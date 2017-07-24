Keeping Stock With Tech: FANG Earnings Kicks Off This Week, With Google And Facebook

In our seventh edition of Taking Stock with Tech we will be covering prevailing technology themes and large cap tech earnings.

Three out of the four FANG stocks are expected to report earnings this week. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) reports on Monday, whereas Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) report on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Alphabet is expected to report earnings today

We expect Alphabet to deliver a strong quarter on core operating metrics, notwithstanding concerns with regard to the EU Commission fine of $2.7 billion. While the financial impact isn’t that meaningful, there’s some speculation that Google’s shopping feature in the US could be altered with fewer corresponding listings involving other Google properties.

The current consensus estimates for Alphabet’s Q2’17/FY’17 figures:

Q2’17 revenue of $25.6 billion.

Q2’17 dil. EPS of $8.25.

FY’17 revenue of $107.7 billion.

FY’17 dil. EPS of $33.97.

Though estimate revisions were modest going into Q2’17 analysts believe these factors deliver a likely beat:

TAC (traffic acquisition cost) performs above consensus as a function of traffic mix shift away from iOS and MacOS.

Mobile search traffic ramp creates platform volume diminishing the impact of CPC pricing.

Expanded text ads, removal of enhanced campaigns may result in better monetization metrics.

YouTube ad budget shift into Q2’17 from Q1’17 or increases to ad agency mix may have meaningful impact on Q2’17 figures.

Alphabet needs to deliver an above consensus quarter on sales/earnings to break above the $1,000 resistance area.

Could Facebook deliver a blowout?

Going into Q2’17 not a whole lot has been said about Facebook (FB). There has been much in the way of comparative analysis between Instagram and Snapchat (SNAP). The introduction of Instagram Stories paired with MAU (monthly active user) ramp reasserts momentum going into the quarter.

We think Facebook (FB) has a heightened likelihood of exceeding 2 billion in MAUs by Q2’17, and is on track to deliver a solid quarter in terms of top/bottom line metrics.

Current consensus estimates for Facebook’ Q2’17/FY’17 figures:

Q2’17 revenue of $9.2 billion.

Q2’17 Dil. EPS of $1.12

FY’17 revenue of $38.58 billion.

FY’17 Dil. EPS of $4.87.

Current consensus figures seem beatable, though a more detailed write-up is on the way for our premium subscribers.

What could drive Facebook’s sales and earnings beat:

Diminished seasonal headwinds suggesting modest q/q momentum on less constrained budgets.

Increases to ARPU driven by heightened ad-budget allocation among ad agencies (ARPU growth more concentrated in Europe and APAC).

DAU/MAU mix improvement suggesting more time spent on platform versus prior-year (also contributes to ARPU growth).

Improvements to publisher model via subscription launch by end of FY’17 (experimental deployment).

Ongoing ramp-up of Instagram via the inclusion of more chat/sharing functionality.

We like Facebook going into its quarterly earnings report, but mostly because of how predictable the quarterly report likely is. We think Facebook delivers a beat that’s inline with its historical beats.

June NPD video game software trends

Going into the quarterly earnings report season, we’re catching up on video game publishers as the reported figures suggested some dislocation in the space driven by release cadence versus prior year.

Source: PiperJaffray

As you can tell, the NPD figures are only inclusive of physical disc sales. Even so, the sector is showing some patterns of weakness, as Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA) have difficult comps to Overwatch and Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, respectively.

The overall tone among analysts has been more muted on ATVI, but slightly more optimistic on EA given the release of Battlefront 2, whereas pre-existing titles like Battlefield 1, Mass Effect Andromeda and Titanfall experience strong enough performance with usual add-on sales adding to the mix. Sport franchise refresh between Madden and FIFA also asserts a more balanced Q4’17 versus ATVI.

Quarterly earnings results monitor

Source: BofAML

Tech stocks were the second best performing in terms of earnings/revenue growth in Q2’17. The sector reported earnings/sales growth of 11% y/y and 7.5% y/y, respectively. According to BofAML figures, roughly 13 out of 67 tech stocks (under coverage) have reported sales/earnings. The mix of sales/earnings beats for tech were strong in comparison to the S&P 500, so on a sector basis, technology remains hot, but fell behind energy on growth compares.

Energy names performed better mostly as a function of higher oil prices, which was driven by OPEC over the past 12 months. These factors were broadly anticipated. Industrials on the other hand delivered the highest percentage of sales/earnings beats based on data compiled so far.

Semiconductors remain best performing basket

The best year-to-date performing basket has been semiconductor stocks. Though the sub-sector doesn’t generate enough credit for generating material alpha, it’s worth noting that the semiconductor sector has pockets of opportunity that are more compelling when compared to other tech sub-sectors.

Source: Barclays America Research

The SOX index outperformed the S&P 500 by a 2:1 margin year-to-date. Semis trade at an average forward P/E of 16.2x versus 17.4x for all sectors combined.

Source: Barclays America Research

Going into Q2’17 positive data from SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association) suggested 21.8% and 23.8% y/y growth in the months of April and May. While June figures were not yet released by SIA, the scope of upside when pertaining specifically to this quarter adds tailwinds as inventory build-up caused concern among semiconductor analysts. However, with retail/wholesale channel performance above seasonal trends, the scope of gains come from a healthy market for consumer electronic/PC inventory refresh.

Cho's Investment Research is SA's premier research package that gives investors and traders an additional edge when investing into companies. It's a trade publication, research service and an idea generator. This service comes at a low annual subscription cost of $40/month.

For more information click here.