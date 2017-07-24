Amazon Web Services To Experience A Downturn?

After Amazon's (AMZN) Q1 earnings, we published an article highlighting the troubling growth trend in Amazon Web Services:

AWS: -Constant currency revenue growth declined to 43% vs. 64% in Q1 2016. -Operating margin declined for the second quarter in a row to 24.3%, vs. 26.6% and 26.2% in the past two quarters. Out of all the numbers, the most worrisome is the decline in AWS operating margin. The concern is not only the two straight quarters of decline in margins, but also the magnitude of the decline (-2% vs. two quarters ago). What this reflects is that AWS is facing significant headwinds in terms of competition. This is reinforced by the earnings calls of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), AWS' two biggest competitors, which stated that both of the company's cloud segments grew significantly. Especially frightening to Amazon investors is the comment from Microsoft management in their earnings call which said that enterprises (the big companies with the big money) prefer to use Microsoft's cloud as they have significantly more experience and footprint in terms enterprise computing. The implication for all this is that when valuing AWS, the biggest portion of Amazon's equity value and their biggest growth driver, revenue growth and operating margins must be guided down, which will result in a drastic decrease in AWS value. (Many analysts were valuing AWS based on a 40% operating margin in the future, but it is already starting to decline since it reached 26%. Not good.)

Recently, there has been confirmation of a first ever down-tick in AWS's growth momentum. Deutsche Bank's reported that in their conversations with Amazon's network of partners and specialist, there were indications that the migration of existing businesses to the cloud is proceeding at a slower pace than expected, and that there is a "first-ever downtick from partners around the pace of large European enterprise cloud migrations." Deutsche Bank also checked with its contacts in the US and heard that the same slowdown is happening domestically.

There can be two explanations for this: 1) the cloud market as a whole is not growing at the rate originally expected, or 2) only AWS is experiencing the slowdown in growth.

Based on existing evidences, it's likely that this slowdown is AWS specific. Microsoft's Q4 earnings revealed that Azure is still growing at near a 100% rate, with no indications of a slowdown either in absolute terms of relative to prior quarters.

If the slowdown is industry-wide, then this slowdown should have hit Azure like it did to AWS in the prior two quarters. But the fact that Azure is showing no signs of slowdown in revenue growth, suggests that only AWS is slowing down.

It's possible that the decline is due to effect of law of large numbers on AWS's high revenue base, but two evidences suggests that it's more than simply due to a high revenue base:

1) Deutsche's conversations which provided indications that there is a "first-ever downtick from partners around the pace of large European enterprise cloud migrations" suggests that it's mainly large enterprises that are not transitioning to AWS as fast as expected. This fits right in the narrative that Azure is grabbing all the large corporate customers and is supported by Azure's continuous triple digit growth.

2) Two periods of consecutive operating margin declines suggests that AWS is in need to attract clients by lowering prices. If AWS's slowdown is purely organic and not due to competition, then there's no need to drastically and continuously lower prices which would impact the bottom line.

Our conclusion is this: 1) AWS has hit an early saturation point with regards to small/medium enterprise cloud migration, 2) AWS is lose large enterprise clients to Azure, 3) AWS will continue to experience greater slowdown in growth than Azure, and 4) AWS will be forced to further cut price in order to attract/retain customers.

Amazon's Q2 earnings will be critical in judging the current competitive status of AWS. If results show further significant decline in growth rates, or continuous decline in operating margin, then it would be necessary to guide down future expectations for Amazon's more profitable business.