Tesla Maintains Strong Market Share Despite Onslaught Of Competition

I've looked at Tesla's (TSLA) market share last year here. Here is an update for 2017 so far:

Model S

Generally the Model S is classified as a large luxury sedan. This year the Model S has shown a very slight decline in large luxury market share but still retained the top spot.

Source for all data (2017 until Jun 2017) : InsideEVs and GoodCarBadCar

The Model S handily beat second place Mercedes S Class by nearly 50% (11,195 vs 7583). However, some people contend that the Model S is more competitive with midsize luxury sedans. Here is what it looked like if we put the Model S in the midsize category:

Here is the Model S share in Plugins:

This is where the onslaught of competition is visible as more plugins are available from all manufacturers. And if we only consider pure EVs (all BMW i3's are included because the range extender ones are not broken out), this is what the Model S share looks like:

The impact of growing number of EVs, including the Model X, the Chevy (GM) Bolt, Hyundai Ioniq EV etc. is visible.

Model X

The Model X has a shorter history than the Model S and here is what the Model X market share looked like in the midsize luxury SUV segment:

The Model X is among the larger midsize SUVs and if we put in the large luxury SUV segment (since it is priced competitive with that segment), here is what the market share looks like:

Here is the Model X market share among plugins:

Here is the Model X market share among EVs:

Tesla Brand

Looking at the Tesla brand as a whole, here is Tesla's market share among plugins:

Here is Tesla's EV market share:

Basically, in spite of the onslaught of EV competition, Tesla managed to sell one-third of all EVs sold in the country holding the top spot.

Here is Tesla's market share as a percent of the total luxury market:

Model 3

The Model 3 is a game changing vehicle. It puts a truly versatile long-range EV into the hands of a much larger segment of the population. We all know about the long lines, the roughly 400,000 reservations for the car. Some might argue that the Bolt is a similarly priced car with a similar range but practically speaking the Bolt is just a Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Leaf with a larger leash until non-Tesla fast charging becomes widespread and cars can make use of it.

I'm going to try to estimate Model 3 sales if the Model 3 follows a similar pattern of market share grabbing as the Model S. Here is what compact luxury sedan sales have looked like over the past few years:

Note the precipitous drop in 2016. Was the Model 3 responsible for that? Did people in line for the Model 3 not buy one of those other cars? Or is it just the propensity of people to buy SUVs instead? Let's assume it is the latter and compact luxury sedan sales have really flatlined to about 500,000 units.

Then using those numbers and applying Model S market share, we get Model 3 sales of:

Note that just by coincidence, market share continues to grow all the way until 2022, which is when I expect other manufacturers to have volume production of their competitive EVs and potentially get their act together on charging infrastructure. The 2019 dip would also follow the introduction of the Model Y.

Of course, there is the risk of the Model 3 turning out to be a dud. There is also the risk of the usual ramp problems that Tesla has and all these projections might be pushed out into the future by six months to a year. On the other hand it is entirely possible that the Model 3 will be an even bigger hit than expected because it will attract more buyers from non-luxury cars to get some green cred. Either way I look forward to getting my Model 3 next year.

As a family we have moved three quarters of our driving to the Leaf and generate more than 100% of our power usage from solar panels, it is exciting to see the prospect of going 100% clean powered for both home use and driving.

The Competition

Competing with Tesla vehicles is a difficult task for the auto industry as they have to imagine a car completely differently. With long-range EVs, widespread charging infrastructure, OTA software updates that actually improve the car, fleet learning and the promise to make existing cars on the road self driving in the future as software improves, this is an unprecedented attack to the old guard where you buy a new car for new features and somebody else builds the fueling infrastructure.

There are many promises. A Porsche in 2020 that competes with the Model S. A Jaguar in 2018 that competes with the Model Y. An Audi in 2018 that competes with the Model X. Volvo making all newly designed vehicles plugins starting 2019. As more potential "Tesla killers" are expected to arrive and get more media attention, it is important to keep in mind that all these vehicles are low volume vehicles or at least will be for a few years. The 2022 timeframe is in my opinion the earliest we will see significant volumes of compelling electric vehicles.

In an industry that thrives on buying legislation worldwide and still cheating on even watered down regulations, it is hard to imagine a change. Where every alternative fuel vehicle is gimped in one or more of design, performance and availability as proof of customer disinterest, can there be real change with a compelling EV? Where dealers make all their money from service, can they be motivated to sell a car that needs very little? It is no wonder that GM cannot move the Bolt in numbers.

Conclusion

Tesla will likely continue to grow unabated until at least 2022. Here is a chart of EVs as a % of plugins in the US:

From this chart it is obvious that other manufacturers have been more focused on plugin-hybrids than pure EVs. Longer term, a plugin hybrid is just a stopgap on the way to full EVs that will only be of practical value to extreme road warriors.

The advent of the Bolt, a new Leaf, a new i3 and of course the Model 3 are likely to change that chart. I think gas cars will be outdated faster than anyone imagines. Let's move forward to a car buyer in 2020. With so many electric cars in the works, what will be the value of a gas car? Do you want the massive depreciation hit or can you wait a year or two until the EV you want comes out? At this point the question will be how many car companies can survive the sales plummet of ICE cars while they furiously attempt to ramp battery production to move to EVs? There is going to be a violent switch at some point in the next decade and not many car companies will be ready for that.

This is what plugin sales look like:

This is what I think will happen going forward. Somewhere in between those two trend lines.

Not many car companies are prepared for this and this makes the market ripe for Tesla's taking.