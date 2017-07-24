AMD's Post-Earnings Target Prices

Submission Time: 7/23/2017

For Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) shareholders, this is number crunching time.

In terms of actual financials, AMD’s Ryzen 7 and 5 Series have booked more than 16 weeks of revenue. Recent crypto-currency excitement aided the short-term earnings boost. The early signs suggest that AMD may have taken more than 3% of CPU market share from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), but lost 1.7% GPU share to Nvidia.

At this time, all financial forecasts need to be turned into share prices. I explicitly estimate the likely AMD stock prices amid Q2 earnings call (7/25/2017). I first present the most recent expectations of Q2 relevant fundamentals. In light of this assumed information, I will estimate how AMD prices should have moved accordingly, and what they have historically reacted.

Analyst Q2 Estimates

The Bloomberg, Thompson Reuters and Zacks analysts have a Q2 EPS estimate around -$0.01. The Q2 revenue is between $1.156 and $1.160 billion. Q3 revenue is $1.392 billion, and 2017 current year revenue is $4.82 billion (Table 1). Due to the partial inclusion of overhanging inventory, Earnings Forecast Focus on SA added another $30 to $50 million to the Q2 top line. EnerTuition estimated that the addition of Threadripper and Ryzen 3 will add $1.5 billion-$1.7 billion to Q3 revenue. The whisper Q2 EPS, which is supposed to represent a most updated forecast, is $0.01.

In short, the street’s “consensus” forecasts may be assumed as Q2 EPS is -$0.01- $0.01, Q2 revenue is $1.158 billion and 1.160 billion, Q3 revenue is 1.4 billion, and current year revenue is $4.82 billion with a 33%-34% gross margin.

Management Guidance

On the desktop CPU side, AMD’s Eypc and Ryzen 3 will not book revenue until they ship in Q3 2017. On the gaming side, Q3 2017 revenue also will depend on the comparison between AMD’s Vega and Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Volta, and how the most recent ethereum cryptocurrency phenomena can be turned into revenue. So, if anyone needs guidance from management, it is AMD’s shareholders. On the Q1 earnings call, for the second quarter of 2017, AMD expectedrevenue to increase approximately ""17 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent." This would result in second quarter 2017 revenue increasing approximately 12 percent year-over-year. In other words, Q2 revenue was guided up to $1.18 billion. Furthermore, AMD’s SVP and CFO Devinder Kumar said, "More importantly, the 2017 gross margin that I just gave you at 34% already contemplates the impact of the mask set amortization or depreciation," It is the expectation that the Q2 gross margin is guided up to 34% (from 33%).

Theoretical Post-Earnings AMD Values

Based on these most recent forecast financials, I use the Sales Franchise Value Model (SFV) to compute fair values for AMD. If you are interested in the detail of the SFV, please click here. From Table 2, theoretically, stock prices can range between $12.5 and $15, pending on the various scenarios of growth margin and Q2 revenue outcomes. Given the management’s guidance of $1.18 billion and 34% margin, it is more likely that the fair values should come in between $13.5 and $15 upon Q2 announcement.

On the other hand, the actual stock prices often times do not react to the earnings report the way as the theory prescribes. One trivial reason is that there may be revenue/earnings surprises which are not covered by the likely scenarios. However, the fair value estimates can be easily revised using the SFV. Though, the more difficult issue to handle is the changes in management guidance since SFV does not have explicit treatment for that.

Practical Post-Earnings AMD Prices

In general, amid the earnings report, stock prices are reacting to (1) revenue miss, (2) earnings miss, (3) margin miss, (4) reversion of prior mispricing, and (5) changes in management guidance. In order to better estimate the actual price reactions, I seek to identify the actual relationship between AMD stock price reactions and various facets of the earnings report. In a previous post on AMD, I was able to derive the following conclusions:

For every $10 million Q2 revenue beat, AMD's share price will rise by 3%. For every 1% increase in management's revenue guidance, the share price will rise by 12%. There is no evidence that AMD post-earnings stock prices were sensitive to earnings misses or the stock’s mispricing. This is consistent with our assertion that AMD's investors are more concerned with the prospect of the new products which may not have an immediate impact on revenue.

Using the above framework, I'm able to compute the expected stock price levels amid different combinations of actual Q2 revenue and changes in Q3 revenue guidance. From Table 3, the actual stock prices can vary from $12.5 to $15.24. Though, I think It is more likely that AMD post-earnings prices should go between $13.5 and $15.24 given the widespread speculation that management will raise its Q3 guidance in light of the recent positive outlook.

Cautions

It may be a futile attempt trying to predict the price reaction on the quarterly earnings announcement since many things can go wrong. For example, there could be earnings and revenue misses/beats which surprise investors. In this case, from the arrival of much good news after the Q1 earnings call, it is widely expected that both AMD Q2 revenue and earnings will beat the Street estimates. But more importantly, management also is expected to raise Q3 guidance.

The real question is how much this information has been already reflected in today’s stock prices. The above analysis is limited by using current analysts’ forecasts as the benchmark expectation. It is only reasonable to assume that the market has raised that expectation along the way. The reason why there is a $2-$3 range of post-earnings stock price moves is that the actual price reaction will depend on how much the market is surprised by the new expectation.