J.B. Hunt Going On The Hunt, But I'm Not

While I appreciate J.B. Hunt's strong operational performance and track record, its valuations are quite high, leverage is above average, as I simply see few triggers to drive shares higher.

The company is buying expertise and scale in ecommerce, which is much needed in an industry that is disrupted by online customers and, over time, will be by self-driving technology.

J.B. Hunt (JBHT) has made a bolt-on acquisition that expands its presence in the e-commerce delivery market. Few financial details have been announced regarding the deal, which is equivalent to just 1% of J.B. Hunt's total valuation. Overall, I like the business in the long term, as it's leading and growing in a fragmented market. But the overall valuation is too steep for me, despite the great track record.

While a business can be great, in the end it is all about the valuation in relationship to the quality of the business, and JBHT's valuation is too high for me. I see no reason or upcoming driver to pay a premium for the shares, which makes me a very patient buyer awaiting multiple compression before becoming interested and going on the hunt.

A Bolt-On Deal

J.B. Hunt has agreed to acquire Special Logistics Dedicated in a $136 million deal. With the purchase, J.B. Hunt is expanding its fulfillment centers allowing for big and bulky inventories to be effectively shipped across the final mile. This remains the key puzzle piece for many transportation companies, including J.B. Hunt. With the purchase, the company gains further scale and expertise in ecommerce delivery.

No financial details have been announced, other than that SLD operates 14 terminal and fulfillment centers, combined with a fleet of 850 pieces of equipment. Unfortunately, the deal was announced a few days following the release of the Q2 results, as management did not hold a conference call alongside the acquisition to elaborate on the deal. In either case, the transaction is not a game changer for J.B. Hunt, which itself is awarded an $11 billion enterprise valuation, as the deal value amount barely surpasses 1% of Hunt's own enterprise valuation.

The Business

J.B. Hunt is a $6.5 billion business that understands the challenges and transitions which its business if facing. Management clearly indicates this in its introduction to the 2016 annual report, which I encourage you to read. Part of the transition relates, of course, to the continued emergence of ecommerce. The latest deal fits within this trend, as driverless technology is anticipated to have a big impact on the business as well in the coming years or decades.

The company has split up its operations into four segments. Intermodal is by far the largest business, which makes up nearly 60% of sales and is responsible for two-thirds of profits. Dedicated contract services make up a quarter of sales, but 30% of profits. Integrated capacity solutions are responsible for 13% of sales. This segment has grown at an impressive pace in recent years, but unfortunately is only breaking even. The truckload business makes up the remaining 5% of sales, but its margins and revenue trends are not that encouraging.

A Predictable Grower

J.B. Hunt has delivered on solid growth over the past decade. Revenues have nearly doubled over the 10-year period to $6.7 billion on a trailing basis, as operating margins have been pretty consistent around the 10% mark. This shows that operating profits have doubled over this 10-year time frame, which translates into a decent 7% increase in earnings per year. This growth rate is even higher if we take into account that nearly a fifth of all outstanding shares have been bought back since 2007, as growth in earnings per share approaches 10% once share repurchases are taken into account.

Most of these achievements were delivered on in an organic matter as the company is not known to be a serial acquirer, despite operating in a fragmented industry. That makes the few acquisitions being made by the business of increased interest, as J.B. Hunt is not looking to simply add scale with deals, but rather aims to close gaps in its service offerings or expertise. Of course, this deal also helps the company in achieving its $10 billion revenue goal some three or four years down the road.

The 150% increase in earnings per share over the past decade has been driven by international achievements as well as share repurchases, as investors have awarded J.B. Hunt's earnings power a greater multiple over time. This comes as shares have tripled over the past 10 years. After peaking at $100 per share early this year, shares have now retreated to levels in the low $90s, within the $70-$100 range in which shares have traded since 2013.

The All-Important Valuation

J.B. Hunt delivered on record sales of $6.56 billion in 2016 as operating earnings topped out at $721 million, for a net profit number of $432 million, which is equivalent to $3.81 per share on a diluted basis. Trading at $90 per share, the multiple is quite high at 23 times earnings.

Investors like the business given the long-term growth track record and prospects for continued sales and earnings growth. Another driver has been the low interest rate environment, potential for a reduction in corporate tax rates, and recent momentum in the operations. Revenues were up nearly 7% in Q2 2017, in part driven by higher fuel surcharge revenues. A near-term reversal in margins, which have been quite aggressive, was disappointing.

Margins were down some 140 basis points to 9.5% of sales in the most recent quarter, driven by cost inflation, notably in terms of purchased transportation by rail and higher rents. This margin compression more than offset the growth in the top line and the modest continued pace of share repurchases, as quarterly earnings fell by four cents to $0.88 per share. Despite the softer second quarter, earnings per share are flat at $1.80 in the first half of 2017. That more or less suggests that earnings per share are seen flattish this year, as a 23 times multiple translates into a mere 4.5% earnings yield of which just a modest amount is returned to investors in the form of a 1% dividend yield.

As of June the company operated with a net debt load of $936 million, a number which will jump above the billion mark following the announced deal. That furthermore shows that leverage is substantial, with EBITDA running at roughly half a billion a year, for a roughly 2 times leverage ratio.

Final Thoughts

Investors in J.B. Hunt have benefited handsomely from increased (intermodal) traffic in North America over the past decades. Shares have risen from just $3 in the year 2000 to $90 by now, translating into handsome returns (20%+ per year) for investors. Note, however, that growth does not always correspond to shareholder returns as valuations do matter over time. After all, shares were trading flat in the 1990s despite the fact that the economy was doing fairly well at that time. This is just one example which shows that economic growth and shareholder returns do not always go hand in hand, as valuation multiples can quickly expand but take years to compress to "normalized" levels.

The latest purchase makes sense, but the reality is that there are no immediate drivers at hand, in my opinion, at this point in time at this valuation. Given the healthy long-term performance of the business, I am willing to buy J.B. Hunt at market multiples, but that requires shares to sell off from current levels in the low $90s to levels at just $70 per share. That requires a steep correction from current levels, something I do not expect to happen in the absence of a major event. To gain more appeal, J.B. Hunt simply has to deliver on continued and further top-line sales growth, a normalization of margins and sluggish share price performance to the point at which multiples become attractive again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.