Recent Stock Purchase July 2017

While I remain committed to making at least one purchase every month, it's clear that my buying frequency has slowed down a bit. It seems that I'm making my buys about every four or five weeks rather than every week or two as I have done earlier this year. This fact just illustrates my continued frustration in finding the "perfect" stock to deploy my fresh capital. My trades last month saw me expand my portfolio holdings in the health/biotech sector as I sought to further diversify my portfolio and, more importantly, my passive income stream. Now, with three weeks already gone in July, I felt it was time to pull the trigger and make some buys. With that being said:

I have added to my ROTH account 7.0 shares at $54.36 for a total investment of $380.52 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). With this recent purchase, my ROTH account holdings in GIS now totals 15.0 shares with a market value of $815.25. I also hold 111.7134 shares in my taxable account with a market value of $6,071.62. This was a free trade.

I have added to my ROTH account 9.0 shares at $33.22 for a total investment of $298.98 in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). This is a new position in my ROTH account and was a free trade. I also hold 34.4360 shares in my taxable account with a market value of $1,144.31.

I have added to my ROTH account 9.0 shares at $33.46 for a total investment of $301.14 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). This is a new position in my ROTH account and was a free trade. I also hold 11.0 shares in my taxable account with a market value of $368.28.

Once again, I made three smaller purchases that totaled $980.64 this month. With another week of trading left in July, there may be room for another tranche of buys especially with some well-known stocks selling at depressed prices offering up some pretty good current yields. Some names that come to mind are General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) and W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). It's been about three months since I bought anything in my ROTH account, and with many more months to go for a 2017 maximum contribution, I know I'll be able to fully fund my retirement account for the year.

What do you think about my recent stock buys? Are any of the names mentioned above on your watch list? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long GIS, HRL, PFE, GE, GWW