Qualcomm Is Dead Money

I see precious little in the way of upside catalysts for QCOM that could overcome the cloud of pessimism over the withheld royalty payments.

Qualcomm (QCOM) reported third quarter earnings on Wednesday and one thing was very obvious: the ongoing legal dispute with Apple (AAPL) over royalty payments is having and will continue to have a material impact on Qualcomm's operating results. In light of this development, I am reiterating my thesis, which was originally detailed in an article that can be read here, that QCOM offers precious little upside potential in the short term as the cloud of doubt and uncertainty hangs over the company's head.

For this article, I'll assume that readers already know most of the details of the legal dispute between Qualcomm and Apple, and so I will avoid recapping events as much as I can. For a quick primer, one can read this summary piece by Digital Trends, or read my previous article that I linked above. In short, Apple's contract manufacturers won't pay royalties to Qualcomm for its patents "until the correct amount can be determined by the court," as Apple has stated.

While I'm sure many readers have strong opinions on which party bears the blame for this legal fight, that discussion is irrelevant to making an investment argument. The reality is that QCOM appears to be immobilized by the dispute and fell 5% in Thursday trading as the market digested the Q3 report and adjusted expectations.

When this dispute first ramped up, Qualcomm had to lower its Q3 guidance from between $5.3 billion and $6.1 billion to between $4.8 billion and $5.6 billion, a nearly 9% decline. And while results for Q3 were relatively solid, guidance for Q4 and management's overall gloomy tone about the short-term outlook reinforce why QCOM shares offer little value at current prices over that time frame.

The full table of Q4 2017 guidance should give a good idea of why I'm not optimistic about the stock in the short term:

The dispute has led Qualcomm to project YoY declines across the board in Q4, and while revenue guidance beat consensus estimates handily, EPS guidance came in below estimates for $0.91, indicating we are also seeing a significant deterioration in profit margin.

While revenue and earnings growth might proceed to an extent during this legal battle, Qualcomm will have work to do just to reach the results of prior years. EPS for FY2017 is expected to be $4.14, or 6% lower than FY2016 results, which would value QCOM at about 13 times FY2017 earnings. However, FY2018 is expected to be much worse than the current fiscal year primarily due to the fight with Apple as analyst estimates from Yahoo! Finance put FY2018 EPS at $3.42, which indicates a forward P/E closer to 16.

This speaks to how stagnant QCOM is shaping up to be in the coming quarter and in FY2018 as a whole. Short-term investors should take this into account when thinking about a position in the stock. On the other hand, long-term investors that believe in Qualcomm's technology and penchant for innovation might view current prices as a buying opportunity in the grand scheme of things despite the dearth of near-term upside catalysts.

But even medium term and long-term investors might want to look somewhere other than QCOM to yield some gains. I say this because who knows how long this legal battle will drag on for? It could take years for this case to be resolved by the slow wheels of justice. Qualcomm has acknowledged this by removing some items from QTL revenue that are affected by the legal dispute. The result? Expected 30%+ YoY decline in Q4 licensing revenue, matching the expected decline in Q4 non-GAAP EPS.

Due to the uncertainty over how long the legal dispute with Apple will drag on and Apple's determination to withhold royalty payments to Qualcomm during this time, I see very little reason for investors, especially those of the short-term variety, to buy shares in QCOM at this time. The company's Q3 results and Q4 guidance demonstrate the negative impact to profitability from the Apple dispute, and without any legal reprieve, it seems unlikely QCOM will be able to put together any upward momentum.

The one wildcard here is the acquisition of NXP Semi (NXPI) and how this could affect operating results. I really like the acquisition and the product portfolio it adds to Qualcomm's business, and I was long NXPI when the acquisition was first announced. While I think the closing of this deal could give QCOM a short-term boost, I think the legal dispute will continue to cause stagnation in share price as a cloud of doubt and uncertainty hang over the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.