It's not all gloom and doom for Qualcomm

Qualcomm's (NASDAQ:QCOM) Q3 earnings did little to boost investor sentiment. The semiconductor company's Q3 earnings beat failed to excite anyone, as legal issues overshadowed some of the positives. In spite of a beat on both the top and bottom line, Qualcomm's Q3 earnings report showed an Apple overhang. The company's Q4 guidance also did not match investor expectations and the stock fell more than 5% in the following trading sessions. Analyst commentary echoed the apprehensive tone about the stock's near-term performance. The chipmaker's biggest profit driver, its licensing business took a big hit. QTL segment underperformance overshadowed few bright spots in the earnings results.

As the management's commentary during the earnings call suggested, the resolution of the legal issues may not be happening anytime this year, and Qualcomm shares look set for long spells of volatility in the near term. With declining revenues and profits, Qualcomm shares look very unattractive. Yet Qualcomm's product portfolio has good long-term growth potential and Q3 earnings still offer something positive for long-term investors to be optimistic about.

QCOM Q3 Earnings Recap

Qualcomm reported earnings of 83 cents per share, beating the Street's estimates by a mere 2 cents. Meanwhile, the company delivered a revenue of $5.37 billion for the third quarter, against the consensus of $5.26 billion. The earnings beat was of little significance since the bar was already set low with lower Q3 guidance on account of litigation with Apple. The third quarter earnings result meant earnings and revenue declined by 28.44% and 11% YoY, respectively. However, the greatest cause of concern was its net income falling 40% YoY to $866 million. Coming to segment wise performance, the company's chip business, QCT segment revenues came in at $4.12 billion, up 5% YoY, while its licensing business, the QTL segment, saw revenues drop 42% YoY to $1.25 billion.

There were high expectations from the chipmaker's Q4 outlook, but it failed to live up to the expectations. As per Qualcomm's guidance for the fourth quarter, the revenue projection ranged from $5.4 billion to $6.2 billion while analysts were expecting $5.51 billion. However, its EPS projection of $0.75-$0.85, was even lower than Wall Street's consensus estimate of $0.90 per share. Q4 outlook, which translated to a massive 37.5% YoY decline in earnings, and a fall of more than 6% YoY in revenue (at the midpoint), was one of the main sources of concern.

Few positives to take from Q3 earnings.

One major bright spot was the chip business' solid performance. Qualcomm's QCT segment reported $4.12 billion in revenue in the June quarter, a 5% YoY rise. The single digit growth may not be worth boasting of in the normal course, but it's decent in the backdrop of falling smartphone sales. And given its massive market share as the base, this performance looks more appealing. The management also stated that its QCT revenues from its adjacent opportunities which compromise of IoT, automotive, networking and mobile computing increased 30% YoY. This is a welcome sign hinting that the company's diversification tactics are showing good progress.

Qualcomm's QCT margins were much more impressive. QCT pre-tax earnings got a huge 58% year over year boost, as the pre-tax margin came in at 14%. This was the fifth consecutive quarter of YoY EBT growth. This boost eventually resulted in operating margin expansion of 500 basis points, from 9% of revenue in the same quarter last year to 14% of revenue in the most recent quarter. Further, all this was achieved even after mobile chip shipments fell by 7% to 187 million in Q3 2017. Qualcomm attributed its QCT segment's strong performance to a "favorable mobile product mix."

Turning to Q4 outlook, the company guided MSM shipments in the fiscal fourth quarter to be approximately 205 million to 225 million units up 15% sequentially at the midpoint. QCT EBT margin was projected to be between 17% to 19% in Q4 increasing from 16.7% in the year ago quarter. At the midpoint, the chip business is likely to register year-over-year shipment growth finally this year. OEM product launches and continued traction with OEMs in China were recognized as the factors behind this positive outlook.

This could get much better than the initial expectations, as Qualcomm could benefit from its foray in the lowest end of the market. Earlier this year, Qualcomm launched the 205 Mobile Platform to bring LTE and other capabilities to sub-$50 phones. Feature-phone sales are going to explode in the coming years. Counterpoint Research forecasts that 60 million 4G-enabled feature phones will be sold this year, with half the sales coming from India. 4G feature-phone sales in India could hit 200 million over the next five years, creating a $6 billion sales opportunity.

Also, Reliance Jio, which has disrupted the Indian telecom market, recently launched a 4G feature phone which sports a Qualcomm 205 SoC. Analysts expect the telecom company to target a canvas base of 500 million with this feature phone. Apart from Jio, it is reported that Qualcomm has a partnership with Indian phone company Micromax, India's third-largest smartphone seller in terms of revenue. The Jio phone is expected to be a big success. This could mean substantial sales for Qualcomm and it could end up selling more than 60 million chips in India itself in the next few years. Africa is another fertile market for feature phones. Counterpoint research points out that feature-phone sales there surged 14% last year, outpacing the 6% growth in total handset sales. Success in this market could also substantially drive the sale of Qualcomm chips this year.

Further, in the earnings call, CEO Steve Mollenkopf gave an update on the company's datacenter business initiative, saying:

"we remain on track for commercial shipments of the Qualcomm Centriq 2400 processor family by the end of the calendar year and we have already shipped more than 1000 evaluation platforms to leading customers and partners. We continue to be very encouraged by the engagement with and feedback from a variety of our growing list of customers and partners as to the performance of our product."

He further highlighted the recent collaboration announcements with Packet, a leading bare metal cloud provider, and MariaDB. All these are really welcome news for investors. If Qualcomm manages to start shipping Centriq 2400 by the end of the year, then investors should expect its true revenue contribution to start showing up over the course of 2018. That said, one cannot expect the contribution to be significant immediately, given the heavy competition from the incumbent, Intel, which has a near monopoly in this business. But this could be a good start for the company to slowly build on that.

Some other key positives were that the company stated that they have completed the prefunding for the NXP transaction. The company has got regulatory clearance in four jurisdictions and is working with regulators in five remaining regions to get a clearance. The management still expects to complete the acquisition by the end of the year. Over the past year, the cash position has improved from $31 billion to $37.8 billion.

Bottom Line for Qualcomm

With a trailing P/E of 17.94 and forward P/E of 15.74, Qualcomm is still a cheap stock with a high dividend, one of the highest yields among large-cap tech. Investors who have the stomach for near-term volatility could get rewarded handsomely after the NXP acquisition. However, legal issues make the above factors less attractive. Investors could benefit in a much bigger way if the company manages to clear majority of its legal woes. On account of the recent weakness, the stock could fall to its support level of $52. The risks remain, yet getting in at the sub $50 levels in QCOM stock could turn out to be risky but a rewarding bet in the long-term.

It's not all gloom and doom for Qualcomm

