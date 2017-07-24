General Electric Is In A Big Mess

GE)_Small_Matchbox_Holder_Advertising_Item_(8571818776).jpg" rel="nofollow">Image credit

GE (GE) has had a tough go of it for the past couple of years after its ill-fated decision to shed Capital and become a pure industrial. I've said many times I opposed that strategy from the outset and the chart below shows very clearly why. Heading into Q2 earnings, investors were surely eager to see some progress towards the goal of rising margins and strength in the legacy business but unfortunately, as I suspected would be the case in my preview, all we saw was more weakness. And if you're still holding GE after the latest disappointment, you're a much more loyal shareholder than I am.

Before we get to the highlights (or lowlights) from the report, I'd like to take a fresh look at the chart because this was a central tenet for my cautiousness going into the report. I highlighted how the chart was a complete disaster for bulls going into the report and the weakness we saw off of the report is even more worrisome. The stock was at its 52-week low just before the release and yet, was hammered and sent to a fresh low. The potential recovery in the momentum indicators that I highlighted going into the report has been demolished and once again, all I see is one thing after another telling me this stock is very weak on a technical basis.

The moving averages are all heading down - as you'd expect - and the 50DMA is quite steeply sloped. That may prove to be support at some point down the road but should that occur, it is months away. The same is true for the 200DMA but that will be even longer; it is clear GE bulls have a tough road ahead if they are to get the stock moving higher.

Now, the actual earnings report was nothing special as there was weakness all over the place, just as there has been for the past several quarters. Total revenue was down 12% although surely bulls will point to the much smaller 3% loss on the sales of goods and services. Orders were up 6% and the much-touted backlog was up just 2%. Relative strength in health and aerospace were wasted by continued weakness in oil and gas, as has become almost customary from GE. Organic industrial revenue was up 2% but still, it isn't like that is a gangbusters result. In other words, there's nothing to like from a revenue perspective.

On the margin front, something that is critically important for GE's pure-industrial strategy to work, we also saw lots of weakness. GAAP industrial margins were just 8.5% as costs fell but not nearly as quickly as revenue, crimping profits. On a non-GAAP basis, margins were much better at 13.2% but the diminutive 10bps gain was dwarfed by the decrease in revenue. As such, earnings fell by roughly half as we see operating leverage working against GE in a big way.

I won't read through the earnings report because you're capable of doing that yourself. However, I laid out a scorecard of sorts for the report in my preview and unfortunately, GE hasn't done all that well. My first metric was seeing some sort of revenue growth and in short, we just didn't see it. Total revenue was down double digits and while organic was up 2%, that's not a great result either. The reported number is what matters and it was horrible, which sets up our next metric concerning margins.

I mentioned non-GAAP margins were up 10bps but on a GAAP basis, they fell by almost half. GE has some serious issues to work through because it once sported industrial margins in the upper teens. Now, it struggles to stay in the low teens and things are getting worse, not improving. And as revenue continues to fall GE will see more deleveraging of fixed costs, which will simply exacerbate the margin problem. GE can do small things to boost margins but its main problem right now is weak revenue. It not only drives down to the top line but it crimps margins as well as fixed costs are deleveraged. In short, it is pretty ugly out there for GE and there are literally no signs of improvement. I'm not saying that for hyperbole's sake either; this company just isn't performing well at all.

We got an update on the buyback, which I was keen to see, and the diluted share count is down 5% YoY. That's fine but keep in mind the tremendous amount of earnings GE lost when it began to shed Capital; these token buybacks aren't going to cut it. With the amount of deleveraging we're seeing with margins due to weak revenue, GE needs much more than 5% YoY in order to offset earnings losses on an EPS basis. But as I've said before, it cannot afford to buy back enough stock to offset dollar earnings losses and keep EPS afloat. In other words, GE is in a big mess and I have no idea how it is going to get out.

The thing is that even after an entire year of protracted weakness in the stock, it is still going for 16 times this year's earnings. That's still roughly two times its rate of growth, a rather absurd condition for a stock that is in free fall due to highly uncertain earnings potential. Things have gone from bad to worse for GE and given its broad weakness with only a couple of spots of strength, there is probably more downside ahead before things improve. It doesn't seem GE has the ability to cut costs much more than it has (or I would have by now) and that means margins will continue to get weaker and weaker on any revenue declines. That's not something it can afford and when you put that together with a valuation that is still way too high and a chart that just keeps getting worse, it is very clear that GE is not a good pick.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.