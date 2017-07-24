Schlumberger CEO Tells Us The Future

Managements of major energy companies are some of the most experienced energy sector experts, and they are also closest to action.

Schlumberger (SLB) announced earnings on Friday morning. The following is part of my notes that relate to oil prices and supply dynamics.

Management noted 68% increase in hydraulic fracturing revenue, significantly more than the 23% increase in rig count. This is in-line with the general sentiment that the US production increase in 2017 will likely exceed what would normally be expected just by looking at the rig count increases, as the shift from vertical to horizontal wells as well as longer laterals have changed the equation somewhat. The company pointed out, however, that they are "sold out for several of key directional technologies," which I interpret as a potential cap on U.S. production growth later this year due to capacity constraints. Management expects U.S. land activity to remain strong throughout second half of 2017 with the "frac calendar fully booked through Q4."

Management pointed to sequential international revenue growth driven by nearly all geographical areas, but it was not clear to me how much of this was due to Schlumberger expanding its market share as opposed to overall activity increase in the sector. I had argued before that global oil production growth could slow down in the second half of 2017 as the international rig count had remained depressed throughout the first half of 2017, but commentary from Schlumberger points to strong activity in Europe (especially in Russia) and stabilizing activity in Africa.

Management also noted that Brazil and Venezuela remained weak and Middle East and Asia were essentially flat. As a result of what I learned from this section of the call, I am now projecting stabilizing oil production in non-OPEC countries outside of United States, rather than my previous call for further declines. This, however, does not change my expectation that oil prices will have to rise in the coming quarters.

Management noted demand side of the oil equation is growing in a sustained fashion, which is in-line with my expectation that global demand will continue to grow despite the scare of decreasing US gasoline demand in the first quarter of this year. Given the back-to-back-to-back years of record SUV sales, as well as accelerating global GDP growth, I don't see how demand growth slows down in 2017 or 2018. To the contrary, I expect accelerating demand increases to the tune of more than 1.5 mbd in both years.

The following is an important point that is clear to anyone with basic finance and accounting knowledge, but it's always good to also have Schlumberger management on your side:

The production level from the U.S. land E&P companies which currently represent around 8% of global oil supply is largely driven by the U.S. equity investors who are encouraging, enabling and rewarding short-term production growth in spite of marginal project economics.

It's very important to keep in mind that E&P firms which have been riding the coattails of shale production growth, along with optimistic future projections, have failed to show positive net income even when oil prices were above $100. They have, however, been successful in raising debt and equity capital in order to keep the story going, as the Schlumberger management also alludes to above.

On the call, management aptly divided oil producers into three groups: 1) Russia and OPEC (40% of global oil production), 2) U.S. lands (8%), and 3) the rest (52%). Management noted that the first group has the lowest cost per barrel and is supporting rebalancing, the second group is growing unabated with limited net income or free cash flows, and the third group has benefited from a production tailwind of 500,000 barrels to 700,000 barrels per day in each of the past three years, coming from new projects where the majority of the investments were made in previous years.

They noted that "with a low rate of new projects being sanctioned since 2014 this tailwind will taper off in the coming years." This is a very important point, but it would be helpful if management had also provided a timeline around when this tailwind would start tapering off. My understanding is that generally the industry experts agree that there is a midterm supply shock looming after 2018/2019 driven primarily by depressed investment in long-cycle projects from 2015 through 2017.

In response to an analyst question, management indicated that the U.S. production growth is set for the second half of 2017, and that it's too early to tell what happens in 2018, but added that "it's still likely that we will continue to see strong activity in the U.S. in 2018 whether it will have the same type of growth rate we've seen in 2017, that might not be the case." My interpretation of this comment is that the U.S. production growth is likely to slow down in Q4 2017, which is in line with the significant slowdown in U.S. oil rig count growth apparent in July. If prices are still below $50 per barrel through Q3 2017, I would expect the U.S. oil production growth to significantly slow down by Q1 2018. If that happens, I'm curious how the 2018 increase in oil demand will be met since all three groups of producers would then be flat.

Bottom Line

Schlumberger management is convinced that short-cycle barrels coming out of U.S. shale will not be enough to meet future demand growth and that oil prices will need to rise in order to encourage investment in long-cycle projects and prevent a structural supply deficit in the coming years. This is in line with OPEC's, IEA's, and my views.

Having said that, however, it is important not to discount the short-sightedness of debt and equity investors who have been financing the profitless growth of U.S. shale production for the last five years. As Schlumberger management also pointed out, some of the projects sanctioned when oil prices were above $100 and expected to rise further are coming online now. That is creating a tailwind for global oil supply growth, but this will soon change.

The ongoing musical chairs game called "Shale forever" will sooner or later come to an end, and the continued rise in federal funds rate might just be the trigger that pops the bubble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.