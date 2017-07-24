Barron's Curse Strikes: You'll Find No Safe Haven Here

Here's everything you need to know.

And, things got materially worse on Friday and then again on Monday.

Well, the magazine's call hasn't turned out so well.

Yeah, so some folks got it in their heads a while back that European stocks (FEZ) might be a refuge from stretched valuations in US equities (SPY).

When I say "stretched valuations in US equities", what I actually mean is "valuations we have quite literally never seen before." Have a look:

(Source: Goldman)

In fact, Barron's ran this hilarious cover a couple of months ago:

That's always a bright, red "suckers welcome" sign.

Sure enough, it's been a one-way ticket lower for European stocks since that cover was released:

So, obviously, that's hilarious, but what you should note is that things got materially worse late last week after a combination of a rapidly strengthening euro (FXE) and reports of collusion at German automakers sent German equities tumbling (the highly amusing story on that is here).

On Friday, the DAX VIX spiked 15% at one point as the index had its worst day of the year:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Well, that spilled over into Monday as the automakers continued to plunge, and as of this writing, the one-week DAX/DAX VIX chart looks like this:

(Source: Bloomberg)

Again, the euro isn't helping. As FX markets continue to look through Draghi's ostensibly "dovish" lean at last week's ECB meeting, the common currency is now floating near its August 2015 high:

If you're in the camp which is looking to European stocks to provide a safe haven compared to overpriced US equities, you need to think long and hard about everything said above.

"Europe was the standout region last week, as the MSCI Eurozone lost 2.0% during, nearly all accounted for by the strengthening euro," SocGen wrote on Monday morning, adding that "currency moves make the latest reporting season worth watching, as Eurozone companies should experience considerable headwinds."

The bottom line: European underperformance is generally thought to have inflected.

But given the above, I'm not sure that's a safe bet going forward...

(Source: Goldman)

