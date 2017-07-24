Lighten Your Load Ahead Of Twitter Earnings

Shares of micro-blogging site Twitter (TWTR) have had a solid run lately. The stock is up by more than 23% year to date (YTD), and 37% over the last three months alone. The rally that began after Twitter reported better than expected growth in monthly active users (MAUs) has progressed nicely, giving investors some much needed relief. Further, multiple positives with varying degrees of impact have emerged over the last few months. However, a real turnaround might not be as close as some believe it is. And with Twitter scheduled to report its Q2 earnings later this week, it might be prudent to take some profits, at the very least.

Clearly, user growth on the platform has improved, and not surprisingly, this has buoyed investor sentiment. The platform added 9 million MAUs in the previous quarter, ending Q1 with an MAU base of 328 million. Twitter saw its user base grow by 3% sequentially and approximately 6% year on year (YoY). These numbers marked an improvement from the 1% sequential growth it registered during two of its immediately preceding quarters.

Another improvement commonly cited by the bulls is the YoY growth in the platform's daily active users (DAUs). Q1 saw a sustained YoY growth over the same quarter last year, which is a good sign. However, Twitter's reluctance to reveal the absolute numbers could be interpreted by some, as a signal that the numbers may not be large enough to inspire confidence. Further, the absence of sequential growth numbers means that we don't really know if these numbers are improving consistently. The latest numbers could be better than last year's numbers, but are they improving every quarter? We don't really have a way to find out.

Going back to MAU growth, while the improvements are clearly visible, it's hard to say if advertisers will assign too much importance to these changes. After all, rival platforms like Instagram are adding 100 million MAUs every few months, and this towers above Twitter's 9 million MAU addition in Q1. What could work in favor of Twitter is the belief that advertisers are looking for avenues apart from Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). Yet, with the emergence of opportunities like Amazon's ad-business, how much this sentiment benefits Twitter remains to be seen.

Possibly the biggest positive over the last year or so has been Twitter's ability to consistently generate free cash flows. While the company registered operating cash flows of just over $800 million in the last twelve months, free cash flows came in at close to $470 million. This will help Twitter bid for live streaming deals with greater comfort. The recent slew of live streaming deals is, undoubtedly, good news. However, Twitter had a lot of deals lined up last year as well, and only time will tell exactly how these deals eventually impact user and top line growth.

The addition of users doesn't seem to be helping the sales growth trajectory, with revenue growth falling YoY for the first time in Q1. And going by last quarter's 63% dip in 'cost per ad engagement', the trend is likely to continue in Q2, even if Twitter adds a good number of users. Unless Twitter starts adding a reasonably large number of users, calling a turnaround may be jumping the gun.

The recent rally has pushed Twitter valuations to 5.8 times LTM sales, which isn't cheap by any standards. There's nothing stellar about the results so far, and Q2 is likely to be mediocre again unless we see a big improvement in user growth. Meanwhile, short interest in Twitter has risen gradually since May end, to touch 57.1 million shares, representing 8.5% of the company's float. This shows growing skepticism going into Q2 earnings later this week. Updated data as of mid-July is expected to be out on the 25th, and investors should keep an eye out for these numbers.

Twitter shares had entered overbought territory based on the Bollinger Bands and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), but have retreated following Friday's correction. This week's action could push it back into overbought territory if we see strong upticks. Those who like to base their trades on the charts should also keep an eye on these two indicators in the coming week.

There's no doubt that Twitter is an increasingly important platform in today's day and age. However, in the absence of new ways to monetize its relatively limited set of loyal users, the stock isn't quite as attractive as the platform.

While Twitter has beaten earnings estimates handsomely in each of its last 4 quarters, it has missed revenue estimates by 11%, 7.9% and 8% in the three immediately preceding quarters. Any disappointments in Q2 could hurt the stock badly, and conservative investors would do well to book some profits and wait it out till we see strong user growth, or traction on the live streaming front.