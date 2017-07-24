Retirement Showdown: Traditional Vs. Roth IRA

Traditional IRAs allow the user to invest pre-tax dollars, allowing for accelerated contributions in any given calendar year. Withdrawals, however, are taxed as ordinary income.

2017 has been a year of change for me.

I got engaged. I left my job of nearly eight years - the only job I've ever had since graduating college - for a big opportunity to accelerate my career and personal growth. I will shortly be leaving Pennsylvania, the state that I have called home for 13 years, for a warmer, sunnier and less tax-invasive life in southern coastal North Carolina.

All these changes have made me think a lot about my future and what I want out of life. Early retirement has been a phrase kicked around in my mind more now than ever, but ironically the major life changes forced me into a temporary hiatus from Seeking Alpha.

Since breaking my hiatus from Seeking Alpha, I have written two articles.

Beat The Market With More Dividends And Less Volatility

An Indexed 401K Will Crush Your Stock Portfolio

Keeping with the theme of most of my writing, my core strategy is to slowly plug away and invest small sums in conservative index funds and blue chip Dividend Aristocrats and to use the magic of compounding interest, dollar cost averaging and patience to accumulate large sums of wealth. It's certainly no get-rich-quick scheme, but it has never failed an American who's done it since the 1800s.

In my most recent article, I attempted to quantify how tremendously the tax advantages built into a Traditional 401K (and therefore a Traditional IRA) add up versus investing in taxable stock. The comments section delivered an excellent discussion on the advantages and the disadvantages of the Roth IRA vs. the Traditional IRA/401K vs. taxable brokerage accounts. During the discussion, an interesting comment was posted by user danot:

Good article. But I think you could have made a better point if you compared a Roth IRA with a taxable account. In both cases money is taxed going in - but all your future capital gains and dividends are tax free in the Roth. In this case - it's a clear advantage for the Roth - and no one sane can argue against that. But a traditional IRA/401k does have a future tax liability that could be greater than the present tax liability (it's likely taxes will be going up in the future). So, the total tax savings statements for a traditional 401k might be incorrect. I still max out my traditional 401k - because future tax changes are uncertain. It's good to have both Roth, and traditional IRA buckets. Also - it's always good to get the maximum employer match!

The common analogy that centers around the Roth vs Traditional IRA argument is, "It is better to pay tax on the seed than the harvest." But is that actually true? Both a Traditional and Roth IRA compound tax free, and each dollar added into a Roth IRA has a much higher initial cost than a Traditional IRA. Comparing dollar for dollar, how does it really shake down? How would a Roth IRA have performed against a Traditional IRA during the past 30 years under real-world conditions?

This is critical information because most generally choose between a Traditional OR a Roth IRA. Annual contribution limits ($5,500 in 2017) apply as a limit for all IRA contributions; one cannot contribute $5,500 to both a Roth IRA and a Traditional IRA. Since the contribution is so limited, it becomes key that we maximize our strategy so every tax-advantaged dollar works as hard as it can.



IRAs: Traditional Vs. Roth

Individual retirement accounts (IRAs) - Traditional IRAs, as we now call them - were introduced in 1974 as a tax-advantaged means of saving for retirement. There are no income limits on a Traditional IRA - anyone can contribute up to the predetermined amount each year set by the government. From 1974 until 1980, the limit for contributions was $1,500 per individual. That limit was raised to $2,000 from 1981 until 2001. Since 2002, the limits have been raised more aggressively (as pensions have faded away, IRAs have become more critical for retirement). Also starting in 2002, individuals ages 50 and older were allowed to make higher "catch up" contributions. Historical contribution rates are as follows:

Year Contribution Catch-Up Contribution 1974 $ 1,500.00 N/A 1975 $ 1,500.00 N/A 1976 $ 1,500.00 N/A 1977 $ 1,500.00 N/A 1978 $ 1,500.00 N/A 1979 $ 1,500.00 N/A 1980 $ 1,500.00 N/A 1981 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1982 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1983 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1984 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1985 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1986 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1987 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1988 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1989 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1990 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1991 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1992 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1993 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1994 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1995 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1996 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1997 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1998 $ 2,000.00 N/A 1999 $ 2,000.00 N/A 2000 $ 2,000.00 N/A 2001 $ 2,000.00 N/A 2002 $ 3,000.00 $ 3,500.00 2003 $ 3,000.00 $ 3,500.00 2004 $ 3,000.00 $ 3,500.00 2005 $ 4,000.00 $ 4,500.00 2006 $ 4,000.00 $ 5,000.00 2007 $ 4,000.00 $ 5,000.00 2008 $ 5,000.00 $ 6,000.00 2009 $ 5,000.00 $ 6,000.00 2010 $ 5,000.00 $ 6,000.00 2011 $ 5,000.00 $ 6,000.00 2012 $ 5,000.00 $ 6,000.00 2013 $ 5,500.00 $ 6,500.00 2014 $ 5,500.00 $ 6,500.00 2015 $ 5,500.00 $ 6,500.00 2016 $ 5,500.00 $ 6,500.00 2017 $ 5,500.00 $ 6,500.00

Anyone with earned income can contribute to a Traditional IRA, but individuals can no longer make contributions once they reach 70.5 years of age.

Traditional IRA contributions are tax-deductible on both state and federal tax returns for the year you make the contribution. However, withdrawals in retirement are taxed at ordinary income tax rates. Not capital gains tax rates - income tax rates. That is critical to understand. With a Traditional IRA, you "pay the tax on the harvest, not the seed." You make deposits into your Traditional IRA using pre-tax money, which allows investors to hit their contribution limit for the year much more easily. This income then compounds tax free until you remove it from the account - you may do so as early as 59.5 years of age. At Age 70.5, the government forces you to take Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from the account (although you are free to remove more than the minimum). These calculations are complicated and use a series of charts and multipliers that increase as you age. You can find the calculation tables here, but it is much easier to use a calculator like the one here.

Roth IRAs are considered by most to be the most tax-efficient investment available to average United States citizens. Unlike Traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs must be funded with after-tax money - there are no up-front tax advantages like with a Traditional IRA. This makes it tougher to max out your annual contribution. Like Traditional IRA's, the investment compounds tax-free. However, unlike Traditional IRAs, your withdrawals are 100% tax free. You can withdrawal as much or as little as you want with zero tax consequences.

Another benefit to Roth IRAs is that there is no Required Minimum Distribution. If you have enough other sources of income, you can let your Roth IRA compound for the rest of your life and leave it to your heirs without tax consequences. Beneficiaries of Roth IRAs don’t owe tax on withdrawals and can stretch out distributions over many years. If you leave a Traditional IRA to a beneficiary, they will owe taxes on the money.

Like Traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs allow access at Age 59.5, but unlike Traditional IRAs, you may contribute after Age 70.5. As long as you have earned income, you can contribute to a Roth IRA. However, Roth IRA's do have income limitations. If you make "too much money," you become ineligible to contribute to a Roth IRA. The government-imposed income limitations are as follows:

2017 Filing Status Income Limit Contribution Limit Single $<118,000.00 $5,500 Single $118,000 to $132,999 Begin Phase-Out1 Single $133,000+ Ineligible for direct Roth IRA2 Married Filing Jointly $<186,000.00 $5,500 (Each) Married Filing Jointly $186,000 to $195,999 Begin Phase-Out1 Married Filing Jointly $196,000+ Ineligible for direct Roth IRA2 Married Filing Separately 0 $5,500 Married Filing Separately $1 to $9,999 Begin Phase-Out1 Married Filing Separately $10,000 Ineligible for Roth IRA

1 See Phase-Out calculator

2 See Backdoor Roth IRA

As you can see, Roth IRAs have a pretty tremendous marriage penalty. In short, Traditional vs. Roth IRA advantages and disadvantages vary tremendously given your age, tax bracket, filing status, taxable income and a whole host of other qualifiers. For more detailed information click here.

However, very few of these qualifiers matter for Average Joe with an average family making average income in an average town in Anywhere, USA. There are countless special situations we can throw ourselves into to create an argument that supports our side of the story. All I want to know is what is a truly better investment account for Average Joe? That's what we are here to find out.

The IRA Showdown

I want to assume a truly "average" investor, and to do so, our hypothetical investor will have the following attributes:

1. National Average Median Household Income. This data only gets us as close to 2015. 2016 data can be found here. For 2017 data, I am assuming income will climb by 2.2%.

2. An average marginal tax rate. We can for a median income for any given year using this historical chart. The data ends at 2013, but the IRS website can be used for data from 2014-present.

3. An average effective tax rate. Effective tax can be calculated historically up until the present using calculators here and here.

When you compile all the data and run all the numbers, you wind up with this chart:

Date Median HH Income Marginal Tax (Fed) Taxes Due Net Income Effective Tax Rate (Fed) 1987 $ 26,061.00 15.00% $ 3,679.00 $ 22,382.00 14.12% 1988 $ 27,225.00 15.00% $ 4,084.00 $ 23,141.00 15.00% 1989 $ 28,906.00 15.00% $ 4,336.00 $ 24,570.00 15.00% 1990 $ 29,943.00 15.00% $ 4,491.00 $ 25,452.00 15.00% 1991 $ 30,126.00 15.00% $ 4,519.00 $ 25,607.00 15.00% 1992 $ 30,636.00 15.00% $ 4,595.00 $ 26,041.00 15.00% 1993 $ 31,241.00 15.00% $ 4,686.00 $ 26,555.00 15.00% 1994 $ 32,264.00 15.00% $ 4,840.00 $ 27,424.00 15.00% 1995 $ 34,076.00 15.00% $ 5,111.00 $ 28,965.00 15.00% 1996 $ 35,492.00 15.00% $ 5,324.00 $ 30,168.00 15.00% 1997 $ 37,005.00 15.00% $ 5,551.00 $ 31,454.00 15.00% 1998 $ 38,885.00 15.00% $ 5,833.00 $ 33,052.00 15.00% 1999 $ 40,696.00 15.00% $ 6,104.00 $ 34,592.00 15.00% 2000 $ 41,990.00 15.00% $ 6,299.00 $ 35,691.00 15.00% 2001 $ 42,228.00 15.00% $ 6,334.00 $ 35,894.00 15.00% 2002 $ 42,409.00 15.00% $ 5,634.00 $ 36,775.00 13.28% 2003 $ 43,318.00 15.00% $ 5,668.00 $ 37,650.00 13.08% 2004 $ 44,334.00 15.00% $ 5,825.00 $ 38,509.00 13.14% 2005 $ 46,326.00 15.00% $ 6,134.00 $ 40,192.00 13.24% 2006 $ 48,201.00 15.00% $ 6,414.00 $ 41,787.00 13.31% 2007 $ 50,233.00 15.00% $ 6,712.00 $ 43,521.00 13.36% 2008 $ 50,303.00 15.00% $ 6,733.00 $ 43,570.00 13.38% 2009 $ 49,777.00 15.00% $ 6,618.00 $ 43,159.00 13.30% 2010 $ 49,276.00 15.00% $ 6,554.00 $ 42,722.00 13.30% 2011 $ 50,054.00 15.00% $ 6,658.00 $ 43,396.00 13.30% 2012 $ 51,017.00 15.00% $ 6,783.00 $ 44,234.00 13.30% 2013 $ 53,585.00 15.00% $ 7,145.00 $ 46,440.00 13.33% 2014 $ 53,657.00 15.00% $ 7,141.00 $ 46,516.00 13.31% 2015 $ 56,516.00 15.00% $ 7,555.00 $ 48,961.00 13.37% 2016 $ 57,827.00 15.00% $ 7,747.00 $ 50,080.00 13.40% 2017 $ 59,099.19 15.00% $ 7,932.00 $ 51,167.19 13.42%

What you'll find is that for the past 30 years, median income households have always paid a marginal tax rate of 15% and an effective tax in the 13-15% range.

4. An average state and local combined tax rate of 4%. You can skew the data by claiming to live in a state with no income tax, or in a state with high income tax like NY, CA, OR or MN. We will assume a reasonable 4% tax because we are going for "average."

5. While the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is the typical benchmark for these types of comparisons, in this scenario, Average Joe will be 100% invested in the oldest index fund, Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares (VFINX). Its inception date is 08/31/1976, and SPY is far too young a fund for this example. While it ultimately does not matter what fund we use to run these numbers, VFINX provides us with real numbers and a real dividend history so we can show exactly how Average Joe would have preformed 100% indexed in the market for 30 years. Which brings me to my next point.

6. Technically, Roth IRAs were not introduced until 1997 as part of the established by the Taxpayer Relief Act. That is irrelevant in this case because the goal is to provide a real example of tax efficiency so we as investors may best select which account is better for us. Applying the Roth IRA rules back to 1987 where we assume Average Joe begins his investment will show us how each fund would theoretically perform versus each other over the next 30 years, regardless of fund chosen. We are looking for relative tax efficiency.

7. Average Joe will max out the legal IRA limits each year in four equal increments at the end of each quarter - the final business day of March, June, September and December. 100% of the funds will be deposited in VFINX at closing price with all dividends reinvested to provide the most "market accurate" return.

8. We will assume that on Day One, Average Joe is 40.5 years of age and will end at exactly 70.5 years of age. This will force us to take Required Minimum Distributions to see which fund is really more tax-efficient over the long haul.

9. We are ignoring deductions - these are highly variable and I am looking to minimize variables.

Calculating the Traditional IRA Return

Calculating the Traditional IRA is a straightforward exercise because taxes are not involved in any way during the funding and accumulation process. Average Joe's contributions will be the full contribution made out of pre-tax income as follows.

Year Age Gross Contribution 1987 40 $ 2,000.00 1988 41 $ 2,000.00 1989 42 $ 2,000.00 1990 43 $ 2,000.00 1991 44 $ 2,000.00 1992 45 $ 2,000.00 1993 46 $ 2,000.00 1994 47 $ 2,000.00 1995 48 $ 2,000.00 1996 49 $ 2,000.00 1997 50 $ 2,000.00 1998 51 $ 2,000.00 1999 52 $ 2,000.00 2000 53 $ 2,000.00 2001 54 $ 2,000.00 2002 55 $ 3,500.00 2003 56 $ 3,500.00 2004 57 $ 3,500.00 2005 58 $ 4,500.00 2006 59 $ 5,000.00 2007 60 $ 5,000.00 2008 61 $ 6,000.00 2009 62 $ 6,000.00 2010 63 $ 6,000.00 2011 64 $ 6,000.00 2012 65 $ 6,000.00 2013 66 $ 6,500.00 2014 67 $ 6,500.00 2015 68 $ 6,500.00 2016 69 $ 6,500.00 2017 70 $ 6,500.00

Average Joe's investment returns following the rules above would have yielded the following 30-year return history.

Date Closing Price Dividend Contribution Shares Purchased 6/30/1987 $ 30.52 $ - $ 500.00 16.3827 9/28/1987 $ 32.63 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.0904 9/30/1987 $ 32.31 $ - $ 500.00 15.4751 12/28/1987 $ 24.82 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 0.4119 12/31/1987 $ 24.65 $ - $ 500.00 20.2840 3/29/1988 $ 25.78 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.3676 3/31/1988 $ 25.67 $ - $ 500.00 19.4780 6/28/1988 $ 27.03 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.4827 6/30/1988 $ 27.15 $ - $ 500.00 18.4162 9/28/1988 $ 26.87 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.6122 9/30/1988 $ 27.06 $ - $ 500.00 18.4775 12/28/1988 $ 27.80 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 2.7421 12/30/1988 $ 27.18 $ - $ 500.00 18.3959 3/29/1989 $ 28.50 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 1.4140 3/31/1989 $ 28.74 $ - $ 500.00 17.3974 6/28/1989 $ 31.86 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.8499 6/30/1989 $ 31.09 $ - $ 500.00 16.0823 9/27/1989 $ 33.97 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.8868 9/29/1989 $ 34.20 $ - $ 500.00 14.6199 12/28/1989 $ 33.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.24 6.7931 12/29/1989 $ 33.64 $ - $ 500.00 14.8633 3/28/1990 $ 32.58 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 1.4438 3/30/1990 $ 32.38 $ - $ 500.00 15.4416 6/26/1990 $ 33.82 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 1.1784 6/29/1990 $ 34.22 $ - $ 500.00 14.6113 9/26/1990 $ 29.41 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 1.4517 9/28/1990 $ 29.32 $ - $ 500.00 17.0532 12/27/1990 $ 31.06 $ 0.68 $ 0.68 5.5981 12/31/1990 $ 31.24 $ - $ 500.00 16.0051 3/27/1991 $ 35.52 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 1.9518 3/28/1991 $ 35.51 $ - $ 500.00 14.0805 6/27/1991 $ 35.52 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 1.4865 6/28/1991 $ 35.23 $ - $ 500.00 14.1924 9/26/1991 $ 36.77 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 1.5127 9/30/1991 $ 36.91 $ - $ 500.00 13.5465 12/27/1991 $ 38.31 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 5.5832 12/31/1991 $ 39.31 $ - $ 500.00 12.7194 3/26/1992 $ 38.47 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.9580 3/31/1992 $ 38.09 $ - $ 500.00 13.1268 6/24/1992 $ 38.15 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.0614 6/30/1992 $ 38.58 $ - $ 500.00 12.9601 9/24/1992 $ 39.60 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.0694 9/30/1992 $ 39.55 $ - $ 500.00 12.6422 12/29/1992 $ 41.18 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 5.2654 12/31/1992 $ 41.26 $ - $ 500.00 12.1183 3/24/1993 $ 42.12 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 2.4014 3/31/1993 $ 42.49 $ - $ 500.00 11.7675 6/23/1993 $ 41.73 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.2076 6/30/1993 $ 42.45 $ - $ 500.00 11.7786 9/22/1993 $ 43.01 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.2135 9/30/1993 $ 43.30 $ - $ 500.00 11.5473 12/29/1993 $ 44.21 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 4.7467 12/31/1993 $ 43.83 $ - $ 500.00 11.4077 3/23/1994 $ 43.97 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 3.1566 3/31/1994 $ 41.86 $ - $ 500.00 11.9446 6/22/1994 $ 42.60 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.4673 6/30/1994 $ 41.81 $ - $ 500.00 11.9589 9/21/1994 $ 43.47 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.4909 9/30/1994 $ 43.62 $ - $ 500.00 11.4626 12/28/1994 $ 43.11 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 7.3965 12/30/1994 $ 42.97 $ - $ 500.00 11.6360 3/22/1995 $ 46.42 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.4889 3/31/1995 $ 46.92 $ - $ 500.00 10.6564 6/21/1995 $ 51.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.3198 6/30/1995 $ 51.15 $ - $ 500.00 9.7752 9/26/1995 $ 54.68 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.2145 9/29/1995 $ 54.99 $ - $ 500.00 9.0926 12/22/1995 $ 57.18 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 6.7783 12/29/1995 $ 57.60 $ - $ 500.00 8.6806 3/26/1996 $ 61.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 2.4556 3/29/1996 $ 60.43 $ - $ 500.00 8.2740 6/25/1996 $ 62.68 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.0635 6/28/1996 $ 62.89 $ - $ 500.00 7.9504 9/25/1996 $ 64.43 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.0416 9/30/1996 $ 64.59 $ - $ 500.00 7.7411 12/20/1996 $ 69.86 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 7.2200 12/31/1996 $ 69.16 $ - $ 500.00 7.2296 3/25/1997 $ 73.66 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 2.6183 3/31/1997 $ 70.69 $ - $ 500.00 7.0731 6/25/1997 $ 83.08 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 2.0534 6/30/1997 $ 82.73 $ - $ 500.00 6.0438 9/24/1997 $ 88.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 1.9554 9/30/1997 $ 88.65 $ - $ 500.00 5.6402 12/23/1997 $ 87.11 $ 1.06 $ 1.06 7.8795 12/31/1997 $ 90.07 $ - $ 500.00 5.5512 3/27/1998 $ 101.63 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 2.5364 3/31/1998 $ 102.21 $ - $ 500.00 4.8919 6/26/1998 $ 105.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 1.7151 6/30/1998 $ 105.30 $ - $ 500.00 4.7483 9/25/1998 $ 97.10 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 1.8765 9/30/1998 $ 94.56 $ - $ 500.00 5.2876 12/22/1998 $ 111.50 $ 0.82 $ 0.82 5.0157 12/31/1998 $ 113.95 $ - $ 500.00 4.3879 3/26/1999 $ 118.55 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 4.2284 3/31/1999 $ 118.90 $ - $ 500.00 4.2052 6/25/1999 $ 121.50 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 2.1888 6/30/1999 $ 126.83 $ - $ 500.00 3.9423 9/24/1999 $ 118.01 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 2.0938 9/30/1999 $ 118.55 $ - $ 500.00 4.2176 12/23/1999 $ 134.31 $ 0.95 $ 0.95 5.0382 12/31/1999 $ 135.33 $ - $ 500.00 3.6947 3/24/2000 $ 140.74 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 1.5369 3/31/2000 $ 138.08 $ - $ 500.00 3.6211 6/23/2000 $ 132.89 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 1.6940 6/30/2000 $ 134.15 $ - $ 500.00 3.7272 9/22/2000 $ 133.69 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 1.7512 9/29/2000 $ 132.59 $ - $ 500.00 3.7710 12/22/2000 $ 120.52 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 2.2630 12/29/2000 $ 121.86 $ - $ 500.00 4.1031 3/16/2001 $ 106.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 2.0310 3/30/2001 $ 107.07 $ - $ 500.00 4.6698 6/22/2001 $ 113.09 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 1.8574 6/29/2001 $ 113.02 $ - $ 500.00 4.4240 9/21/2001 $ 89.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 2.7175 9/28/2001 $ 96.04 $ - $ 500.00 5.2062 12/28/2001 $ 107.08 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 2.7484 12/31/2001 $ 105.89 $ - $ 500.00 4.7219 3/22/2002 $ 105.96 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 2.1125 3/28/2002 $ 105.85 $ - $ 875.00 8.2664 6/21/2002 $ 91.22 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 2.5726 6/28/2002 $ 91.33 $ - $ 875.00 9.5806 9/27/2002 $ 76.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 3.6407 9/30/2002 $ 75.26 $ - $ 875.00 11.6264 12/27/2002 $ 80.73 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 4.2123 12/31/2002 $ 81.15 $ - $ 875.00 10.7825 3/28/2003 $ 79.69 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 3.1045 3/31/2003 $ 78.27 $ - $ 875.00 11.1793 6/20/2003 $ 91.94 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 2.7375 6/30/2003 $ 90.02 $ - $ 875.00 9.7201 9/26/2003 $ 92.08 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 3.3287 9/30/2003 $ 92.00 $ - $ 875.00 9.5109 12/26/2003 $ 101.15 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 4.0158 12/31/2003 $ 102.67 $ - $ 875.00 8.5225 3/26/2004 $ 102.30 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 3.0855 3/31/2004 $ 104.01 $ - $ 875.00 8.4127 6/25/2004 $ 104.78 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 2.9672 6/30/2004 $ 105.41 $ - $ 875.00 8.3009 9/24/2004 $ 102.55 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 3.5965 9/30/2004 $ 102.99 $ - $ 875.00 8.4960 12/23/2004 $ 111.45 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 6.7893 12/31/2004 $ 111.64 $ - $ 875.00 7.8377 3/23/2005 $ 107.99 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 3.6883 3/31/2005 $ 108.79 $ - $ 1,125.00 10.3410 6/24/2005 $ 109.80 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 3.5968 6/30/2005 $ 109.81 $ - $ 1,125.00 10.2450 9/23/2005 $ 111.93 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 4.5180 9/30/2005 $ 113.20 $ - $ 1,125.00 9.9382 12/28/2005 $ 115.82 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 5.0178 12/30/2005 $ 114.92 $ - $ 1,125.00 9.7894 3/17/2006 $ 120.35 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 4.0039 3/31/2006 $ 119.24 $ - $ 1,250.00 10.4831 6/23/2006 $ 114.60 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 4.1797 6/30/2006 $ 116.99 $ - $ 1,250.00 10.6847 9/22/2006 $ 121.08 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 4.3495 9/29/2006 $ 123.04 $ - $ 1,250.00 10.1593 12/26/2006 $ 130.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 5.1194 12/29/2006 $ 130.59 $ - $ 1,250.00 9.5719 3/23/2007 $ 132.20 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 4.3349 3/30/2007 $ 130.83 $ - $ 1,250.00 9.5544 6/22/2007 $ 138.32 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 4.3510 6/29/2007 $ 138.43 $ - $ 1,250.00 9.0298 9/21/2007 $ 140.49 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 4.7186 9/28/2007 $ 140.61 $ - $ 1,250.00 8.8898 12/21/2007 $ 136.59 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 5.9457 12/31/2007 $ 135.15 $ - $ 1,250.00 9.2490 3/27/2008 $ 122.02 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 5.3993 3/31/2008 $ 121.75 $ - $ 1,500.00 12.3203 6/26/2008 $ 118.12 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 5.3842 6/30/2008 $ 117.83 $ - $ 1,500.00 12.7302 9/25/2008 $ 111.27 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 6.4708 9/30/2008 $ 107.37 $ - $ 1,500.00 13.9704 12/26/2008 $ 80.23 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 10.0712 12/31/2008 $ 83.09 $ - $ 1,500.00 18.0527 3/26/2009 $ 76.64 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 8.1462 3/31/2009 $ 73.44 $ - $ 1,500.00 20.4248 6/23/2009 $ 82.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 6.3884 6/30/2009 $ 84.72 $ - $ 1,500.00 17.7054 9/28/2009 $ 97.98 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 6.0759 9/30/2009 $ 97.45 $ - $ 1,500.00 15.3925 12/28/2009 $ 103.81 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 7.9768 12/31/2009 $ 102.67 $ - $ 1,500.00 14.6099 3/29/2010 $ 108.07 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 5.1725 3/31/2010 $ 107.73 $ - $ 1,500.00 13.9237 6/28/2010 $ 98.93 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 6.6402 6/30/2010 $ 94.91 $ - $ 1,500.00 15.8044 9/23/2010 $ 103.52 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 6.7489 9/30/2010 $ 105.06 $ - $ 1,500.00 14.2776 12/23/2010 $ 115.72 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 5.7277 12/31/2010 $ 115.82 $ - $ 1,500.00 12.9511 3/24/2011 $ 120.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 5.6970 3/31/2011 $ 122.12 $ - $ 1,500.00 12.2830 6/23/2011 $ 118.19 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 6.2510 6/30/2011 $ 121.65 $ - $ 1,500.00 12.3305 9/22/2011 $ 103.97 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 7.4436 9/30/2011 $ 104.18 $ - $ 1,500.00 14.3982 12/22/2011 $ 115.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 8.0017 12/30/2011 $ 115.80 $ - $ 1,500.00 12.9534 3/23/2012 $ 128.69 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 5.9967 3/30/2012 $ 129.78 $ - $ 1,500.00 11.5580 6/22/2012 $ 122.99 $ 0.61 $ 0.61 7.1924 6/29/2012 $ 125.55 $ - $ 1,500.00 11.9474 9/21/2012 $ 134.57 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 7.1425 9/28/2012 $ 132.83 $ - $ 1,500.00 11.2926 12/21/2012 $ 131.69 $ 0.91 $ 0.91 10.2731 12/31/2012 $ 131.37 $ - $ 1,500.00 11.4181 3/21/2013 $ 142.40 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 6.7628 3/28/2013 $ 144.61 $ - $ 1,625.00 11.2371 6/21/2013 $ 146.72 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 7.2901 6/28/2013 $ 148.06 $ - $ 1,625.00 10.9753 9/20/2013 $ 157.57 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 7.3616 9/30/2013 $ 155.02 $ - $ 1,625.00 10.4825 12/23/2013 $ 168.42 $ 0.87 $ 0.87 8.1043 12/31/2013 $ 170.36 $ - $ 1,625.00 9.5386 3/21/2014 $ 172.04 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 6.7765 3/31/2014 $ 172.63 $ - $ 1,625.00 9.4132 6/20/2014 $ 181.01 $ 0.76 $ 0.76 6.7546 6/30/2014 $ 180.83 $ - $ 1,625.00 8.9863 9/19/2014 $ 185.43 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 7.2175 9/30/2014 $ 181.99 $ - $ 1,625.00 8.9291 12/17/2014 $ 185.53 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 8.6526 12/31/2014 $ 189.89 $ - $ 1,625.00 8.5576 3/20/2015 $ 194.32 $ 0.93 $ 0.93 7.9481 3/31/2015 $ 190.71 $ - $ 1,625.00 8.5208 6/19/2015 $ 194.57 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 7.3818 6/30/2015 $ 190.36 $ - $ 1,625.00 8.5365 9/18/2015 $ 180.57 $ 0.91 $ 0.91 8.5061 9/30/2015 $ 177.14 $ - $ 1,625.00 9.1735 12/18/2015 $ 184.84 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 9.6042 12/31/2015 $ 188.48 $ - $ 1,625.00 8.6216 3/18/2016 $ 188.97 $ 0.96 $ 0.96 8.7658 3/31/2016 $ 189.99 $ - $ 1,625.00 8.5531 6/20/2016 $ 192.15 $ 0.91 $ 0.91 8.2187 6/30/2016 $ 193.67 $ - $ 1,625.00 8.3906 9/12/2016 $ 199.17 $ 0.85 $ 0.85 7.5110 9/30/2016 $ 200.21 $ - $ 1,625.00 8.1165 12/21/2016 $ 208.90 $ 1.25 $ 1.25 10.6339 12/30/2016 $ 206.57 $ - $ 1,625.00 7.8666 3/21/2017 $ 216.27 $ 0.96 $ 0.96 7.9537 3/31/2017 $ 218.05 $ - $ 1,625.00 7.4524 6/22/2017 $ 224.71 $ 0.96 $ 0.96 7.7129 6/30/2017 $ 223.75 $ - $ 1,625.00 7.2626

After painstaking calculations, we find that Average Joe has accumulated 1,820.3464 shares of VFINX with a market value of $407,302.52 as of 6/30/2017.

If Average Joe, at his same effective tax rate of 17.42% (13.42% federal + 4% state/local) takes his RMD in 2017, his true investment value after taxes will be worth as follows.

Age RMD Effective Tax Rate Net Value 70.5 $ 14,865.06 17.42% $ 12,275.57 71 $ 15,369.91 17.42% $ 12,692.47 72 $ 15,910.25 17.42% $ 13,138.68 73 $ 16,489.98 17.42% $ 13,617.43 74 $ 17,113.55 17.42% $ 14,132.37 75 $ 17,786.14 17.42% $ 14,687.79

I chose to calculate the RMD's as Average Joe ages, assuming the same effective tax rate and account balance, to show how RMDs must increase as a percentage of total account value as age increases.

Calculating the Roth IRA Return

Calculating the return of a Roth IRA is a little different because we must compensate for the effect of taxes up front. In this example, we compensate for the income taxes paid by reducing the annual contribution. While each dollar coming out of a Traditional IRA is worth less than a Roth IRA, each dollar going into a Roth IRA is worth less than a Traditional IRA. Applying tax rates to the contributions yields the following table.

Year Age Gross Contribution Effective Tax Rate State and Local Tax Net Contribution 1987 40 $ 2,000.00 14.12% 4.0% $ 1,637.66 1988 41 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,619.98 1989 42 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,619.99 1990 43 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,620.03 1991 44 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,619.99 1992 45 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,620.03 1993 46 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,620.01 1994 47 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,619.98 1995 48 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,620.02 1996 49 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,619.99 1997 50 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,619.99 1998 51 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,619.99 1999 52 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,620.02 2000 53 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,619.98 2001 54 $ 2,000.00 15.00% 4.0% $ 1,620.01 2002 55 $ 3,500.00 13.28% 4.0% $ 2,895.03 2003 56 $ 3,500.00 13.08% 4.0% $ 2,902.04 2004 57 $ 3,500.00 13.14% 4.0% $ 2,900.14 2005 58 $ 4,500.00 13.24% 4.0% $ 3,724.16 2006 59 $ 5,000.00 13.31% 4.0% $ 4,134.66 2007 60 $ 5,000.00 13.36% 4.0% $ 4,131.91 2008 61 $ 6,000.00 13.38% 4.0% $ 4,956.91 2009 62 $ 6,000.00 13.30% 4.0% $ 4,962.28 2010 63 $ 6,000.00 13.30% 4.0% $ 4,961.96 2011 64 $ 6,000.00 13.30% 4.0% $ 4,961.90 2012 65 $ 6,000.00 13.30% 4.0% $ 4,962.27 2013 66 $ 6,500.00 13.33% 4.0% $ 5,373.29 2014 67 $ 6,500.00 13.31% 4.0% $ 5,374.94 2015 68 $ 6,500.00 13.37% 4.0% $ 5,371.09 2016 69 $ 6,500.00 13.40% 4.0% $ 5,369.20 2017 70 $ 6,500.00 13.42% 4.0% $ 5,367.60

And our 30-year return is as follows.

Date Closing Price Dividend Contribution* Shares Purchased 6/30/1987 $ 30.52 $ - $ 409.42 13.4147 9/28/1987 $ 32.63 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.0740 9/30/1987 $ 32.31 $ - $ 409.42 12.6715 12/28/1987 $ 24.82 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 0.3373 12/31/1987 $ 24.65 $ - $ 409.42 16.6092 3/29/1988 $ 25.78 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.3010 3/31/1988 $ 25.67 $ - $ 405.00 15.7770 6/28/1988 $ 27.03 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.3941 6/30/1988 $ 27.15 $ - $ 405.00 14.9170 9/28/1988 $ 26.87 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.4990 9/30/1988 $ 27.06 $ - $ 405.00 14.9666 12/28/1988 $ 27.80 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 2.2329 12/30/1988 $ 27.18 $ - $ 405.00 14.9005 3/29/1989 $ 28.50 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 1.1495 3/31/1989 $ 28.74 $ - $ 405.00 14.0918 6/28/1989 $ 31.86 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.6912 6/30/1989 $ 31.09 $ - $ 405.00 13.0266 9/27/1989 $ 33.97 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.7209 9/29/1989 $ 34.20 $ - $ 405.00 11.8421 12/28/1989 $ 33.38 $ 1.24 $ 1.24 5.5208 12/29/1989 $ 33.64 $ - $ 405.00 12.0392 3/28/1990 $ 32.58 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 1.1731 3/30/1990 $ 32.38 $ - $ 405.01 12.5080 6/26/1990 $ 33.82 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 0.9573 6/29/1990 $ 34.22 $ - $ 405.01 11.8354 9/26/1990 $ 29.41 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 1.1791 9/28/1990 $ 29.32 $ - $ 405.01 13.8134 12/27/1990 $ 31.06 $ 0.68 $ 0.68 4.5459 12/31/1990 $ 31.24 $ - $ 405.01 12.9644 3/27/1991 $ 35.52 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 1.5847 3/28/1991 $ 35.51 $ - $ 405.00 11.4052 6/27/1991 $ 35.52 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 1.2068 6/28/1991 $ 35.23 $ - $ 405.00 11.4958 9/26/1991 $ 36.77 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 1.2280 9/30/1991 $ 36.91 $ - $ 405.00 10.9726 12/27/1991 $ 38.31 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 4.5317 12/31/1991 $ 39.31 $ - $ 405.00 10.3027 3/26/1992 $ 38.47 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.5891 3/31/1992 $ 38.09 $ - $ 405.01 10.6329 6/24/1992 $ 38.15 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.6729 6/30/1992 $ 38.58 $ - $ 405.01 10.4978 9/24/1992 $ 39.60 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.6793 9/30/1992 $ 39.55 $ - $ 405.01 10.2404 12/29/1992 $ 41.18 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 4.2727 12/31/1992 $ 41.26 $ - $ 405.01 9.8160 3/24/1993 $ 42.12 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 1.9485 3/31/1993 $ 42.49 $ - $ 405.00 9.5317 6/23/1993 $ 41.73 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.7912 6/30/1993 $ 42.45 $ - $ 405.00 9.5407 9/22/1993 $ 43.01 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.7959 9/30/1993 $ 43.30 $ - $ 405.00 9.3534 12/29/1993 $ 44.21 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 3.8510 12/31/1993 $ 43.83 $ - $ 405.00 9.2403 3/23/1994 $ 43.97 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 2.5608 3/31/1994 $ 41.86 $ - $ 404.99 9.6750 6/22/1994 $ 42.60 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.0015 6/30/1994 $ 41.81 $ - $ 404.99 9.6865 9/21/1994 $ 43.47 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.0206 9/30/1994 $ 43.62 $ - $ 404.99 9.2846 12/28/1994 $ 43.11 $ 0.63 $ 0.63 5.9999 12/30/1994 $ 42.97 $ - $ 404.99 9.4250 3/22/1995 $ 46.42 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 2.0189 3/31/1995 $ 46.92 $ - $ 405.01 8.6318 6/21/1995 $ 51.05 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.8817 6/30/1995 $ 51.15 $ - $ 405.01 7.9180 9/26/1995 $ 54.68 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.7962 9/29/1995 $ 54.99 $ - $ 405.01 7.3651 12/22/1995 $ 57.18 $ 0.69 $ 0.69 5.4978 12/29/1995 $ 57.60 $ - $ 405.01 7.0314 3/26/1996 $ 61.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 1.9917 3/29/1996 $ 60.43 $ - $ 405.00 6.7019 6/25/1996 $ 62.68 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.6736 6/28/1996 $ 62.89 $ - $ 405.00 6.4398 9/25/1996 $ 64.43 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 1.6558 9/30/1996 $ 64.59 $ - $ 405.00 6.2703 12/20/1996 $ 69.86 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 5.8557 12/31/1996 $ 69.16 $ - $ 405.00 5.8559 3/25/1997 $ 73.66 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 2.1235 3/31/1997 $ 70.69 $ - $ 405.00 5.7292 6/25/1997 $ 83.08 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 1.6653 6/30/1997 $ 82.73 $ - $ 405.00 4.8954 9/24/1997 $ 88.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 1.5859 9/30/1997 $ 88.65 $ - $ 405.00 4.5685 12/23/1997 $ 87.11 $ 1.06 $ 1.06 6.3902 12/31/1997 $ 90.07 $ - $ 405.00 4.4965 3/27/1998 $ 101.63 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 2.0570 3/31/1998 $ 102.21 $ - $ 405.00 3.9624 6/26/1998 $ 105.22 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 1.3909 6/30/1998 $ 105.30 $ - $ 405.00 3.8461 9/25/1998 $ 97.10 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 1.5218 9/30/1998 $ 94.56 $ - $ 405.00 4.2830 12/22/1998 $ 111.50 $ 0.82 $ 0.82 4.0676 12/31/1998 $ 113.95 $ - $ 405.00 3.5542 3/26/1999 $ 118.55 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 3.4291 3/31/1999 $ 118.90 $ - $ 405.00 3.4063 6/25/1999 $ 121.50 $ 0.38 $ 0.38 1.7750 6/30/1999 $ 126.83 $ - $ 405.00 3.1933 9/24/1999 $ 118.01 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 1.6980 9/30/1999 $ 118.55 $ - $ 405.00 3.4163 12/23/1999 $ 134.31 $ 0.95 $ 0.95 4.0857 12/31/1999 $ 135.33 $ - $ 405.00 2.9927 3/24/2000 $ 140.74 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 1.2464 3/31/2000 $ 138.08 $ - $ 404.99 2.9330 6/23/2000 $ 132.89 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 1.3737 6/30/2000 $ 134.15 $ - $ 404.99 3.0190 9/22/2000 $ 133.69 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 1.4201 9/29/2000 $ 132.59 $ - $ 404.99 3.0545 12/22/2000 $ 120.52 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 1.8351 12/29/2000 $ 121.86 $ - $ 404.99 3.3234 3/16/2001 $ 106.16 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 1.6470 3/30/2001 $ 107.07 $ - $ 405.00 3.7826 6/22/2001 $ 113.09 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 1.5062 6/29/2001 $ 113.02 $ - $ 405.00 3.5835 9/21/2001 $ 89.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.32 2.2036 9/28/2001 $ 96.04 $ - $ 405.00 4.2170 12/28/2001 $ 107.08 $ 0.39 $ 0.39 2.2286 12/31/2001 $ 105.89 $ - $ 405.00 3.8247 3/22/2002 $ 105.96 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 1.7130 3/28/2002 $ 105.85 $ - $ 723.76 6.8376 6/21/2002 $ 91.22 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 2.0866 6/28/2002 $ 91.33 $ - $ 723.76 7.9246 9/27/2002 $ 76.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 2.9536 9/30/2002 $ 75.26 $ - $ 723.76 9.6168 12/27/2002 $ 80.73 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 3.4183 12/31/2002 $ 81.15 $ - $ 723.76 8.9188 3/28/2003 $ 79.69 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 2.5199 3/31/2003 $ 78.27 $ - $ 725.51 9.2693 6/20/2003 $ 91.94 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 2.2226 6/30/2003 $ 90.02 $ - $ 725.51 8.0594 9/26/2003 $ 92.08 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 2.7033 9/30/2003 $ 92.00 $ - $ 725.51 7.8860 12/26/2003 $ 101.15 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 3.2621 12/31/2003 $ 102.67 $ - $ 725.51 7.0664 3/26/2004 $ 102.30 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 2.5069 3/31/2004 $ 104.01 $ - $ 725.03 6.9708 6/25/2004 $ 104.78 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 2.4112 6/30/2004 $ 105.41 $ - $ 725.03 6.8782 9/24/2004 $ 102.55 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 2.9231 9/30/2004 $ 102.99 $ - $ 725.03 7.0399 12/23/2004 $ 111.45 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 5.5191 12/31/2004 $ 111.64 $ - $ 725.03 6.4944 3/23/2005 $ 107.99 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 2.9988 3/31/2005 $ 108.79 $ - $ 931.04 8.5581 6/24/2005 $ 109.80 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 2.9249 6/30/2005 $ 109.81 $ - $ 931.04 8.4786 9/23/2005 $ 111.93 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 3.6748 9/30/2005 $ 113.20 $ - $ 931.04 8.2247 12/28/2005 $ 115.82 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 4.0820 12/30/2005 $ 114.92 $ - $ 931.04 8.1016 3/17/2006 $ 120.35 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 3.2578 3/31/2006 $ 119.24 $ - $ 1,033.67 8.6688 6/23/2006 $ 114.60 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 3.4014 6/30/2006 $ 116.99 $ - $ 1,033.67 8.8355 9/22/2006 $ 121.08 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 3.5402 9/29/2006 $ 123.04 $ - $ 1,033.67 8.4011 12/26/2006 $ 130.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 4.1675 12/29/2006 $ 130.59 $ - $ 1,033.67 7.9153 3/23/2007 $ 132.20 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 3.5294 3/30/2007 $ 130.83 $ - $ 1,032.98 7.8956 6/22/2007 $ 138.32 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 3.5430 6/29/2007 $ 138.43 $ - $ 1,032.98 7.4621 9/21/2007 $ 140.49 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 3.8428 9/28/2007 $ 140.61 $ - $ 1,032.98 7.3464 12/21/2007 $ 136.59 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 4.8427 12/31/2007 $ 135.15 $ - $ 1,032.98 7.6432 3/27/2008 $ 122.02 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 4.3982 3/31/2008 $ 121.75 $ - $ 1,239.23 10.1785 6/26/2008 $ 118.12 $ 0.57 $ 0.57 4.3866 6/30/2008 $ 117.83 $ - $ 1,239.23 10.5171 9/25/2008 $ 111.27 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 5.2727 9/30/2008 $ 107.37 $ - $ 1,239.23 11.5416 12/26/2008 $ 80.23 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 8.2079 12/31/2008 $ 83.09 $ - $ 1,239.23 14.9143 3/26/2009 $ 76.64 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 6.6404 3/31/2009 $ 73.44 $ - $ 1,240.57 16.8923 6/23/2009 $ 82.46 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 5.2088 6/30/2009 $ 84.72 $ - $ 1,240.57 14.6432 9/28/2009 $ 97.98 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 4.9550 9/30/2009 $ 97.45 $ - $ 1,240.57 12.7303 12/28/2009 $ 103.81 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 6.5064 12/31/2009 $ 102.67 $ - $ 1,240.57 12.0831 3/29/2010 $ 108.07 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 4.2197 3/31/2010 $ 107.73 $ - $ 1,240.49 11.5148 6/28/2010 $ 98.93 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 5.4178 6/30/2010 $ 94.91 $ - $ 1,240.49 13.0702 9/23/2010 $ 103.52 $ 0.53 $ 0.53 5.5074 9/30/2010 $ 105.06 $ - $ 1,240.49 11.8075 12/23/2010 $ 115.72 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 4.6747 12/31/2010 $ 115.82 $ - $ 1,240.49 10.7105 3/24/2011 $ 120.59 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 4.6503 3/31/2011 $ 122.12 $ - $ 1,240.48 10.1578 6/23/2011 $ 118.19 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 5.1031 6/30/2011 $ 121.65 $ - $ 1,240.48 10.1971 9/22/2011 $ 103.97 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 6.0774 9/30/2011 $ 104.18 $ - $ 1,240.48 11.9070 12/22/2011 $ 115.43 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 6.5339 12/30/2011 $ 115.80 $ - $ 1,240.48 10.7122 3/23/2012 $ 128.69 $ 0.54 $ 0.54 4.8972 3/30/2012 $ 129.78 $ - $ 1,240.57 9.5590 6/22/2012 $ 122.99 $ 0.61 $ 0.61 5.8743 6/29/2012 $ 125.55 $ - $ 1,240.57 9.8811 9/21/2012 $ 134.57 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 5.8342 9/28/2012 $ 132.83 $ - $ 1,240.57 9.3395 12/21/2012 $ 131.69 $ 0.91 $ 0.91 8.3921 12/31/2012 $ 131.37 $ - $ 1,240.57 9.4433 3/21/2013 $ 142.40 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 5.5250 3/28/2013 $ 144.61 $ - $ 1,343.32 9.2893 6/21/2013 $ 146.72 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 5.9563 6/28/2013 $ 148.06 $ - $ 1,343.32 9.0728 9/20/2013 $ 157.57 $ 0.75 $ 0.75 6.0153 9/30/2013 $ 155.02 $ - $ 1,343.32 8.6655 12/23/2013 $ 168.42 $ 0.87 $ 0.87 6.6226 12/31/2013 $ 170.36 $ - $ 1,343.32 7.8852 3/21/2014 $ 172.04 $ 0.73 $ 0.73 5.5380 3/31/2014 $ 172.63 $ - $ 1,343.74 7.7839 6/20/2014 $ 181.01 $ 0.76 $ 0.76 5.5204 6/30/2014 $ 180.83 $ - $ 1,343.74 7.4309 9/19/2014 $ 185.43 $ 0.83 $ 0.83 5.8991 9/30/2014 $ 181.99 $ - $ 1,343.74 7.3836 12/17/2014 $ 185.53 $ 0.98 $ 0.98 7.0726 12/31/2014 $ 189.89 $ - $ 1,343.74 7.0764 3/20/2015 $ 194.32 $ 0.93 $ 0.93 6.4971 3/31/2015 $ 190.71 $ - $ 1,342.77 7.0409 6/19/2015 $ 194.57 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 6.0345 6/30/2015 $ 190.36 $ - $ 1,342.77 7.0539 9/18/2015 $ 180.57 $ 0.91 $ 0.91 6.9540 9/30/2015 $ 177.14 $ - $ 1,342.77 7.5803 12/18/2015 $ 184.84 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 7.8522 12/31/2015 $ 188.48 $ - $ 1,342.77 7.1242 3/18/2016 $ 188.97 $ 0.96 $ 0.96 7.1672 3/31/2016 $ 189.99 $ - $ 1,342.30 7.0651 6/20/2016 $ 192.15 $ 0.91 $ 0.91 6.7201 6/30/2016 $ 193.67 $ - $ 1,342.30 6.9309 9/12/2016 $ 199.17 $ 0.85 $ 0.85 6.1418 9/30/2016 $ 200.21 $ - $ 1,342.30 6.7045 12/21/2016 $ 208.90 $ 1.25 $ 1.25 8.6958 12/30/2016 $ 206.57 $ - $ 1,342.30 6.4980 3/21/2017 $ 216.27 $ 0.96 $ 0.96 6.5044 3/31/2017 $ 218.05 $ - $ 1,341.90 6.1541 6/22/2017 $ 224.71 $ 0.96 $ 0.96 6.3077 6/30/2017 $ 223.75 $ - $ 1,341.90 5.9973

In Average Joe's Roth IRA, we find that he has accumulated 1,488.7639 shares of VFINX with a market value of $333,110.93 as of 6/30/2017.

While no RMDs are required for a Roth IRA, the only way to test the true efficiency of the Roth vs. Traditional IRA is to subject it to the same withdrawal amounts using the calculator.

Age RMD Effective Tax Rate Net Value 70.5 $ 12,157.33 0.00% $ 12,157.33 71 $ 12,570.22 0.00% $ 12,570.22 72 $ 13,012.15 0.00% $ 13,012.15 73 $ 13,486.27 0.00% $ 13,486.27 74 $ 13,996.26 0.00% $ 13,996.26 75 $ 14,546.33 0.00% $ 14,546.33

What Can We Conclude?

When I began writing this article, I assumed a completely different conclusion than what actually transpired. Truly, I assumed the Roth IRA would beat the Traditional IRA pretty handily. As it turns out, in this scenario, the compounding of the additional dollars of the Traditional IRA was so powerful that it compensated for the withdrawal income taxes and more. Pre-tax dollar vs pre-tax dollar, the Traditional IRA won.

Let's first get the obvious out of the way.

If someone were to max out each account to the full contribution each year, the Roth IRA clearly would have won. Average Joe can leave his kids or grandkids the Roth IRA with no tax consequences. Leaving them the Traditional IRA would cream them in taxes. The more Average Joe withdrawals, the more ground the Traditional IRA loses because his effective tax rate will get pushed higher and higher, negating the up-front victory. If Average Joe can't live off the minimums and has to dig deeper, the advantage starts to disappear.

But that's not the point. The point is, what is better for Average Joe, the median investor? The overwhelming majority of people in the US do not have an IRA at all, and many of those that do fail to max out their annual contributions. If you are at or below a median income earner and cannot afford to max out either IRA that expects to retire in a low income bracket and doesn't expect to leave an inheritance, the Traditional IRA is likely to be the superior retirement account. The up-front additional contribution you can afford, after decades of compounding, more than makes up for any later tax-savings when you exist in a small income tax bracket.



And that may be surprising to many. It certainly was for me. In fact, I would like to re-run this example using a person of significantly higher income (upper-middle class) and of high income (just at the Roth contribution limits) to find out how wealthier Americans would perform in each.

What say you, Seeking Alpha readership? Are you surprised by the results of the data? It goes to show you that things are not always as they seem.

