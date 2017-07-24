Tesla Now On The Clock

When a sports team has its turn to make a draft pick, we often hear the phrase "they are now on the clock." It's a very appropriate phrase for Tesla (TSLA), as the company officially starts the Model 3 delivery process this Friday. As Musk and Co. get ready to show off Tesla's newest vehicle, the company enters the next stage of its development.

With just a few days left to the unveiling, there is still a lot left to be answered regarding the vehicle. We know the starting price is $35,000 before incentives, but what exactly does that get you? Musk has talked about the Model 3 having substantially less configurations, so that also means the number of options consumers will have is much less.

I'm still curious to see what battery pack options are given, as Tesla has said the 3 will have at least 215 miles of range and likely a pack size less than 60 kWh. If Tesla can't get its 60 kWh battery pack to match the range of General Motors' (GM) Chevy Bolt, I would expect that the base Model 3 will have a 55 kWh pack. That way, Tesla can say the Model 3 has a lower range because it has a smaller battery pack.

For those that think this will be a buy the rumor, sell the news event, it's important to note that the scheduled start is 7PM Pacific on Friday. Thus, if there is any bad news out, markets won't be open for trading, so the weekend can help digest things.

Additionally, for those that thought Musk's production schedule tweet might cause a drop in reservations, don't forget that this news came out after the Q2 period ended. Tesla's customer deposits balance should get some help from the solar roof product deposits that started before the quarter ended, and a potential drop in Q3 could also be potentially mitigated by deposits being taken for the soon to be announced Tesla semi.

The Model 3 reveal also comes at a time when GM looks to make the Chevy Bolt available nationwide. While sales of the all-electric vehicle have not been tremendous so far, it seems as if recent reports of production cuts at the Bolt factory have been misinterpreted. According to a factory worker there, Chevy is cutting production of the Sonic, while also boosting production capabilities for the Bolt, which makes sense if the car is going to be available throughout the US. There still is no indication that the Bolt will be a Tesla Model 3 killer, but it could steal some sales from Tesla if the Model 3 production ramp moves slower than expected.

Tesla has also made a number of moves to differentiate the Model 3 from the Model S, in order to avoid too much cannibalization of its premium sedan. Earlier this year, the company eliminated the 60 kWh version of the S, and apparently is also about to get rid of the single rear-wheel drive motor version. That version goes for $69,500 currently, meaning that the Model S will start at $74,500 going forward, barring other changes, which would be more than double the base price of the Model 3.

Tesla still has a lot to prove in many other areas as well. For instance, the company's highly touted solar roof product is nowhere to be found, despite installations that were supposed to start in June. Additionally, as I detailed a few weeks ago, Tesla is way behind in its plan to double its supercharger base this year.

In fact, the company has fallen even further behind since, now needing to add almost 175 stalls per week during the rest of 2017 to accomplish this feat, yet over the past 15 weeks, the average is just 51. Since those bullish on the company talk about the supercharger network as being a huge advantage over other EVs, you would think Tesla would make it a priority, but that doesn't seem to be the case currently.

With Tesla on the clock now for the Model 3, and earnings scheduled for next week, we are entering a very interesting 10 days or so for the stock. This is further compounded by the fact that shares are currently sandwiched between their 50 and 200-day moving averages, meaning a breakout to either direction could be magnified technically if one of those levels is breached. There has been plenty of hype for the Model 3, so as Tesla enters the next stage of its history with tremendously high expectations, it is time to deliver.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.