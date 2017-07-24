Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Could Run Up Due To Upcoming Key Catalysts: Our Idea Of The Month

Phase 2 data of ZYN002 in 2 different indications: focal seizures, osteoarthritis pain, and fragile X syndrome are expected in July-September, 2017.

ZYN002 is a synthetic CBD which is administered as a clear transdermal gel (used once or twice daily) whose absorption is enhanced using a permeation enhancer.

Zynerba (ZYNE) is a Devon, Pennsylvania-based biopharmaceutical company which was incorporated in 2007. The company launched its NASDAQ IPO in 2015 at $14/share.

Technology:

Cannabinoids are derived from Cannabis plant. The two types of cannabinoids in cannabis are cannabidiol, CBD and ∆9-tetrahydrocannabinol, THC. Oral CBD compounds like dronabinol and nabilone are FDA approved but have psychotropic side effects. GW Pharma (GWPH) is developing oral Epidiolex, a liquid CBD which has similar side effects.

ZYN002: It is a synthetic CBD which is administered as a clear transdermal gel (used once or twice daily) whose absorption is enhanced using a permeation enhancer. Using transdermally, ZYN002 avoids side effects seen with oral CBD compounds like somnolence, fatigue, gastrointestinal side effects, and psychoactive side effects. Transdermal administration is also associated with increased bioavailability, consistent plasma levels and the avoidance of first‑pass liver metabolism (source: 10-K). Oral CBD use may result in degradation to toxic THC in the acidic environment of the stomach and transdermal route avoids these side effects.

Focal Epilepsy: CBD has shown antiseizure activity which could be due to multiple mechanisms like enhancing activity of 5‑HT 1a and glycine receptors, the transient receptor potential of ankyrin type 1 channel and regulating the intracellular effects of calcium and reduced neuronal hyper-excitability (10-K). The target market size in the US is about 2.4 million epilepsy patients (60% of which have focal seizures). 30% of these may have refractory seizures. Antiepileptic drugs are expected to be a $2.5 billion market in the US (10-K).

Zynerba is attempting to target a much larger market of focal epilepsy than the childhood epilepsy syndromes (which are being targeted by GW Pharma). GW Pharma's oral CBD has already shown clinical efficacy of reducing seizures in Dravet's syndrome and Lennox Gestaut's syndrome.

Target patient enrollment (224 patients) has been completed in Phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled trial in adults with refractory focal seizures (STAR1 trial). The three treatment arms are two doses of the drug, 195 mg twice daily, 97.5 mg twice daily or placebo. The primary end-point is the median reduction in seizure frequency after 12-weeks of treatment. Results of this study are expected in July or August 2017. Patients who successfully complete this trial will be enrolled in an open-label extension clinical trial (STAR 2).

Osteoarthritis: CBD has anti-inflammatory action due to various mechanisms like attenuation of the endothelial cell activation, chemotaxis of inflammatory cells, suppression of T‑cell macrophage reactivity, and induction of apoptosis of T cells. In addition, it acts as TRPV receptor agonist, thus relieving pain.

The estimated market size of osteoarthritis in adults is about 31 million. Treatments in this indication are expected to be about $1.3 billion market (10-K). About 4.2 million osteoarthritis patients receive regular steroid injections (source: Flexion Therapeutics 10-K).

In preclinical studies in a rat osteoarthritis model, ZYN002 showed efficacy in reducing knee joint and synovial membrane swelling, immune cell infiltration, and reduced pain (10-K). A phase 2, randomized, placebo-controlled trial (STOP) has completed target enrollment (418 patients). The 3 study arms are 2 doses of ZYN002, 250 mg twice daily, 125 mg twice daily or placebo. The primary endpoint of the study is the change from baseline in the weekly mean of the 24-hour average worst pain score. Results of this trial are expected in July or August 2017. Various patents extend till 2030.

Fragile X syndrome, FXS: FXS is a genetic disorder that is characterized by intellectual disability, anxiety disorders, behavioral and learning challenges, autistic spectrum disorder, and various physical characteristics like a long face and large ears. It is the most common inherited intellectual disability. It affects 1 in 3,600-4,000 males and 1 in 4,000-6,000 females (10-K). Seizures may be seen in about 18% males and 75 females with this disorder. It affects about 71,000 people in the US (10-K).

CBD modulates the neurotransmitter release from presynaptic neurons by inhibition of metabolism of endocannabinoids, thus showing a beneficial effect in FXS. A Phase 2 exploratory study (16 patients) has completed enrollment. The study has a 6-week dose titration period, followed by 3 treatment arms (ZYN002 50 mg, 100 mg or 250 mg daily) for 6 more weeks. The primary endpoint of this study is the changes in anxiety, depression, and mood as measured by the Anxiety, Depression and Mood Scale (ADAMS). Results of this study are expected in Q3, 2017. ZYN002 has Orphan drug designation from FDA in this indication.

ZYN001:

THC is the major psychoactive cannabinoid and acts as a partial agonist of the CB 1 and CB 2 receptors. Activation of these receptors stimulates the endogenous noradrenergic pathway, thus suggesting a role for THC in pain management. ZYN001 is a pro‑drug of THC and is used as a transdermal patch. It is produced synthetically (not derived from cannabis). Transdermal patch has shown consistent plasma levels of THC unlike peaks and troughs associated with oral forms. It is being developed in two pain indications that represent large target markets: fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain.

Fibromyalgia: The target market is about 6.1 million adult fibromyalgia patients in the US. Pain treatments for fibromyalgia are expected as about a $1.4 billion market in the U.S.

Fibromyalgia is expected to result due to an endocannabinoid deficiency, thus providing a rationale for ZYN001 in this indication. Nabilone, an oral THC-like compound showed significant relief in fibromyalgia pain but has psychoactive side effects. By providing consistent plasma levels through transdermal administration and avoiding psychotropic side effects, ZYN001 is expected to be beneficial in this indication.

Peripheral neuropathic pain: The target market size is about 15.2 million patients in the US. Pain treatments in this indication are expected as about $3.3 billion in size.

Cannabinoid receptors are present in high concentrations along the CNS, peripheral neurons and principal nociceptive pathways. Low-dose vaporized cannabis has shown efficacy in reducing neuropathic pain and using the same rationale, ZYN002 is expected to be beneficial in this indication.

Randomized, Phase 2a clinical trials in both these indications are expected to begin by end of 2017. Various patents extend till 2031.

Potential competition: GW Pharma is developing its oral CBD in childhood epilepsy syndromes. Insys Therapeutics (INSY) is developing an oral CBD for childhood epilepsy syndromes and glioblastoma. Currently, no companies are developing transdermally administered CBD/THC compounds in the same indications as Zynerba. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) is developing a neurosteroid compound in FXS.

Leadership:

CEO, Armando Anido: He has more than 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. he served as CEO of public company Nupathe (acquired by Teva). At Nupathe, he led the FDA approval of Zecuity, the first transdermal patch for migraine. He also served as the CEO/President of Auxilium Pharmaceutical (AUXL). Prior to that, he served as the Executive VP, Sales and Marketing at MedImmune (acquired by AstraZeneca).

President, Terri B. Sebree: She has more than 30 years of industry experience and was the co-founder/President of NuPathe (acquired by Teva). She also served as the Senior VP, Development at Auxilium Pharmaceuticals.

CFO and VP, Corporate Development, Jim Fickenscher: He has 28 years of industry experience and served as Senior VP/CFO at Antares Pharma (ATRS) and CFO at Auxilium Pharmaceuticals.

VP (Medical), Donna L. Gutterman: She has more than 30 years of industry experience and served as Head of Medical Affairs for NuPathe, and several executive roles at GlaxoSmithKline.

Financials and Valuation:

The company had $77.5 million in cash reserves at the end of Q1, 2017. It had no long-term debt. Operating cash burn was $7.6 million in Q1. The management guidance is that the cash reserves are enough till 2019 though the company may attempt to raise capital after successful phase 2 ZYN002 trials. It had accumulated deficit of $53.2 million. Last capital raise was in Q1, 2017 (net $54.2 million).

Revenue forecasts:

ZYN002 in refractory focal seizures: A good comparison is Vimpat, which is approved as monotherapy as well as an adjunct treatment for focal seizures and diabetic neuropathic pain. Vimpat sales are estimated to reach Eur 1.2 billion by 2020. Average wholesale price for Vimpat (as adjunct therapy, 50 mg orally twice daily) is about $5,000/year. Assuming US launch in 2019, we modeled peak $105.6 million peak risk-adjusted US sales in 2024 (30% probability). Our peak 20% market penetration and pricing estimates are very conservative.

ZYN002 in osteoarthritis: This appears to be the largest revenue driver. The target market is about 4.2 million osteoarthritis patients in the US who have severe enough disease to receive regular steroid injections and may be a candidate for ZYN002. Assuming US launch in 2019, we modeled peak $257 million peak risk-adjusted US sales in 2024 (30% probability).

ZYN002 in FXS: The target market is about 71,000 FXS patients in the US. Assuming US launch in 2019, we modeled peak $17 million peak risk-adjusted US sales in 2024 (30% probability). This is a very conservative estimate. The price estimate is also very conservative considering orphan drug designation and comparative price for orphan drugs. However, if osteoarthritis trial succeeds, the company may face the dilemma of pricing it low enough to penetrate that large market. For now, our AWP estimate of $5000/year seems reasonable for osteoarthritis market.

Our risk-adjusted sales estimate for ZYN002 in these 3 indications is $381 million (2024) at 30% probability.

Risk-adjusted NPV calculation:

Using peak EV/sales multiple of 4 (average for pharmaceuticals) and discounting by 20% cost of capital, we calculated the risk-adjusted NPV in these 3 indications=$354.2 million. McKinsey's textbook of valuation also recommends this method of valuing young companies in very stage compared to a DCF method.

Calculating the fair value of equity:

After adjusting for non-operating assets, NOLs and operating leases, our estimate for the fair value of equity is $427.7 million or $27/share using diluted stock count of $15.7 million.

Our price target seems reasonable. We have not modeled future revenue from ZYN001 which could add further upside. Moreover, our peak revenue estimate for ZYN002 is very conservative considering sell-side analyst estimates. We also have not modeled EU revenue. Jefferies estimated peak $569 million ZYN002 sales in focal seizures alone. Cantor Fitzgerald estimated peak $2 billion sales for ZYN002 (US+EU).

Risk mitigation for a long stock position can be done by buying out of the money September puts (e.g. 12.5 strike).

Sell-side analyst commentary: Median price target from 8 ratings (all Buy) is $31 (issued within last 3 months). A top-ranked Jefferies analyst reiterated Buy rating with $32 price target recently. The analyst mentioned that positive data (all 3 phase 2 trials) could propel the stock price to more than $65-75/share and failure in all 3 trials could drop shares to $4-5.

Insider activity: About 200K of common stock was bought by insiders (including CFO) in May this year.

Institutional Holdings: Prominent institutional investors in the stock include Cormorant Asset Management, Perceptive Advisors, and Citadel Advisors.

Conclusion: We are optimistic about the probability of success of all 3 phase 2 trials of ZYN002 based on the available clinical data. The stock has pulled back to its 200-day moving average, thus providing an attractive long entry point. Our first price target is $27 (1-2 years time frame) with Buy rating.

Risks in this investment: There is no guarantee that the phase 2 ZYN002 trials will succeed. Phase 2 trials for ZYN002 are being conducted in Australia and New Zealand and US phase 3 trials may be needed before FDA approval. ZYN0001 and ZYN002 are expected to be classified as controlled substance by DEA. The controlled substance scheduling process may need extra time (a year) after FDA approval (though DEA can issue a temporary scheduling order 90 days after FDA approval). Off-label, medically prescribed cannabis preparations may compete with ZYN002 and ZYN001. The company may be exposed to foreign currency exchange rate risk.

