Herbalife: When An EPS Raise Isn't Really A Raise

In the press release for the Herbalife Q1 results on May 4th the company also issued improved EPS guidance for FY 2017. Between the earnings beat and the improved guidance the stock climbed from $62 before earnings to $72 within a few days. Many Herbalife insiders took advantage of this jump in share price to sell some or all of their holdings.

Exactly one month later on June 4th, only 1 business day after Richard Goudis took over as CEO, the company issued revised 2017 guidance. In this revised guidance, the company lowered the outlook for Volume Points and Net Sales but increased the EPS outlook for Q2 and the full year. The stock dropped $4-$5 on the news but recovered within two weeks.

The table below shows a side by side comparison of the guidance issued on May 4th and June 4th.

As you can see the midpoint of Q2 Diluted EPS has been revised upward by 13%. However, the midpoint of the full year Diluted EPS is up a mere 1.4%.

When is a Raise Not a Raise?

The answer to that question is in a footnote to the June 4 th revised guidance which is shown below.

In case it’s too difficult to read the important part states.

“Excludes…..share repurchases that took place after April 30, 2017.”

As most Herbalife watchers will know Herbalife has a $1.5 Billion authorization for share repurchase. As of the Q1 earnings release on May 4 th Herbalife had already repurchased 2.1 million shares under this authorization, leaving around 91 million shares.

Assuming the share repurchase plan executes at a similar pace for the remainder of the year (it operates under a 10B5-1 so it can make purchases even during the blackout period), Herbalife could easily retire another 5 million shares (only 23% of their authorization) before the end of the year.

A reduction of 5 million shares is about 5.5% of the float. While the 2017 Diluted EPS guidance has been raised 1.4% YoY, the net effect, once the reduction in share count has been factored in, is a YoY drop of 4.1%.

Selling the New Guidance

Interestingly the title of the press release that contained the revised guidance made no mention of a change in guidance whatsoever.

The true purpose of the press release was to lower guidance for the year in a way that minimized its actual impact. To balance out the lower VP’s and lower Net Sales they needed some “good news” and “increasing” their Q2 and full year guidance was the way to do it, knowing full well that the share repurchase program would mask any decline in real terms.

It is interesting to note that Herbalife beat Q1 estimates by $0.35 and yet they feel compelled to let investors know the midpoint of 2017 full year guidance has been raised by $0.05. It is obvious that the real intent was a warning over Volume Point and Sales decline, not an update on growth in EPS.

Tightening the Belt

It appears that belt tightening at Herbalife has begun in order to squeeze out the 2017 EPS targets. Herbalife has not petitioned for a new H1B Visa to fill a position since May 2 nd of 2017. By comparison they had 44 approved between January 1 st and April 30 th of 2017.

Permanent staffing also seems to be affected. The Herbalife Career Opportunities page lists 20 open positions, the majority of which are in manufacturing as shown below.

When I first looked at this metric on April 27th of 2017 the company had 47 open positions, most of which were white collar.

CapEx

Herbalife's guidance for 2017 CapEx was $125-$155 million. The guidance for Q1 CapEx was $15-$25 million and came in at $18.5 million, $4 million less than that spent in Q1 of 2016. While there is nothing out of the ordinary with CapEx thus far, it is one of the levers that Herbalife can pull to improve the appearance of their financials.

To account for the $0.05 boost in 2017 EPS requires a reduction in Capex spending of only $4.6 million. Cutting $30 million from capex spending throughout 2017 would raise EPS by $0.30 - $0.40, depending on how many shares are repurchased.

Because of the lack of transparency into CapEx projects and the size of the CapEx budget, it would be easy to boost short term earnings by reducing long term capital investment. CapEx investment is a very important number to watch over the next few quarters.

In Conclusion

Declining sales is a very challenging problem, one that Herbalife has often struggled to meet in many declining geographies. On the other hand, Herbalife has much greater control over expenditures such as employees, contractors and capital intensive projects and cuts in these areas seem likely while sales are soft.

While Herbalife can spin with the best of them, they know the two numbers that really matter are sales and earnings. If they are coming in low on sales they sure as heck better impress with earnings.

A Note From The Author

I want to be clear that writing an article that is critical of Herbalife does not equate to a recommendation to short the stock on the basis of this article. In fact, if you read my prior articles carefully, I have often stated that Herbalife is more of a gamble than an investment and I have never recommended shorting Herbalife or any other stock. Unless you feel very convinced of the long or short case, I would advise staying away from Herbalife as there are lots of better investments to be made. If you do invest in Herbalife you should be prepared to lose all or most of your money.

I write these article because I believe that Herbalife is dishonest and unethical. Dishonest with their customers, business opportunists, investors and the general public. While Herbalife is constantly spinning their numbers in press releases I seek to counter that with a more realistic assessment of the situation.

I often get comments from long investors saying something to the effect that "the stock has gone up since my last article and therefore it must have been wrong", I reject the logic of this argument. To quote Dr. Michael Burry, "I may have been early, but I'm not wrong."