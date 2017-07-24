Get The Best Canadian Telecom Yielding Over 4%

They enjoy pricing power and still show growth perspectives while 2 of them yield over 4%.

Investment Thesis

In my opinion, there are two very interesting sectors for dividend growth investors in Canada: banks and telecoms. Both are evolving in a protected oligopoly, giving them the opportunity to build a solid business model, enjoying pricing power and giving them the ability to distribute large dividend payments. Today, I’ll be reviewing four telecoms and tell you which one is my favorite. Please note that all graphs in this article reflect numbers converted into USD.

Revenue

Telus (TU) is known for its solid customer satisfaction. In 2016, it posted a North American industry-leading average monthly postpaid churn rate of 95% along with a solid number of subscribers’ growth (2016 annual report). The company reported 55% of its revenue coming from wireless and the remainder coming from internet, television and wireline subscribers. An interesting fact is that Telus continues to show growing numbers of clients in both segments:

source: 2016 annual report

Rogers Communications (RCI) started as a radio broadcasting company back in the 1960’s. The company has successfully adapted its business model throughout different media eras. Today, RCI also shows a predominantly wireless revenue stream:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) is also coming from another classic past where BELL was the first wireline telephone supplier in Canada. As opposed to TU and RCI, BCE shows an equally weighted segmented business model:

The only problem is the wireline services are obviously getting smaller year after year.

Shaw Communications (SJR) has joined the wireless party later than the other three. In fact, it sounded more like a response to Telus’ aggressive promotions to attract SJR internet and cable clients. In March 2016, Shaw acquired Wind mobile for $1.6 billion and a month later, sold its media division (Shaw Media) to Corus Entertainments (OTCPK:CJREF) for $2.6 billion. It did keep a stake in CJREF (SJR 2016 annual report).

The consumer division includes cable & satellite TV (36% of total revenue), internet (26% of total revenue) and wireline phones (14% of total revenue).

Dividend Perspectives

For each company, I’ve pulled out the dividend paid, the yield and the payout ratio to demonstrate the past and also the future growth perspective. I decided to provide you with the converted amount in USD in order to give you a real feel of how much an American investor would have made.

Telus has been the most generous telecom with its dividend growth rate policy. For several years, management had established a target of 10% growth rate and successfully achieved it (61.48% total growth rate over the past 5 years in Canadian dollars). I don’t expect the company to maintain such high dividend growth rate but Telus can definitely maintain a high single digit growth rate. In 2017, management expects to report EPS growth between 2% and 9%.

Over the past 5, 3 and 1 years, RCI has been the strongest performing stock of the group. However, this performance is directly related to how RCI boomed by 35.46% this year (as at July 21 st 2017). The price to pay for such growth is a smaller yield of 2.81% at the time this article was written. The company has halted its dividend raise last year (its latest dividend raise was done in 2015). Rogers continues to diversify its business and inked a$5.2 billion deal with the NHL in 2013 to broadcast all their games in. Such action limits the money available to distribute to shareholders.

BCE has shown a steady dividend increase in CAD since 2008. The company kept a payout ratio of around 85% over the past 6 years. BCE acquired Manitoba Telecom in early 2017 for $3.9 billion in order to increase its wireline footprint in Canada. The idea was to generate additional broadband scale and efficiencies. While BCE is less generous than Telus (recent increase was of 5%), management continues its commitment to reward shareholders with a 4.50% yield.

The acquisition of Wind mobile and the consequent war to win clients is Shaw’s main focus at the moment. The dividend payment was last increased in 2015. Management is being cautious about its payout raise, but still has lots of room to be more generous with its shareholders.

Valuation

For each telecom, I will be using a double-stage dividend discount model. This will give me a clear idea of which company is worth investing in. Please note that this is the only part of the article where I used the Canadian Dollar as the currency. Each price are then in CAD as well.

Telus:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.97 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.50% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $105.06 $74.92 $58.19 10% Premium $96.31 $68.68 $53.34 Intrinsic Value $87.55 $62.44 $48.49 10% Discount $78.80 $56.19 $43.64 20% Discount $70.04 $49.95 $38.79

Although Telus has posted a double-digit dividend growth rate for the past 5 years, I’ve used a more conservative rate of 7% for the first 10 years and dropped it to 6.50% afterward. Considering a discount rate of 10%, Telus shows an upside potential of 38%.

Rogers:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.92 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $74.88 $56.34 $45.21 10% Premium $68.64 $51.65 $41.44 Intrinsic Value $62.40 $46.95 $37.68 10% Discount $56.16 $42.26 $33.91 20% Discount $49.92 $37.56 $30.14

I couldn’t be as optimistic as I was with Telus in regards to Rogers’ dividend growth rate. I used a 5% and then 6% as a terminal rate. I think Rogers is well established in the cable and internet industry but the stock is currently overvalued by 40%. RCI is a hold at the moment as the recent stock ride has created a little bit too much hype for me. Please note that RCI is now trading at a 33 PE ratio compared to 18 for BCE and 21 for Telus.

BCE:

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.87 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $90.41 $72.32 $60.27 10% Premium $82.87 $66.30 $55.25 Intrinsic Value $75.34 $60.27 $50.23 10% Discount $67.80 $54.24 $45.20 20% Discount $60.27 $48.22 $40.18

BCE has been the highest yielding telecom for several years and certainly deserves some attention. While the company didn’t grow their revenue much over the past 10 years (22.35% total, source Ycharts), shareholders were able to count on solid dividend payments. BCE is currently fairly valued as the stock price is only 3% under its intrinsic value.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.19 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 5.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Calculated Intrinsic Value OUTPUT 15-Cell Matrix Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $46.21 $34.77 $27.90 10% Premium $42.36 $31.88 $25.58 Intrinsic Value $38.51 $28.98 $23.25 10% Discount $34.66 $26.08 $20.93 20% Discount $30.81 $23.18 $18.60

SJR seems to be trading at fair value according to the DDM model. It will be interesting to see how SJR can grow in the wireless industry. This could improve its value.

Investing in the Canadian market for Americans

I believe that investing in Canadian telecoms is a very smart move for any dividend growth investors. The fact that those companies evolve in an oligopoly ensures additional pricing power and steady dividend payments.

The currency exchange rate for American dollars shouldn’t be a concern if you focus on the long term. The conversion rate goes up and down according to the economy, but as both countries show a stable situation, the long term movement will not be significant.

My favorite pick at the moment is Telus. The company is 2nd of its group for both revenue and earnings growth over the past 5 years, but it is clearly ahead of everybody in term of dividend growth. This is also the company showing the most stable revenues & earnings trend.

Disclaimer: I do hold BCE, TU & RCI in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

