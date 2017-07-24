Time To Buy Teva

Before getting into the numbers, I use a valuation model that creates a ‘valuation envelope’ for each stock I follow. That ‘envelope’ is something akin to Bollinger Bands, except its computation doesn’t involve price movement but rather fundamental elements. It is anchored on the smoothed ten year earnings growth of the company and the envelope’s ‘width’ (its boundaries) is a function of the company’s financial strength, its historic absolute and relative P/E’s and the stock’s beta.

The lower boundary of that ‘envelope’ (plus or minus 10%) is the Buy zone for the stock. The upper boundary (plus or minus 5%) is the Sell zone. When a stock enters that Sell zone, my discipline is to Sell Half of the stock position. That forces me to take money off the table and build my portfolio’s cash position as a source of funds when stocks mean revert. But it maintains a position in the company as long as the fundamentals don’t change.

There is one final component to this Buy/Sell discipline and that is a Stop Loss Price which is set 15% below the lower boundary of the Buy zone. This recognizes that I can be wrong and prevents me from taking big losses. However, this Stop Loss does NOT follow the price of the stock up. Once I am in a stock and have made money, I want to allow it normal volatility. In other words, I am not trying to create a trading strategy.

Now to Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA). First, let me say that I know all the problems: weakness in its generics business, a poor pricing environment, issues with its MS therapy drug (Copaxone) and costs associated with integrating its Actavis acquisition. But, in my opinion, those negatives are more than reflected in TEVA’s stock price which has been cut in half---which has moved the stock into my Buy zone.

Of course, it takes more than a price decline to generate a move to buy the stock. So first, look at the numbers. Admittedly, not stellar. I am particularly bothered by (1) the high debt to equity ratio---but the company has begun reducing it of late and (2) the company not raising the dividend in two years; although the stock has a 4%+ yield that is well covered by earnings and cash flow which allows me a little patience while I am waiting for the fundamentals to improve.

TEVA Industry S&P 500 Hist. EPS Growth (3-5 yrs) -0.77% -0.77% 7.15% Proj. Sales Growth (F1/F0) 7.16% 0.96% 4.88% Net Margin 1.49% -17.73% 9.86% Return on Equity 16.38% -29.88% 15.88% Debt/Capital 47.77% 20.91% 41.94% P/E (F1) 6.95 18.86 18.87 Price/Sales (P/S) 1.45 3.56 2.48 Price/Book (P/B) 1.03 3.25 3.27 Price/Cash Flow (P/CF) 4.95 19.54 13.69 YTD % Price Change -10.54% 4.26% 9.12%

Source: Zacks

Further, I believe those poor earnings growth numbers will get better primarily because:

TEVA has a strong generic pipeline with 330 abbreviated new drug applications pending, is planning around 1000 product launches globally this year, has several patented products in various stages of the registration process and has entered into a partnership with Procter & Gamble aimed at the consumer healthcare market;

TEVA is expanding its product line and geographic presence via acquisitions (Aupex, Actavis Generics);

The costs associated with the Actavis acquisition seem to be behind it and the company expects it to add to earnings over the next few years.

Note: You can get much more information, including analysts’ reports and SEC filings, on the company website: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

I already own a 25% position in TEVA, and this morning I am raising it to 50%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.