Is A Breakup Of General Electric Imminent?

Shareholders would get the most value possible from a complete break-up of General Electric into multiple new spin-offs.

The new CEO John Flannery takes over August 1, and he is under pressure to improve the company's results.

The second quarter earnings warning from General Electric (GE) is increasing investor pressure on the company to shake things up. The biggest shake-up of all would be a complete break-up of the company into multiple spin-offs. The new CEO John Flannery does not even take over until August 1, and he is already under the gun and on the clock. The odds he will initiate some big moves early in his tenure went up after the stocks negative reaction to the poorly received forward guidance.

Here is the key takeaway from Seeking Alpha News:

"Outgoing CEO Jeff Immelt, hosting his last earnings conference call, said the recovery for the oil and gas market has been slower and more volatile than expected, and he expects results for GE's legacy business to be 'lower than previously anticipated... Given our outlook on oil and gas, we are trending to the bottom end of the range of $1.60-$1.70 EPS for the year.'"

The problem General Electric has is no matter how well a couple of divisions are performing they over shadowed by the weak performers thereby capping the stock price. John Flannery cannot fix this perception. And perception is reality in terms of stock performance.

Here is a look at how General Electric is marketing itself to its employees and shareholders as The GE Store:

The company is trying to sell everyone on the synergies that exist between the disparate businesses they run like Healthcare and Oil and Gas. But the perception is there are no synergies between many of these businesses.

Wall Street has sector analysts. Even if an analyst likes the Aviation Division, it is too diluted as part of General Electric for the analyst to place a buy or sell recommendation on General Electric. The company has a current market-cap of $225 billion based on this morning's trading. The company trades for a little over 15 times forward 12 month earnings guidance. Compare that to the Dow Jones Industrial Index which is trading at over 18 times forward earnings guidance.

For shareholder's, the goal of breaking up the company would be a higher combined market-cap for the spin-offs. Consider just two examples. First, the Healthcare Division had $18.6 billion in annual revenues during 2016. Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a fair comp for GE Healthcare. Medtronic is currently trading for four times revenue. General Electric as a whole is currently trading for less than two times revenues.

GE Renewables had $9 billion in revenue in 2016. Vestas Wind Systems (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF) is a Denmark company and is trading for over ten times revenue. This is a highly valued sector on Wall Street because of the future potential of renewable energy. It highlights the real value in breaking up General Electric.

Right now General Electric's stock price is cheap compared to other companies trading on the Dow Jones Industrial Index. There are multiple reasons to buy the stock as can be seen here. The new CEO is under pressure to make something happen. The biggest reason to buy General Electric is to bet that John Flannery will come in and focus on shareholder value. That raises the odds that General Electric will spin something off, or maybe even spin the whole thing off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.