Vale SA: Still A Solid Long-Term Investment

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the stock.

Vale SA’s (NYSE:VALE) production estimates for the year are a little disappointing in the face of rising iron ore prices. If the company produces near the lower end of the guidance, then it will be losing out on current and expected rise in iron ore prices. I still believe the stock is a good long-term pick. The commodities market is going to be strong due to the rising spending on infrastructure projects and a construction boom in South Asia. As I have highlighted in my previous articles, demand for iron ore, copper and other commodities is going to rise which should support the prices. As macro trends are going to be favorable, Vale’s decline in production is negative.

Source: Press Release

Comparatively, the production was on the higher side in the second quarter of the current year. However, the full year figures are going to be disappointing. Only nickel and gold production was lower than the last quarter and the second quarter of the last year. All the other metals showed increase in production. As the second quarter production was on the higher end, results will be better than expected. However, full year production will hamper the company’s efforts to shore up its balance sheet.

Vale has been trying to bring its debt down. The company has made progress on the total leverage. In 2015, adjusted leverage was over 5.6x. In my article at the end of the last year, I analyzed Vale’s financials in detail (I am adding the table from that article here for reference).

Source: SEC Filings

At that time, the leverage ratio was at around 3.6x. This has now come down to over 2.2x but the total debt has not come down substantially. At the end of March, Vale’s total debt was over $29.5 billion. Even though there has been no significant change in debt, the credit profile has improved considerably. The improvement in leverage has mainly come from the improving EBITDA. Rising iron ore prices has allowed the company to enhance its EBITDA and leverage.

China is on its way to import record amount of iron ore. Last year, the country imported 1.024 billion tonnes. If China continues to import at the current rate for the rest of the year, then the total imports will exceed 2016 levels. This is one of the key drivers behind rising iron ore prices. Also, Rio Tinto’s (NYSE:RIO) downward revision of iron ore exports are pushing the global markets upward. These factors should have been exploited by increasing the production for the full year.

Vale’s full year 2016 EBITDA was over $12 billion, considerably higher than the previous year. These EBITDA figures were in line with my expectations and the outcome of US elections played a vital role in pushing commodity prices higher. Due to the factors mentioned above, iron ore prices are now averaging around $73/tonne for the year, compared to $57/tonne for the previous year. Prices at these levels will lift full year EBITDA for Vale, which should further enhance its credit profile. Company’s liquidity has been boosted by the new $2 billion committed facility. It will also improve the debt profile as this facility will replace another credit facility that was maturing in 2018. This maturity has now been pushed back by 5 years. Additional credit facilities worth $3 billion will expire in 2020. In total, the company had $5 billion worth of unused credit facilities in June.

There are a number of positives for the company. Debt profile is improving. EBITDA is rising and the liquidity is getting stronger. However, Vale will be losing out on an opportunity due to the lower production in 2017. Production near the top end of guidance would have improved the margins as well as EBITDA. This could have also allowed the company to reduce its debt. S11D mine will be an important asset for the company as it will add 75 million tonnes of production at low cost. However, this mine will operate at full capacity in over three years’ time. As infrastructure projects are on the rise, demand for steel will continue to go up. This will support a long-term upward trend in iron ore prices. Vale and its peers will benefit from this boom. Over the next 3-5 years, Vale will prove to be an excellent investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.