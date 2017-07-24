Do Not Believe The Hype - Draghi Is Going Nowhere

Do traders understand this recovery

Mario Draghi recently stated in a press conference that, “All the signs point to a strengthening and broadening recovery in the euro area,” and that “deflationary forces have been replaced by reflationary ones.”

In both of these cases, the important part that markets seem to forget is that neither of these trends would be possible without the trillions of euros of central bank stimulus, nor the move to 0% interest rates that have kept the Euro on life support since the sovereign debt crisis in 2010.

The other factor that has aided the “recovery” in Europe is the fall in the Euro. Since 2014, the Euro has been trading lower than every major currency in the world, whilst the only country it has fully recovered against is the UK- due to the Brexit fallout.



(Source: Federal Reserve)

The country that the single currency still lags the most is the U.S. Considering that the U.S. is still Germany’s largest export partner, this has been a great boost to the German export market, which in turn boosts the GDP and overall confidence in the Eurozone.

It makes very little sense then, that traders would cheer the possibility of a hawkish Draghi when rate rises, stimulus withdrawal and a higher Euro currency would simply derail the confidence and reflation that has been in place in recent months and bring us straight back to a deflationary trap.

Eurozone recovery is still fragile

After discussing the short-term reflationary pressures, it is important to highlight the longer-term trends.

Eurozone GDP is still stagnant despite the recent short-term bounce, so there really is nowhere to go on rates and reduced stimulus in the near-term, whilst the chances of organic growth are long-gone.

(Source: Trading Economics)

Wages are still on a downward trend:

(Source: Trading Economics)

The official European inflation rate may be lagging, yet consumer prices have missed out on the deflationary crisis:

(Source: Trading Economics)

It’s no coincidence that the recovery from the grip of deflation began after the Euro’s collapse in 2014, whilst the real stimulus came from the ECB balance sheet, which has exploded since 2015.

(Source: Federal Reserve)

The simple takeaway from this data is the following: consumers are stretched and the GDP and inflation recovery has been created by a doubling of the ECB's assets.

Draghi has nowhere to go

My personal belief is that the latest round of Central Bank speak is simply a concerted effort by policy-makers to take the steam out of “risk” trends.

The Central Bankers are now fully aware that their speeches can be heavily dangerous, which we saw with the initial “taper tantrum” created by the Federal Reserve in 2013. Every speech is now carefully co-ordinated and manipulated to ensure that markets stay complacent and confident amidst the largest monetary experiment in history; yet behind the scenes, there will be a realisation that monetary policy is now stuck.

Low rates have punished savers, pushed pension funds into riskier assets and brought a chorus of criticism at creating further asset bubbles; yet removing stimulus would undoubtedly halt the recovery. There is really nowhere to go until external events begin to force tougher choices.

Do investors really believe that the fragile GDP in developed countries can absorb a co-ordinated multi-trillion dollar tapering and rate normalization by Central banks?

If Europe really was recovering and about to see long-term inflation and growth return, where is the market for Draghi’s 0% bonds?

The U.K. may also hint at raising rates, whilst the current inflation trend may warrant it, but like the Eurozone, the UK doesn’t want to rattle a fragile consumer who would be unable to stomach higher mortgage payments and consumer prices. It has been reported recently that the UK has seen a surge in credit card borrowing and its household debt levels are set to hit record highs above pre-crisis levels so again there is nowhere to go.

Madness of crowds and a perfect short

The "madness of crowds" has recently seen a record inflow of capital to European equity funds. The Eurozone saw a bounce after Macron's win in France, yet this alone doesn't fix the real underlying issues with the Eurozone and already the new French PM has seen his approval ratings slide and markets will soon turn their attention to the German elections in late September.

The Euro ( has bounced after averting a French election crisis and bailing out Italian banks, whilst also gaining ground amidst a dollar sell-off and we are back to where we have been previously with naive talk of a dollar demise. The Euro is testing 1.17 to the USD and may go as far as 1.25. I still expect it to trade at parity to the USD (NYSEARCA:FXE).

An even better short, however, is the Euro financials (NYSEARCA:EUFN). Holdings in this ETF include troubled banks such as BNP Paribas, UBS (NYSE:UBS), LLoyds (NYSE:LYG) and if bonds are in trouble then it also holds Prudential (NYSE:PRU) and Allianz. The recovery in the banking stocks has been very subdued and they all have very small short floats, so would be ripe for liquidations.

Conclusion

Complacency in markets and faith in Central Bankers has reached dangerous levels and there seems to be an inability to dig into the deeper trends and the outcomes of any potential tapering.

Central Bankers are stuck between a need to raise interest rates and the realisation that they can’t.

So will we see a 10-20 year, multi-trillion dollar, co-ordinated effort by Central Banks to taper their assets and normalize rates? Or will the markets throw a curve ball that changes the currently accepted theories? History should tell us what the answer is and right now, too many investors are scared to accept it.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Watch the Eurozone carefully for a catalyst.