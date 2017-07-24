Buy The Dip In Dick's Sporting Goods

DKS is in a valuation trough similar to the one in early 2016.

Over the past several quarters, the numbers say that DKS is eating HIBB's lunch, so bad HIBB results might actually be good for DKS.

Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) are off about 3% today after fellow sporting goods store Hibbett (HIBB) gave a sluggish Q2 sales update. The update had everything investors don't want to see in retail. Comps are expected to be down 10% due to "very challenging" sales trends, while gross margins are under "significant pressure". The double whammy of topline and gross margin degradation is creating a huge headwind for earnings.

That's horrible news for HIBB, but it isn't so bad for DKS. The market seems to think that it's bad news for both, and we think that creates a buying opportunity into an unfairly beaten up name.

DKS data by YCharts

We don't really understand why investors are making a connection between DKS and HIBB. Yes, they work in the same industry, but the story isn't that both are being wiped out by Amazon (AMZN). In fact, the numbers support a much different story-line wherein DKS is eating HIBB's lunch.

Here are the numbers from last quarter:

HIBB comps down 4.9%. Gross margin down 160 basis points

DKS comps up 2.4%. Gross margin down 20 basis points.

And these are the numbers for the quarter before that:

HIBB comps down 2.2%. Gross margin down 180 basis points.

DKS comps up 5.0%. Gross margin down 100 basis points.

And the quarter before that:

HIBB comps up 0.7%. Gross margin down 70 basis points.

DKS comps up 5.2%. Gross margin up 80 basis points..

HIBB has struggled on the topline. DKS has surged on the topline. Clearly, DKS is capitalizing on the up-for-grabs market share in sports retail right now while HIBB is not.

HIBB's gross margins are getting killed. DKS has had some gross margin trouble, but has managed to largely maintain a healthy gross profit rate. Clearly, the persistently promotional retail backdrop is hurting both retailers, but DKS is selling more private-label and premium goods, and that is keeping the gross margin line intact.

Overall, there really aren't many similarities between DKS and HIBB. But the market is reacting today as if the two featured a multitude of similarities. We think this is a near-term buying opportunity into DKS stock.

Longer-term, we maintain a bullish outlook on DKS. At 13.9x trailing earnings, the stock is now trading in a well-defined valuation trough. Such valuation troughs have historically corrected themselves and been followed by huge gains in the stock price. Most notably, the P/E multiple compressed to this low back in early 2016. The stock touched $35. By the end of 2016, DKS was a $53 stock (a 50%-plus rally)

DKS data by YCharts

The current set-up looks very similar. Right now, investors are largely concerned that Amazon's recent aggressive moves to more deeply jump into the grocery and appliance markets signal that sporting goods stores are just one Amazon move away from extinction. This prevailing fear is causing the current valuation depression.

Those fears, however, are largely unwarranted given the physical presence DKS has in the sporting goods space, as well as the private-label moat DKS has recently fleshed out. If Amazon were to make a more serious move in athletic retail, it is more likely the company tries to acquire DKS than tries to compete with DKS, much like what Amazon did with Whole Foods Market (WFM).

All in all, we remain bullish on DKS and believe today's irrational dip is a good time to pick up shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.