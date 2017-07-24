Risk Arbitrage Today: 5 Deals On CFIUS' Desk

As an arbitrager one must concern himself with among other things, regulatory approvals. Quite often getting the FTC or DOJ to sign off on a merger is the biggest regulatory hurdle. But another agency is beginning to worry deal makers.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States or CFIUS.

According to Wikipedia, CFIUS' primary concern in most reviews is that technology or funds from an acquired U.S. business might be transferred to a sanctioned country such as China as a result of being acquired by a foreign acquirer that could hand control of a U.S. business to a foreign person.

CFIUS reviews begin with a 30-day decision to authorize a transaction or begin a statutory investigation. If the latter is chosen, the committee has another 45 days to decide whether to permit the acquisition or order divestment.

Recently, the committee has noted that China acquisitions of US companies have posed risks to national security because they could be subsidized by the China's government.

Here are some CFIUS facts:

A CFIUS refile does not necessarily mean that a deal will be rejected, although it does mean the committee has some doubts about the impact of the deal on natural security.

Some transactions which previously refiled with CFIUS, like the ChemChina/Syngenta merger for instance wound up being approved.

Estimates are that CFIUS cases are up well more than 50% over the last two years.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also serves as chairman of CFIUS.

Several key senior positions at government departments remain vacant and have taken a longtime to be filled. That has reduced CFIUS' capacity to review cases in an expedite timeframe.

A source at one of the companies that has filed an application with CFIUS told me that longtime government officials are hesitant to risk approving a Chinese buyer since that could upset the current administration and possibly put their jobs in jeopardy.

Lattice Semiconductor

Can the third time be the charm? Not according to current market prices as the Lattice deal (LSCC) is trading with a 23% spread. But it's possible.

Last November, back when Hilary Clinton was a huge favorite to become the next President of the United States, Lattice Semiconductor struck a deal to be sold to the China-backed buyout fund Canyon Bridge Capital Partners for $8.30 per share in cash. CFIUS approval would be needed for the merger to complete.

On March 24, Lattice and Canyon Bridge withdrew and refiled their joint voluntary notice to CFIUS. That gave CFIUS an additional 75 days to review. So what happened? On June 9th, the companies withdrew and refiled once again. That pushed back the CFIUS timeline to late August.

This after Lattice made a point to feel out CFIUS before ever striking a deal.

As we made clear at the time of our announcement and in our proxy statement, we have always been committed to the CFIUS process. We first reached out to CFIUS months before selecting a strategic partner and reached out to it again after entering negotiations with Canyon Bridge, but before signing an agreement-Lattice filing

Will they approve?

Lattice has argued that its chips do not have military applications and therefore aren't a security risk.

But it is possible that CFIUS could find that some of Lattice's chips may once day be used in military equipment.

What if they don't approve?

The proxy's background section shows that 15 other companies had interest in Lattice.

The Semiconductor index has gained a whopping 37% since Lattice has been bought.

If Lattice had not signed a deal and just matched the Semi index its shares would be trading hands at $8.72.

LSCC data by YCharts

MoneyGram International

Perhaps the highest profile transaction to be refiled this year with CFIUS is the Alibaba owned Ant Financial/MoneyGram (MGI) deal. On July 11, Ant Financial and MoneyGram refiled after they were unable to secure clearance from CFIUS.

Ant Financial has promised that MoneyGram's customer data will remain in the United States.

MoneyGram systematically implements stringent data protection policies to protect consumer privacy and comply with all applicable laws, including next-generation firewalls, security alert management tools and strong endpoint controls. Moreover, Ant Financial is committed to maintaining and bolstering these safeguards, including the continued storage of MoneyGram’s U.S. customer data on U.S. servers-Alex Holmes, CEO of MoneyGram, and Douglas Feagin, president of Ant Financial International.

Ant beat out Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a bidding war for MoneyGram. Ant had originally agreed to buy MoneyGram for $13.25 per share on January 26. On March 14, Euronet offered $15.20 per share and the bidding war was on. But then on April 16, Ant delivered a knockout blow raising the bid all the way up to $18 per share.

For its part, Euronet has a different take.

As an industry participant we feel strongly that the critical role of the money transfer business as it relates to national security must be understood. We are not surprised by news reports indicating Ant Financial and MoneyGram have been forced to withdraw and refile their transaction for review by CFIUS. We will continue to advocate that, in view of its ownership and its practices, Ant Financial does not meet the standards to assume the responsibilities of a U.S. money transmitter. This includes demonstrating an ability to protect sensitive personal information on U.S. citizens and military personnel as well as the need to uphold and participate in U.S. Federal and State efforts related to regulating anti-terrorism financing and money laundering. The report of the refiling with CFIUS is consistent with our long-held belief that the acquisition of MoneyGram by a Chinese company with Chinese government ownership is a matter of serious national security concern. Ant Financial and MoneyGram have told shareholders since January that the CFIUS process was proceeding normally, yet more than 150 days later the companies have provided no substantive update on the process. MoneyGram holds sensitive personal financial information of tens of millions of U.S. citizens and the location of MoneyGram's money transfer agents are uniquely clustered around U.S. military installations making our soldiers and sailors especially vulnerable. We do not see any way the risks involved in the transaction could be mitigated, particularly in light of Ant Financial's stated business rationale for the transaction which is to globally integrate its payment network. We remain confident that CFIUS will ultimately reach a conclusion that the acquisition of MoneyGram, a company that also plays a key role in anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing programs, will significantly jeopardize the national security of the United States and its citizens-Euronet memo Ant and MoneyGram say that Ant Financial is neither owned nor controlled by the Chinese government. The companies are continuing to work with the various regulatory agencies and remain focused on closing the transaction by the end of the year.

MGI data by YCharts

DigitalGlobe

On July 12, DigitalGlobe (DGI) and Canadian satellite technology firm MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates (OTCPK:MDDWF) announced that they have withdrawn and re-filed their joint voluntary notice to CFIUS to provide additional time for the committee to complete its consideration of the proposed merger. Upon acceptance of the re-filing, CFIUS initiated a new 30-day review period. The deal spread, which is small, didn't widen on the news, which could be interpreted as the market still having confidence that MDA will ultimately get CFIUS approval.

Meetings of shareholders to approve the transaction are scheduled for Thursday. The companies expect to close the merger during Q3 or shortly after.

Five months ago, the two companies announced a merger in which MDA would purchase DigitalGlobe for $2.4 billion which works out to $17.50 in cash and 0.3132 MDA shares. Aor arbs this one is hard to play because investors in the US cannot short MDA.

DGI data by YCharts

Genworth Financial

A day after DGI and MDA withdrew and re-filed, Genworth Financial (GNW) and China Oceanwide Holdings Group did the same. And like the DGI/MDA deal, CFIUS' acceptance of the joint voluntary notice will commence a new 30-day review period, which may be followed by an additional 45-day investigation period. It was the companies' second refile.

Genworth and Oceanwide say they continue to actively engage in discussions with CFIUS but there can be no assurances that CFIUS will ultimately agree to clear the transaction.

In addition to CFIUS clearance, closing remains subject to other conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals in the U.S., China, and other international jurisdictions.

According to Genworth, it now appears that the timing of the regulatory reviews will likely delay the completion of the transaction to later than the originally targeted time frame of the middle of 2017.

Brocade Communications Systems

On November 2, Broadcom (AVGO) agreed to to buy Brocade (BRCD) for $12.75 a share in cash or $5.9 billion. As recently as this week, Brocade was guiding to a July close. With as little as 4 cents left in the deal spread, the market was clearly not thinking CFIUS would have to be extended.

But like the deals above, the acquisition has been delayed 30 days, which may turn into a 75-day delay.

Brocade and Broadcom remain fully committed to the proposed acquisition and will continue to work diligently and cooperatively to close the proposed acquisition. There can be no assurances, however, that CFIUS will ultimately agree that the parties may proceed with the proposed acquisition-Brocade filing

The spread widened a bit but still in only 1%, 1.5% including another dividend.

BRCD Price data by YCharts

Antitrust approval in China is also required to complete the merger.

Merger Arb Spread of the Week

Every week we highlight a merger arbitrage spread. It could be a spread that looks too large or too small, perhaps a negative spread or just a rather large one. This Thursday we look at Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD).

On April 25, Nord Anglia Education agreed to sell itself to to Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in a transaction valued at approximately $4.3 billion, including debt. That works out to $32.50 per sahre in an all-cash deal.

NORD is a leading premium schools organization with 43 international schools located in China, Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and North America.

The transaction is subject to the affirmative vote of holders of Shares representing at least two-thirds of the voting power of the Shares. Bit that's not an issue since Premier Education Holdings currently holds approximately 67 percent of the Company's Shares and has agreed to vote all of such Shares in favor of the approval of the merger.

The transaction is currently expected to close before the end of August.

NORD data by YCharts

So why is NORD trading above the deal price? I don't know. But I will take a stab or two at it.

The MA had a 30-day go shop agreement which ahs long since expired. But could it be possible that the Special Committee has been in discussions with another group that had submitted a qualifying offer during the go shop? Dissentor rights-Shares held by shareholders who have validly exercised their rights to dissent from the merger have the right to receive the payment of appraised fair value of the Dissenting Shares in accordance with Section 238 of the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands.

