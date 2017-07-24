Merck: A Slow Growth Income Play With Moderate Growth Potential

Merck has some new drugs that could become billion dollar winners, but it may take a little more time for the earnings to show good growth.

Merck's total return over performed the Dow average for my 54.5 month test period by 4.93%, so it just keeps you even with the market.

Merck has increased its dividend for 6 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 3.0% above average.

This article is about Merck (MRK), one of the largest drug companies, and why it's a hold for the income investor that thinks MRK will grow in the next year or so.

I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because six of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I am looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. This study has come up with one great company, 3M (MMM), and another that has fair potential, Intel (INTC). The others were poor investments for me using my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

The eighth to look at is Merck, and it's a wait and see if growth starts to pick up.

Fundamentals of Merck will be reviewed in the following topics below: The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines; Total Return and Yearly Dividend; Last Quarter's Earnings; Company Business; and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Merck passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a below acceptable score - a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Merck does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last 10 years but has a steady increasing dividend for the last 6 years with a yield of 3.0%. The dividend growth rate is low at about 2%/year and is therefore a hold for the dividend income investor who expects the new drugs to grow the revenue in the near future. The average 5-year earnings payout ratio is high at 91%. After paying the dividend this leaves some cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and increasing the dividend slowly.

Merck is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $172.5 Billion. The size of Merck plus its cash flow of $9 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P Capital IQ) of 7.0% meets my requirement with moderate growth.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $17,100 today. This makes Merck a hold investment for the total return investor looking back and has future growth potential as the new drugs come online.

Merck's S&P Capital IQ rating is three stars or hold with a target price of $64.0. Merck price is presently 2% below the target. MRK is under the target price at present and has a fair PE of 17, making MRK a fair buy at this entry point if you can take the slow growth of the dividend.

One of my guidelines is whether I would buy the whole company if I could, and the answer is no, because the dividend stream has a good yield but the growth of the dividend is low in a growing business sector. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes MRK interesting is the new drugs coming on line that can become billion dollar drugs.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Merck's total return just over performs the Dow baseline in my 54.5 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 54.5 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The fair total return of 69.63% makes Merck a fair investment for the total return investor looking back but does have an above average yield for the income investor. Merck presently has a yield of 3.0%, which is above average for the income investor but is mitigated by the poor growth of the dividend.

DOW's 54.5 month total return baseline is 64.70%

Company Name 54.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Merck 69.63% 4.93% 3.0%

When I scanned the 5 year chart, Merck has a fair chart that generally follows the market. A comparison to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is provided showing a great chart.

MRK data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 2, 2017, Merck reported earnings of $0.88 that beat expected by $0.05 and were higher compared to last year at $0.43. Total revenue was higher at $9.43 Billion more than a year ago by 1.3% year over year and beat expected by $180 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in August 2017 and is expected to be $1.06 compared to last year at $0.78 a increase from last year. MRK guided earnings for the year at $3.76 -$3.88 a slight increase.

Business Overview

Merck is one of the largest developer and provider of drugs in the United States and in foreign countries. As per Reuters:

Merck & Co., Inc. is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company's Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures. Human health pharmaceutical products consist of therapeutic and preventive agents, generally sold by prescription, for the treatment of human disorders. The Company sells its human health pharmaceutical products primarily to drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions. Vaccine products consist of preventive pediatric, adolescent and adult vaccines, primarily administered at physician offices.

Overall Merck is a business with a fair CAGR projected growth that mostly follows the market. I think it is best to wait and see if the new drugs really have a growth effect on revenues and earnings.

The graphic below shows the extensive pipeline that MRK has going forward which will drive earnings in the future.

Source: Merck web site

The economy is showing moderate economic (about 1.7%) growth right now, and the Fed has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. The Fed projects for 1 more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the May 2, 2017 earnings call, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier said:

Merck performed well in the first quarter with revenue gains in oncology, vaccines and animal health which helped to drive growth in the quarter that more than offset the substantial impact of LOEs. These results reflect our continued performance across the company's broad range of products. We are executing our strategy with focus and discipline, investing in a pipeline of new drugs while driving for results from key launches in our in-line products, medicines and vaccines. Having started the year with a firm foundation in the first quarter, today we are raising the company's outlook for full-year revenue and EPS.

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Merck and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Merck is an investment choice for the income investor with its above average yield and fair PE but is mitigated by the slow growth of the dividend. The Good Business Portfolio will not consider MRK as an investment for the portfolio because of the slow dividend growth. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification. There is not an open slot in the portfolio at this time.

Wrote some HOG August 4, strike 50.0 calls on a portion of the holding. If the calls remain in the money they will be moved up and out as it gets closer to the expiration date.

Recently on June 19 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.1% of the portfolio to 9.6%. Great Company but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.6% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P lowered HOG target to $50 and sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after the HOG position has been sold off.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings for the first quarter were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.5% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.1% of portfolio and Boeing is 10.1% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ, MO and Home Depot are now in trim position.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210. If Boeing is still above 10% of the portfolio after the next earnings report on July 25 it will definitely be trimmed to under 10%.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio list and performance, please see my article on "The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review." Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

