Netflix: Booming Revenue And Imploding Cash Flows

That's an important risk factor to watch, but no reason to panic: Netflix is doing the smart thing by betting on long-term growth over current cash flows.

On the other hand, the company is burning massive amounts of cash, and debt levels are already quite high.

Netflix (NFLX) reported spectacular growth numbers for the second quarter of 2017, and profit margins are moving in the right direction. On the other hand, the company is burning massive amounts of cash, and debt levels are already quite high. What does this mean for investors in Netflix?

Growing sales and burning cash

Netflix is growing at full speed: 10 years ago the company was making $1.2 billion in annual revenue for 2007, fast forward a decade, and Wall Street analysts are on average expecting $11.48 billion in sales during 2017.

Revenue during the second quarter of 2017 increased by more than 32% versus the same quarter in the prior year, showing that there is no slowdown at sight for the video streaming pioneer.

NFLX Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

But cash flows are telling a very different story. The company has been burning increasing amounts of cash over the past several years. Netflix is expecting negative free cash flow to be between -$2 billion and -$2.5 billion during the full year 2017. Even more important, management is expecting free cash flow to remain in negative territory for the foreseeable future.

From Netflix’s letter to shareholders for the second quarter of 2017:

“With our content strategy paying off in strong member, revenue and profit growth, we think it’s wise to continue to invest. In continued success, we will deploy increased capital in content, particularly in owned originals, and, as we have said before, we expect to be free cash flow negative for many years.”

Watching debt levels

Netflix management usually talks about debt levels in comparison to the market value of the company’s equity, and this indicator is comfortably low. However, this is mostly because the stock price has exploded higher over the past several years, and Netflix is quite a volatile stock, both when moving up and down. Stock prices are unpredictable in the short term, especially when it comes to such a volatile name.

Looking at other debt indicators, the situation is quite different. Interest expense amounted to $55.5 million in the second quarter of 2017, while operating income was $127.8 million. This means that interest expense absorbed over 43% of operating profits during the quarter.

The following table compares financial leverage and debt to equity ratios for Netflix versus Disney (DIS), Fox (FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA), and Time Warner (TWX).

Financial Leverage Debt to equity Netflix 5.31 1.55 Disney 2.1 0.38 Fox 3.38 1.32 Time Warner 2.58 0.88

Data source: Morningstar.

Netflix is growing at a much faster rate than traditional operators in the industry, so the comparison is not entirely fair. Still, it’s worth noting that Netflix’s debt ratios are comparably much higher than those of players in the traditional TV sector.

None of this means that Netflix will get into financial trouble anytime soon, or that current debt levels are unsustainable. However, rising debt levels and negative cash flows are always a potential risk factor to watch, especially at these levels.

Burning cash for the right reasons

Over the past few years Netflix has been changing its content strategy. The company is aggressively betting on original content, and a considerable part of new content is self-produced as opposed to licensed.

Self-produced shows, like Stranger Things, require more upfront cash, as the company starts spending cash during the creation of each show, substantially before its completion and release. In comparison, licensed originals like Orange Is the New Black are paid on delivery, and licensed non-originals are paid over the term of the licensing agreement.

According to management, self-producing is ultimately less expensive over the long term, since Netflix can work directly with the creators and eliminate additional overhead expenses and fees. Besides, Netflix owns the intellectual property rights on a global scale, which means more control, both on business decisions and creative aspects.

Even more important, original productions are a key differentiating factor for Netflix versus other alternatives in the streaming market, and many of those productions are enormously popular among subscribers. Content strength is arguably the main reason consumers subscribe to Netflix, and the company’s strategy is clearly working well in that area.

Netflix ended the second quarter with nearly 104 million subscribers around the world, and the international segment is firing on all cylinders, even surpassing the size of the U.S. membership base at over 52 million.

Data source: SEC filings.

Another key aspect to consider is that profit margins are clearly improving. Contribution profit is basically revenue less cost of revenues and marketing expenses incurred by the segment. This metric includes content costs, but it excludes operating expenses such as general and administrative costs and technology.

Contribution margin fluctuates substantially from quarter to quarter, but the long term trend in U.S. margins over the past several years is clearly encouraging.

Data source: SEC filings.

Even better, the company is expecting positive international contribution profit for the full year 2017​, showing that Netflix can also make money in international markets, where investments for growth are a considerable drag on profits.



Netflix management expects to generate an operating profit margin of 7% of revenue at the total-company level during 2017, followed by expanding profitability levels in 2018 and beyond.

Bottom line

Netflix is rapidly burning cash, but it’s doing so for the right reasons. The company is effectively capitalizing on its massive growth opportunities, and profitability levels are clearly improving.

Management needs to be careful not to go too far with this strategy, since current debt levels are already quite high. However, prioritizing long-term growth opportunities over current cash flows is the right thing to do considering that Netflix has explosive potential for expansion over the years ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.