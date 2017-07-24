Abiomed: This Debt-Free Medical Device Stock Is A Strong Buy In 2017

Abiomed (ABMD) is one of the few stocks in the medical device industry that truly excite me. The company has all the elements that go in the making of a high flying stock, be it robust market opportunity, limited competition, promising product portfolio, and healthy financials of the company.

The Impella franchise is a ground-breaking innovation and has afforded a distinct competitive advantage to Abiomed. The company has multiple devices in its suite, each with varying blood pumping capacity and hence multiple uses. I am confident that Abiomed investors will strongly benefit from rapid uptake of these devices, not only in USA but across the world.

In this series, I am explaining in detail my rationale for recommending Abiomed as a strong buy in 2017.

Impella heart pumps are cost-effective ventricular assist devices for high-risk PCI procedures

While Abiomed was founded in 1981, it received its first pre-market approval from the FDA only in March 2015. Impella 2.5 was approved for use during elective and high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention or PCI procedure. And this is how, this small company launched the smallest-ever heart pump in the market, the only one available today that is capable of restoring the ability of the patient’s native heart to pump blood.

Most often, patients undergoing PCI procedure suffer from coronary artery disease, where there is buildup of plaque in coronary arteries causing restricted blood and oxygen supply to the heart muscle. This can ultimately result in heart failure, where the heart is unable to pump sufficient blood. Around 900,000 patients fall prey to coronary artery disease annually in the U.S.

In patients being treated with PCI procedure, a catheter or a small flexible tube is used to place stent in the blood vessels, thereby opening oxygen and blood supply in heart. However, in case of high risk PCI patients, the weak heart may not be capable of pumping blood properly resulting in hemodynamic instability which can culminate in circulatory shock and heart failure. Impella prevents this from happening, as it supports the patient’s native heart in pumping blood, thereby allowing physicians to focus on complete revascularization, which in turn results in better patient outcomes.

Being thinner than a pencil, Impella is placed in the patient’s body with a catheter through a small hole in the leg. This minimally invasive procedure allows patients to recover faster, with minimal side-effects. Besides, Impella devices are helping in containing expenses for hospitals, a major factor considered in product reimbursement. Hence, there have been very few reimbursement constraints for the company.

Impella devices have also been approved for patients suffering with AMI cardiogenic shocks

On April 7, 2016, Impella family of heart pumps including Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella 5.0, and Impella LD secured FDA approval in cardiogenic shock indication which may occur within 48 hours of acute myocardial infarction, also called heart attack, or open heart surgery. These devices help in temporarily pumping blood and oxygen to vital organs in the body. Again, being the only FDA approved left ventricular assist devices in cardiogenic shock indication, implies that there is solid scope for rapid market penetration for these innovative devices.

Abiomed is one of the few early players in the upcoming heart recovery segment, a market significantly under-penetrated by the big med-tech players

With Impella, Abiomed is targeting around 700,000 class 3 and class 4 patients in USA who are already suffering from coronary artery disease and poor heart ejection fraction. These PCI-eligible patients can be hemodynamically stabilized by an intervention cardiologist using Impella devices at cardiac hospitals.

There are around 121,000 patients that can immediately benefit from PCI, while 100,000 emergent cardiogenic shock patients need to be hemodynamically stabilized with Impella. Currently, the 100,000 patients are treated with escalating doses of inotropic drugs, a practice known to result in high mortality rates. The penetration of Impella in USA is only 7%.

Even if we assume that this penetration increases to 20% in USA, a very modest estimate given the revolutionary nature of the devices, we are looking at $1.0 billion revenues. And this does not even include revenues earned from major markets such as Japan and Germany, the sales of upcoming right ventricular assist device, as well as probable replacement of the current Door to Balloon standard of care therapy with investigational Door to Unload approach in STEMI or heart attack patients. In the backdrop of these dynamics, I believe there is a significant unhindered growth opportunity available for Abiomed’s Impella family of devices.

The only other major player in the heart recovery area is Abbott Laboratories (ABT). However, with creating awareness being the number one priority in this segment, it will only benefit Abiomed to have a peer with deep pockets in this upcoming area.

Abiomed’s hub-and-spoke business model has resulted in rapid market penetration of Impella family of devices

The utilization of the Impella family of devices has already being rising year-over-year or YoY at a rapid pace, close to 33% in fourth quarter of FY 2017. The potential of this product portfolio becomes all the more evident when we note that Abiomed reported revenues close to $445.3 million in fiscal year 2017, almost 35% rise on year-over-year or YoY basis.

Abiomed has opted for a classic hub and spoke model to create awareness and thereby increase market penetration of its Impella family of devices. In this model, in every community, the hospital specializing in PCI procedures and treatment of coronary artery disease patients will act as the hub, while generalist hospitals treating primarily emergency patients are the spoke of the wheel. While both hub and spoke are supported by Impella devices, patients can be shifted between hospitals depending on the level of physician and nurse expertise required.

This strategy has definitely proved successful, as Impella 2.5, Impella CP, and Impella 5.0 managed to achieve penetration rates as high as 81%, 73%, and 32%, respectively, at end of the last fiscal quarter.

Door to Unload strategy may prove to be a paradigm change for heart attack patients

On October 27, 2016, Abiomed secured FDA approval for testing its Door to Unloading treatment approach in patients with ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), without cardiogenic shock, i.e. a classic heart attack without cardiogenic shock. In this method, Impella CP pump will be used to unload the left heart ventricle so that there is minimal damage caused to the heart muscle due to repurfusion of sudden restoration of blood and oxygen after ischemia. The first patient for this trial has been enrolled and it would require up to 18 months to enroll 50 patients across 10 sites for this feasibility study.

Though there is quite some risk in this study, if successful, it will lay the foundation for paradigm change in the treatment of heart attack patients. Today, physicians use the door-to-balloon approach, where it is believed that optimal results can be achieved by opening up the patient’s blocked coronary artery with angioplasty balloon. However, while patients do survive after this technique, 70% have reported heart failure within the next five years while 40% even die in this period. Hence, a change in treatment approach is very much a need of the hour. Abiomed can introduce a new standard of care using its technique of unloading the left heart ventricle to prevent reperfusion injury.

Impella RP can become the first-ever right ventricular assist device in USA

With PMA submitted in March 2017 and approval anticipated in October 2017, Impella RP is all set to become the first-ever ventricular assist device to support failure of the right side of the heart. In the last 18 months, CMS has also allocated various DRG codes for reimbursing Impella devices under different settings. The systematic payment structure will play a pivotal role in increasing adoption of the devices by hospitals.

Hence, with CMS already allotting separate DRG codes for biventricular support, this device has very high chances of witnessing a very successful commercial launch.

Currently, Abiomed is targeting around 8,000 patients for Impella RP, those who have witnessed right heart failure due to either open heart surgery, after acute myocardial infarction, or those who are already using left ventricular assist device. This device is out there to make a clinical difference, as Abiomed expects the right heart muscle to be much thinner and hence almost completely recoverable. As Impella RP expands its reach from the current 127 hospitals to 1,000 major heart surgery hospitals and even to smaller heart hospitals, Abiomed will witness another strong revenue stream for future years.

International markets can also prove to be a solid growth driver for Abiomed

While Abiomed has already strengthened its position in Germany, it is also fast expanding its presence in the Japanese market. Currently, Impella has been placed at 10 sites in Japan. However, after completing reimbursement negotiations by September 2017, Abiomed aims toe xpand Impella’s presence to 200 to 300 hospital sites in Japan.

Investors should also not ignore Abiomed’s stellar financial metrics.

Despite robust performance and relatively higher base in fiscal year 2017, Abiomed has projected its fiscal year 2018 revenues to grow YoY in the range of 25% to 29%. Operating margins are also expected to fall in the range of 22% to 24% in FY 2018, inching closer to the company’s long term target of margins greater than 30%.

The company boasts of a debt-free balance sheet as well as cash reserves of around $277 million, numbers which may seems to be a complete feat considering the strong growth revenue growth figures for the company. Abiomed plans to use these resources mainly for organic growth and to protect its intellectual propert estate comprising of 274 existing patents and 241 pending ones.

But there are few risks to consider before putting your money in Abiomed

Medical device companies are extremely vulnerable to changes in payment structure and Abiomed is no exception. The AHA Coding Clinic has allotted MS-DRG 215, Heart Assist System Implant, for reimbursing implant procedure for Impella in catheterization lab as well as for subsequent ICU care in Medicare patients. MS-DRG 15 is also allotted for securing reimbursement for implanting, assistance, and removal of Impella devices after the patient leaves the catheterization lab.

However, in April 2017, CMS proposed some changes in hospital payment structure, described in the Proposed Rule for the Inpatient Prospective Payment System, or IPPS. The data tables released with this proposal have suggested a reduction of 34.8% for MS-DRG 215. Other MS-DRG codes for reimbursing Impella under different settings have also been proposed changes in the range of -7% to 3.5%.

While the final ruling can be different from these proposals, it nevertheless exposes the company to significant reimbursement risk.

Also, investors should remember that Abiomed is extensively dependent on Impella franchise, which results in high degree of business concentration risk.

However, even in this context, I find Abiomed to be significantly undervalued as compared to its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.