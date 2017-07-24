Bank Of America: In Defense Of Brian Moynihan And The Bank's Performance

We'll also look into the possibility that Mr. Moynihan's leadership is lacking or whether he's suffered from the hand he was dealt from his predecessor.

In this article, we'll get into numbers comparing net interest income and price performance over the past five years.

Now that bank earnings have been released, articles have popped up highlighting the disappointing numbers for Bank of America (BAC). And as a result, how BofA's CEO, Brian Moynihan doesn't deserve "high grade for his performance" over the past seven years.

In this article, we'll compare Bank of America Corporation to its peer banks like Citigroup Inc. (C), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), and Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) and address the concerns of the market that Mr. Moynihan has been underperforming in his duties as CEO of Bank of America.

In a recent article on SeekingAlpha.com, Mr. John Mason, who frequently writes analysis of bank stocks and is very knowledgeable of the industry, wrote how he has been "less than impressed" with Mr. Moynihan as he compares his track record to peer banks in "turnaround mode" like Citigroup over the past seven years. I disagree with Mr. Mason's findings and his conclusion drawn in the article.

In this analysis, we'll compare Bank of America's stock price performance and net interest income to its peer banks. We'll address return on equity comparisons, loan losses and loan growth in a future article. I want to be sure to delve deep enough into each topic to give it the attention it deserves.

Management performance:

Mr. Mason brings up a great discussion point. When we invest in a bank, we're also investing in the management of that bank. And if earnings are poor or lackluster, we should hold management accountable.

However, I believe comparing banks over the past seven years is an unfair comparison given that banks suffered greatly following the Great Recession and some more than others. In 2010 and 2011, banks were still suffering charge offs and loan losses as a result of the financial crisis. Of course, stock prices of any bank that was engaged in charge offs from mortgage losses got crushed, as did BofA on multiple occasions.

Does anyone think that BofA's balance sheet would better off today had Mr. Moynihan not initiated the charge-offs following the crisis? The loan loss provisions that were put in place in 2010 to 2012 were equivalent to taking medicine. It leaves a bad taste in your mouth, but the long-term benefits far out way the short-term drawbacks.

A better comparison of the performance of financials is over the past five years when bank CEO's had a chance to change leadership, cut costs, and shore up their balance sheets.

If we compare JPMorgan, for example, to BofA in 2010-2011, it's not an apples-to-apples comparison given that JPMorgan didn't suffer the mortgage losses that BofA suffered as a result of their acquisition of Countrywide Financial. It certainly says a lot about Jaimie Dimon, and how well JPMorgan has been run under his leadership, but it says nothing of Mr. Moynihan given he inherited the disaster of Countrywide Financial. Would Mr. Dimon's performance as CEO be as impressive as it is today had he inherited Countrywide Financial?

So let's compare Bank of America to its peers and dispute those who say Mr. Moynihan's performance as CEO has been mediocre. I write this article not to pick on Mr. Mason because he brings up some important points about the risks to BofA. And he is clearly very knowledgeable of the banking industry. However, his article highlights an important debate; which of the bank CEOs are performing and which ones are not.

Comparing net interest income of Bank of America to its peers:

According to the article, NII rose 9% year over year partly driven by low deposit rates paid to account holders because of their branch system and bumps in short-term rates.

"One reason for this is the convenience of the bank’s branching system."

It's as if BofA and Mr. Moynihan got lucky because they have a branch system and as a result, low deposit-rate costs. It's the branch system's deposit accounts that create enormous cross-sell opportunities to internal divisions like Merrill Lynch, cash management, and global capital markets. Of course, higher yields due to the Fed helped the NII of BofA (perhaps getting lucky), but that's true for all banks.

In looking at Bank of America's performance to its peers over the past five years, NII is up over 10.5% and inline with JPMorgan Chase. Citigroup, which is considered by some a bank in "turnaround mode" has a negative NII of -7.29%.

BAC Net Interest Income (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Given the loan losses suffered by BofA following the financial crisis which Mr. Moynihan inherited, the bank's NII is quite impressive.

To put another way, the loan loss provision for Bank of America (and Citigroup too) has had to be much higher than the provisions for JPMorgan and Wells Fargo following the crisis. The loan loss provision reduces a bank's net interest income.

BofA's NII growth rate would have been much higher had the bank not had to allocate funds to loan loss provisions during the past five years. And for Bank of America, the primary reason for the loan losses was due to Countrywide Financial, not due to underperformance in leadership by Mr. Moynihan.

To look at the other side of the coin, shouldn't JPMorgan's NII have been far higher than BofA's since JPM had far lower loan-loss provisions over the past five years?

In short, BofA's NII is in line with JPMorgan's despite BofA having to endure loan losses from balance sheet restructuring. The NII performance is amazing and a testament to the great management team at the helm of Bank of America.

Stock price performance of Bank of America:

Bank of America's stock price "is not a real outstanding performance. "The stock has risen a little less than a 6 percent annual compound rate during Mr. Moynihan’s tenure."

Again, if we look at bank stocks during 2010 and 2011, they performed poorly, and if a bank had loan losses from the crisis, like BofA, their stocks got crushed. However, over the past five years, as banks emerged out of the Great Recession, Bank of America has outperformed even the optimists.

Bank of America's stock price for the last five years:

BofA's stock price is up over 230% over the past five years and leads by a wide margin compared to its peers.

over the past five years and leads by a wide margin compared to its peers. In comparison to Citigroup: Bank of America's stock has appreciated an additional 80% on top of Citigroup's 155% growth rate.

JPM data by YCharts

To be fair, BofA's stock price emerged from much lower levels than its peers inflating the percentage gain. It's clear though that Bank of America is in turnaround mode and has emerged from the financial crisis. However, the bank may have bumps in the road ahead, like debt on the balance sheet, emerging market concerns if the dollar strengthens, and probably too much reliance on variable rate loans (C&I loans) which puts them at risk whenever Treasury yields correct lower.

Takeaways:

In fairness to Mr. Mason and his article, he looks at Mr. Moynihan's performance over the past seven years whereas in this article, we look at the past five years. Obviously, the numbers would not look as good if we include 2010 and 2011 for BofA. However, it's doubtful investors who are thinking of going long BAC today are looking at loan losses from 2010 and 2011 when deciding.

What would I say to Mr. Mason and to others that share his view? The turnaround hasn't completed yet for BAC. The bank under Mr. Moynihan is much like the unfinished pyramid on the dollar bill. Just like we wouldn't conclude that a car doesn't run well if it's still in the factory being assembled, we can't say that Bank of America had mediocre results over the past seven years when the bank was still being put back together in the early part of those years; following the Great Recession.

If you follow my articles, you know my view has been consistent. All commercial banks like Bank of America need higher GDP growth, leading to loan demand, and higher Treasury yields boosting their net interest income and trading revenues in the process.

If the U.S. economy was growing at 3% GDP and the 10-year Treasury yield was sitting atop of 3%, Bank of America's numbers would be even more impressive. And when that day comes, I have no doubt, Mr. Moynihan will be heralded as one of the best CEO's in the banking industry, perhaps 2nd only to Jamie Dimon. In my opinion, he's already there.

Good luck out there.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on Bank of America, banks, equities, and yields please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.