The Portfolio Path Not Taken: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

A question that nags at many people is “what if” – what if I had chosen this and not another path in life. Personally, I’m not generally a fan of this line of inquiry because many use it to idealize an alternate reality as an escape from true reality. But I said many, not most. SA contributor Bob Wells offers his experience of the path he didn’t choose as a fun educational exercise in the article, “If I Had Followed My Advisor’s Advice – Year 6.”

Bob’s shrewd dividend stock picking, as it turns out, handily beat four alternative approaches recommended by his and his wife’s advisors upon their retirement. Read the article yourself to see how this was done, but I’d like to offer my own two cents to tamp down inferences that individual investors therefore beat advised investors. This is not to take away Bob’s accomplishments – he did a nice job and has obviously enjoyed the ride; nor am I arguing that advisors beat investors. Rather, I am warning about misjudging this situation on the basis of two key factors.

First, we are into Year 6 of Bob’s self-managed retirement portfolio – each one of those years has been a bull market year. Bob has heavily invested in equities, whereas the four approaches to which he compares his portfolio are all highly conservative approaches based largely on fixed income. The best performing of the advisor portfolios was the most aggressive – 50% stocks-50% bonds. In the current market, most any stock-based approach would have clobbered the advisors’ watered-down portfolios.

So, the question is why were these advisors so conservative? I think a clue can be found in Bob’s introduction:

I was a government employee for more than 20 years and a participant in our 401(k) program. I knew nothing about investing back then and simply decided to put 100% of my dollars in an S&P 500 Index Fund. It wasn't until 19 years later, when I was about a year away from retirement, that I started to really pay attention to my account. Prior to that time, the idea of bear markets seemed unimportant. A year away from retirement, things started to look quite a bit different. We had planned a retirement at age 62 in August 2008. In the latter part of 2007, I had made the decision to move all of our funds from the S&P 500 Index to a cash fund paying what was then a solid 3.5%. Clearly, this proved to be a great decision later.”

When somebody come to an advisor and says, “I moved all of my stocks into cash,” the advisor gets the sense that this is somebody with a low risk tolerance. Most advisors will see little benefit to pitching an aggressive portfolio to a conservative investor in the midst of a falling market. Paradoxically, a strongly principled advisor who did make such a proposal and who knew how to defend it might have won the Wells account. Perhaps the advisors not selected by the Wells family would do well to explore the path not taken! But in any event, it’s clear to see why Bob’s portfolio has outperformed.

The second issue is that we can’t really fairly compare these approaches within the time frame offered. Rather, we need to examine the portfolios over a full-market cycle encompassing an initial market peak and a new higher market peak, with a sustained market decline of at least 20% in between. For disciplined investors, what happens between these two peaks is just noise. For very risk-averse investors, the volatility can negatively influence behavior, and it is conceivable that a more conservative portfolio would be more sustainable under such circumstances.

