The First Domino Is Set To Fall In Canterbury Park's Ambitious Real Estate Development Plan

On July 8th, the Minnesota Star-Tribune reported that following the unanimous approval of the Shakopee city planning commission, the “first domino” in Canterbury Park Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CPHC) ambitious real estate development plan is about to fall. In the spring of 2018, Canterbury Park will partner with Doran Companies (Private), a leading Minnesota property developer, and break ground on a 600-unit, 26-acre, luxury apartment complex just south of Canterbury Park’s horse racetrack. These apartments will eventually become the anchor property for a bustling residential and commercial district known as Canterbury Commons, and they are expected to generate stable and recurring cash flows that will likely start to impact the firm’s financial statements in the second half of 2019.

The construction of this sprawling apartment complex will be a noteworthy milestone in management’s long-term plan to unlock the untapped value of Canterbury Park’s real estate assets. In late 2014, the company announced a major strategic initiative to transform its undeveloped land into cash-generating assets. Since zero professional analysts cover Canterbury Park, Wall Street has largely missed the steady stream of press releases announcing progress on this plan, and the stock is priced as though the plan either does not exist or has no chance of success. The graphic below presents management’s long-term strategic vision:



Source: CPHC Investor Presentation dated June 7, 2017

As we can see, Canterbury Park intends to transform almost all of the land surrounding the racetrack into a cash-generating, multi-use community complete with apartments, townhomes, corporate offices, restaurants and a shopping and entertainment district (Click here to see a one-minute aerial flyover of the entire property as it looks today). The land is located in Scott County, Minnesota - an area just south of Minneapolis that possesses several characteristics that make it an ideal location to pursue real estate development opportunities. Most notably, Scott County is not only the most affluent but also the fastest growing county in the state of Minnesota and one of the most economically prosperous counties in America.



Assessing the Likely Impact of the Apartment Complex



Canterbury Village Luxury Apartments. Source: Minnesota Star-Tribune

Big plans are great, but cautious investors prefer to see tangible results. Given the recent news that Canterbury Park will break ground on a huge apartment complex in the spring, a few questions arise. What we really want to know is how this apartment project will impact Canterbury Park’s financial statements and when will these impacts occur. Fortunately, we have at our disposal several publicly available sources of information with which to put together a rough estimate of the future cash flow potential of this apartment.

First, from the Shakopee Valley News, we learn that the total cost of the apartment project is $48 million. To value real estate deals, property developers use the capitalization rate, or "cap rate," as the annual rate of return, expressed as a percent, that an investment property is expected to generate. Note: The calculation of a cap rate rests on net operating income, or NOI, and in the interest of brevity, we’ll just say that the closest metrics to NOI in the stock investing world would be either EBITDA or operating cash flow. For the purpose of the analysis below, I will substitute operating cash flow for net operating income. Given today’s market conditions, serious developers like Doran Companies would almost certainly insist on a cap rate of at least 10% as a precondition for signing onto a project like this. Therefore, we can estimate that this apartment complex will generate roughly $4.8 million in annual operating cash flow.

From here, what we want to know is how much of this $4.8 million will go to Doran and how much of it will go to Canterbury Park. For starters, we know that Canterbury Park will be a minority partner in this venture, so by definition, its share will be less than half. Beyond this point, the forecast becomes a bit speculative, but with some inductive reasoning, we can arrive at some tentative conclusions. First, it seems likely that Canterbury Park’s primary, and perhaps exclusive, contribution to the apartment project will be the land on which the apartments will be built. Canterbury Park’s management has always been highly averse to taking on long-term debt, and as of the end of the Q1 2017 reporting period, the firm only had about $6 million in cash on hand. Given these constraints, we can probably assume that Canterbury Park’s minority stake in the apartment complex will be roughly equal to the value of the 26 acres of land the firm is putting up for development.

The next question then becomes “what is the value of that land?” According to the 2016 10-K, Canterbury Park’s land is carried at cost and all 383 acres are valued at a grand total of only $11.4 million! This would imply a price per acre of less than $30,000, but this can’t be the value that Canterbury Park agreed to in this deal. Prime real estate in Scott County, Minnesota, must be worth far more than this and Canterbury Park’s management knows it.

The most likely scenario is that the apartment deal valued the land at approximately the same price that Canterbury Park has sold similar parcels of its land for in the recent past. As Seeking Alpha contributor Tim Paul recently observed:

"In 2016 the company sold 23.8 acres of land for $4.3 million, which nets out to approximately $181,000 per acre. In late 2015, it sold six acres at a price of $243,000 per acre. If one uses a conservative average value at $200,000 per acre."

$200,000 seems like a fair value and herein we see the wisdom of doing the land sales in 2016 and 2015. Whether or not management intended to establish a price for future negotiations or not is an interesting question to ponder, but at a minimum, without these past transactions on the books, the true value of the Canterbury Park's remaining land would be much more of an open question today.

So, if we assume Canterbury Park’s minority stake in the $48 million apartment is equal to the value of 26 acres, each of which are worth roughly $200,000, its minority interest in the apartments is probably about $5.2 million or somewhere near 10%.

A 10% claim on $4.8 million in annual operating cash flow equals… drum roll... about $480,000, or roughly a half million dollars.

So What?

If construction commences in the spring of 2018 as planned, then the first phase of occupancy should start approximately one year after that. Therefore, investors should start to see some of this cash hitting Canterbury Park’s financial statements in the second half of 2019. Further, a half million dollars may not seem like a large sum, but a predictable source of recurring cash flow in this amount can have a meaningful positive impact on a company as small as Canterbury Park. Consider that Canterbury Park’s annual operating cash flow has never been much higher than $5 million and the average of the last five years is closer to $4 million. Therefore, the completion of this project alone will likely lead to at least a low-single-digit increase in annual operating cash flow and possibly more than that. Finally, consider that this apartment is only the first step in the long-term real estate development plan. In other words, this is just the beginning.

Real Estate Development Plan Is Not Priced Into The Stock

Canterbury Park’s stock has been stuck in a tight trading range between around $9 and $11 per share for approximately the last five years and the market appears to be ignoring the potential boost in cash flow that the real estate development segment is likely to add in the future. Further, back in 2011, the stock closed above $14 on several occasions, but it now hovers just above $11. This is despite the fact that overall business performance has been generally good since 2011 and the company has been submitting regular press releases on the progress of its real estate development plan since 2014.

10-year price chart from Morningstar

The chart below shows that the company’s core business operations at the racetrack are profitable and growing at a modest clip:

Source: Canterbury Park Investor Presentation

Finally, if we value the company based on earnings, we see that the trailing 12 months' price-to-earnings ratio is only 11.1, a 58% discount to the 26.2 trailing P/E of the S&P 500.

Risks

On the other hand, investors should know that a few key pitfalls could disrupt Canterbury Park’s intent to become a major player in the Greater Twin Cities real estate market. First, cost overruns are a common risk in any property development venture and this one is no exception. For example, if the $48 million cost for the apartment project increases, Canterbury Park’s rate of return would be negatively impacted. Second, the firm’s strategic land development plan relies on maintaining buy-in from local government officials since the new community will need new public infrastructure to support the development. Specifically, in the near term, Canterbury Park will need to obtain approval from the Shakopee city council to divert new tax revenues for this purpose. A hearing is scheduled on this matter for September 5th, 2017. Third, a major pillar of the overall plan is the construction of a large retail shopping and entertainment district. Investors who believe in the eventual death of retail will not be optimistic about this aspect of the strategy. Finally, Canterbury Park is a very small company with a market cap of less than $50 million. Investing in companies of this size is always risky. Of note, Canterbury Park’s stock is thinly traded and the float is small with only about 2.6 million shares available for trading out of the 4.4 million shares outstanding. The small float size sometimes causes small trades to result in big price movements. These factors may dissuade some investors from seeking to establish large positions.

Conclusion

Canterbury Park’s first major real estate development project is set to break ground in the spring of 2018. This announcement shows that management is taking positive and concrete steps to unlock the tremendous value of its real estate assets. Further, after talking with CEO Randy Sampson, I am confident in Canterbury Park’s ability to complete this 600-unit apartment project as planned. The completion of this project will be a crucial indicator of the firm’s long-term ability to transform the remainder of its undeveloped land into assets that generate stable, recurring cash flows.

