Skyworks: Post-Earnings Valuation Reveals Solid Upside Potential

After the close July 20, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) reported its fiscal Q3 earnings, beating on EPS by $0.05 and on revenue by more than $10 million. Moreover, the corporation gave a solid Q4 guidance of $980 million revenue, which is above the consensus. This was the fifth consecutive earnings report that beat estimates on both revenue and EPS.

Strangely, the stock price did not react on this, closing near the $107 level on Friday - something that can be connected with the options expiration date. I believe this provides a great opportunity to invest in the company as the prospects are decent, evident by strong performance in Q3 and positive guidance. This is also backed by the fact that DCF valuation shows the fair value of SWKS stock is higher than the current price level.

SWKS Price data by YCharts

Q3 Earnings

First of all, let us review Q3 earnings and the guidance for Q4.

In fiscal Q3, Skyworks delivered $901 million in revenue, which represents 20% growth year over year and beat estimates by more than $10 million. Importantly, the corporation again improved its margins significantly: operating margin for the three-months period increased from 31.7% in fiscal Q3 2016 to 33.8% in fiscal Q3 2017. This continues a very positive trend demonstrated in the previous years. The margins' dynamics is presented by the picture below.

Skyworks outperformance is driven by a vibrant dynamic mobile ecosystem, one that rewards companies who can resolve architectural complexities with simplified integrated solutions. At a higher level, Skyworks is well positioned to capitalize on the rapidly approaching 5G technology wave, enabling new markets from autonomous vehicles to emerging segments in artificial intelligence, robotics and virtual reality.

(Source: Q3 2017 Earnings call)

The guidance for Q4 was also solid. Skyworks’ management projects revenue will amount to $980 million, with gross margin expansion to 51% from 50.4% shown in Q3. The guidance reflects 17% revenue growth year over year, and 19% EPS increase. As a result, revenues for full FY 2017 are projected to amount to $3646.8 million, which, if achieved, would represent an 11% increase compared to the results of FY 2016. This is a very strong projection that should inspire investors, especially taking into account Skyworks tends to provide low guidance and beat estimates.

Comparative analysis

With regard to Skyworks' position in comparison with peers, the situation looks attractive. The company’s valuation is not too high relative to the growth rate, as the PEG ratio of 1.1 is almost the lowest among other semiconductors. Moreover, the EV/EBITDA multiple of 13, which is the lowest among peers, shows Skyworks is reasonably valued relative to operating performance.

DCF valuation

In light of strong performance and lack of market response to solid Q3 results, I decided to find the intrinsic value of Skyworks using DCF modeling.

My analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 9%, with a 10.9% increase in FY 2017 and 10.8% increase in FY 2018. The numbers comply with the average analyst estimate provided by Yahoo Finance and the management’s guidance.

The growth from 2019 to 2021 is expected to be on the level of 8%. Taking into consideration the company's revenue has increased on average by more than 21% over the last five years, the assumptions seem to be conservative. As Skyworks penetrates such attractive segments as smart home and 5G, the company should be well positioned in the coming years.

SWKS Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

2. EBITDA margin will steadily decrease from 41.2% in FY 2017 to more conservative 37% in FY 2021. This would represent the average EBITDA margin that has been shown over last three years.

SWKS EBITDA Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

3. The average growth in PP&E will be 12.9%. A 6% increase in FY 2017 represents the current TTM number.

4. The effective tax rate will increase from the current 13.5% to more conservative level of 25.5% by the end of the horizon period.

5. Then goes the WACC.

The corporation does not have debt on its balance. The cost of equity capital (8.9%) is calculated using CAPM, with 0.74 beta, 2.2% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 8.9%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $22.9 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple will decrease to the level of 12 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2021). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $124.2. Under the optimistic scenario (13x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $24.3 billion or $131.6 per share, representing more than 22% upside potential for the stock.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $120.5-127.9, which represents 12-19% upside potential.

Final words

Overall, in Q3 2017, Skyworks demonstrated solid results that should inspire investors and drive the stock price higher. Despite the lack of market reaction to the earnings and guidance shown on Friday, it is clear the stock has room to grow since the prospects of the corporation are favorable.

This is also supported by valuation, as the comparative analysis shows the stock can be undervalued versus peers. The DCF model reveals the intrinsic value of the corporation is higher than the market capitalization. The fair price range for the stock is estimated to be $120.5-127.9, representing 12-19% upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWKS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.