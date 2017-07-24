Rite Aid: Recovery Play

Rite Aid released pro-forma information indicating that the sale of certain stores to Walgreens may be beneficial to Rite Aid over the long term.

Rite Aid (RAD) has been in the news for its recent revised deal with Walgreens. Since the collapse of the original deal, investors have been subjected to a wild ride as the stock has sold off accordingly. In my last article, I mentioned that the risk/rewards now favor the longs. Shares have since rallied off of the $2.20 lows since that article was published. Since then, a couple of recent developments have taken place.

Firstly, to many investor's dismay - all the current board of directors of Rite Aid (RAD) have been re-elected by majority vote during the recent shareholders meeting. In addition, this means the current board is free to continue operating the company as usual. It is in fact, "business as usual" for this board of directors. Unfortunately, most institutions are too lackadaisical to vote against the current status quo.

Investors are now at the mercy of the current Rite Aid team to deliver the promised results. Secondly, shares have participated in a rally from the lows partly due to improved post-sale pro forma metrics announced by the company. This news has helped to stabilize the price somewhat.

Analyzing the Pro-Forma Store Metrics

On paper, the post-sale store metrics appear to paint a positive picture for the company post-sale. After the sale, the company is expected to maintain 2,336 stores of which 57% exhibit the remodeled Wellness format.

Source: Rite Aid Asset Sale Pro-Forma Information - July 17, 2017

In addition, the remaining stores are slated to have higher average sales numbers than the pre-sale stores as a whole. Front end sales and pharmacy sales appear to be noticeably higher as well.

Further Assumptions

The company also states that $4.9 billion from the sale will be used to pay down debt. The company also expects a reduction in corporate administration costs by $96 million. The company is also expected to gain some synergies from generic drugs as a result of its deal with Walgreens (WBA).

Source: Rite Aid Asset Sale Pro-Forma Information - July 17, 2017

Looking at these numbers, it appears as if this deal will have a net positive benefit for the company after all. It is important to note that the original $9, or even the revised $6.50 deal may have been much more beneficial to shareholders than this current deal. Investors are now left with the case of receiving the lesser of two evils.

Rather than an outright FTC rejection, investors get a beaten down company ripe for private equity involvement. This new deal still requires FTC approval, making the above assumptions less of a sure thing. Also, investors must be patient again to let the price recover back to pre-merger announcement prices. Investors that were invested back in October 2015 when the original deal was announced are likely frustrated or have exited the stock by now. New investors that can afford to wait could benefit from the potential price appreciation should these post-sale assumptions come true.

Could Amazon Be Interested in Rite Aid?

Recently, Amazon (AMZN) announced that they hired a new VP and managing director of the healthcare and life sciences group. This appears to be yet another step in Amazon's move toward the healthcare industry as a whole. This begs the question that Rite Aid investors have been asking all along on whether Amazon could potentially be interested in picking up the pieces that is Rite Aid. With Amazon's Whole Foods acquisition, this is most definitely a possibility. It was one of Amazon's most notable moves into the brick and mortar space. A purchase of Rite Aid by Amazon is likely to pass FTC scrutiny a lot easier than another big chain pharmacy company.

This does not discount that there may be other parties interested in Rite Aid as well. Private equity firms are another potential possibility that comes to mind. Perhaps this may happen sooner than later now that the new deal leaves Rite Aid as a standalone company in a smaller form. It is somewhat surprising all these years that it has taken so long for a potential suitor to come forward to buy Rite Aid with an official offer. Likely, this was due to Rite Aid's large debt load making it a less attractive candidate for an acquirer.

Profit From the Recovery in Rite Aid

Overall, I believe that Rite Aid now offers an attractive upside potential. Based on a $2.50 price at the time of writing - this low entry price point offers a decent risk/reward for investors willing to wait for the price to recover. Now that the original merger news is out, the level of headline risk has reduced drastically. Shares are likely to stabilize here in the mid $2.00 range for now until investors receive substantial news that may help to jumpstart a new rally in the stock. News such as a private equity firm showing interest or Rite Aid looking for a potential suitor (once the lockdown period expires) would be key to starting a move back to the $3 range and above.

