPhones sale may be attributed to the fact that many consumers are waiting for the release of the so-called iPhone 8, which is widely expected to come with major hardware upgrades, it does speak of Apple’s vulnerabilities.

Since the sales of iPhone consisted of 63.4% of its trailing 12-month total revenue ended in Q2 2017, we will use iPhone to illustrate Apple’s vulnerabilities. Like many other companies that sells mobile device, Apple needs to come up with new products every year in order to compete with other companies. A delay in its product launch may severely impact its revenue. Below is the chart that shows Apple’s iPhone revenue since Q1 2013. As can be seen, Q1 has been traditionally the best quarter of the year. However, Apple’s iPhone revenue growth has been stalled since 2015. Its Q1 2016 and Q1 2017 revenue only grew by 1% and 5% respectively. Its iPhone revenue for the whole 2016 has declined by 5%.

Source: Created by author based on Apple’s quarterly report

Services Segment has better Profit Margin and future growth

Despite a weakening in Apple’s iPhone growth, Apple’s iPhone product still generates enormous amount of cash flow for Apple. Compare with other mobile device makers, Apple is able to enjoy higher gross margin. This, itself is impressive. However, its services segment has even better profit margin and likely will have better future growth potential.

In the trailing 12-month revenue ended in Q2 2017, Apple’s services generated about $26.5 billion revenue. This is only about 12% of its total trailing 12-month revenue of $220 billion. Although still a small segment compare to its device sales, this segment has been enjoying rapid growth as shown in the chart below. As can be seen, the services segment not only enjoys YoY growth in each of its quarters, its quarter-over-quarter revenue has also been increasing in most of the quarters.

Source: Created by author based on Apple’s quarterly report

Unlike its devices revenue that is impacted greatly by seasonality and product cyclicality, Apple’s services revenue is much more resilient to these two factors. The main reason is that its services revenue depends on an increase of its user-base. As more devices are sold every quarter (regardless of a high season or low season), its user-base will increase. Thus, there will be more users shopping and or subscribing to its apps, multimedia, contents, cloud services, etc. It is also important to note that many of its services revenue are also recurring revenues such as its cloud services and iTunes services subscriptions.

Apple’s services revenue stream is not only growing, less impacted by seasonality or product cyclicality, it also has a very high profit margin. For example, in Apple’s App Store sales, Macquarie Securities analyst Ben Schachter estimated that the gross margin is about 90%. (click here). He estimated that Apple’s services have a gross margin of 65% overall. This gross margin is twice as large as Apple’s gross margin for devices.

A Look at Apple’s Dividend from Services Revenue Perspective

Now that we have looked at Apple’s revenue and gross margin for its hardware devices and its services segments, we will look at how this may impact its future dividend growth. One simple metric to evaluate its dividend sustainability and growth prospect is to calculate its payout ratio based on its EPS. This will give a good indication of the company’s dividend sustainability.

The chart below shows Apple’s quarterly dividend payout ratio based on EPS. As can be seen from the blue line, its quarterly payout ratio fluctuates quite a bit due to seasonality and product cyclicality. Using trailing 12-month dividend and EPS data, we get a normalized number. As the orange line illustrates, it is well below 30%. Apple’s dividend sustainability is very healthy based on its EPS data.

Source: Created by author based on Apple’s quarterly report

Since Apple’s EPS can fluctuate quite a bit due to seasonality and its product’s cyclicality. Therefore, I am proposing another way to look at Apple’s dividend sustainability, to compare its dividend payment with Apple’s Services segment. The reason is simple, Apple’s services segment offers a predictable and steady revenue source. Its quarterly margin is also above its quarterly dividend.

Below is the chart that compares Apple’s quarterly dividend and the gross margin per share of Apple’s services segment.

Source: Created by author based on Apple’s quarterly report, and a 65% margin estimate by Ben Schachter

Since Apple does not provide its Services segment’s operating expense, we will just use the segment’s gross margin to illustrate. The blue line is Apple’s quarterly dividend per share. As can be seen, it has been gradually increasing every year due to dividend increase. The orange line is the gross margin per share of Apple’s services segment. The per share data has already factored the number of shares outstanding at the end of each quarter (Apple has been buying back its shares). It has also assumed a 65% margin as estimated by Macquarie Securities analyst Ben Schachter. The number is therefore hypothetical and is used only for illustration purposes.

As can be seen from the graph, the gap between Apple’s Services gross margin and its dividend per share has been widening. Since Apple’s services revenue is much more stable and a good chunk of it is recurring revenues, Apple’s dividend appears to be healthy and sustainable. Apple should be able to support a higher dividend increase based on its services gross margin.

Investor Takeaway

Apple’s services revenue has been growing in double digits YoY. Its services revenue is also resilient to seasonality and product cyclicality. An analysis of the gross margin per share of Apple’s services segment suggests that Apple should be able to support a higher dividend with its services revenue alone. Since Apple generally announces to increase its dividend after the release of its Q3 result, management should really consider an increase higher than last year’s 5 cents per share. Perhaps, Apple should increase its dividend by 10 cents per share in the upcoming announcement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.