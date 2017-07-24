Microsoft's Office 365 Is The New Windows

Microsoft’s (MSFT) surge in the enterprise software market has been much stronger than it actually looks. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment, which hosts the company’s Software as a Service (SaaS" products like Office 365 and Dynamics 365, made $8 billion during the most recent quarter, growing 22% year-over-year. This segment was just $800 million short of the More Personal Computing segment that holds Windows revenues, and which declined by 7% during the same period.

How does this impact Microsoft’s position in the cloud? What kind of dominance does it give the company in the SaaS space? Does it bring stability along with growth to the top and bottom lines? And, more importantly, why should investors even care?

These are the questions I’m hoping to answer in this article.

The New Moat of Microsoft

Microsoft already has reached a position of strength in the office productivity space, and it is going to be very difficult for competition to dislodge the company from the number one position it currently holds.

Source: Business Insider

That’s two years ago, and nothing has changed since then except for the fact that the Office 365 user base has continued to grow unabated during that time.

But, for a moment, let’s look at the bigger picture.

It is always difficult for the competition - irrespective of the industry we are talking about - to push the number one player out of the way, and it is even harder in the software industry.

Let me show you some examples:

Seemingly oblivious to stiff competition from Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP) and Microsoft, Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM ) has

Despite playing catch-up with Amazon ( AMZN ) Web Services for many years now, Microsoft is not able to get rid of Amazon Web Services from the number one spot it holds in the Infrastructure as a Service market.

number one spot it holds in the Infrastructure as a Service market. Android has already become the dominant force in the mobile operating system market with market share well above the 85% mark. Their dominance has now reached a level where talking about a new operating system that can compete with Android or even iOS is just not going to happen.

above the 85% mark. Their dominance has now reached a level where talking about a new operating system that can compete with Android or even iOS is just not going to happen. Microsoft’s Windows is still the number one player in the desktop operating system market with nearly 85% of the world’s PCs in its pocket.

I could keep going, but my point is that once a particular mass market or niche software product reaches the number one position, it’s extremely difficult to disrupt it. Only a major technological upheaval can help accomplish that.

Microsoft’s MS Office suite is part of that story. While it remains the dominant standalone productivity suite, Office 365 is rapidly stepping up to the plate to take its place.

During the Q3 2017 earnings call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told analysts:

“We crossed a major milestone with more than 100 million monthly active users of Office 365 Commercial. Office 365 Commercial seats grew 35% year over year, and revenue is up 45% in constant currency.“

But Microsoft is not without competition in the office productivity space. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has been building and expanding its G Suite, Zoho Docs remains a significant presence and even Amazon has entered the space with its own productivity suite. In general, though, there is no credible cloud alternative that brings the kind of size, scale and security that Microsoft brings to Office 365 users.

In truth, Alphabet’s Google s really the only contender at this point.

Source: Alphabet’s Q1-17 Earnings Release

According to Alphabet, Google other revenues and Other Bets revenues consist primarily of revenues from apps, in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store, hardware, Google Cloud offerings and other miscellaneous products and services. This segment includes all of Google’s cloud revenues from IaaS to SaaS, and a few more items.

Microsoft’s Productivity and Business Processes segment holds Office 365, Dynamics 365 and LinkedIn. During the third quarter, LinkedIn’s revenue was $975 million, and Microsoft’s SaaS division alone already is making more money than all of Google’s Cloud offerings.

With the key competitor not yet ready to mount a full-scale attack on the segment leader, Microsoft already is running away with a very important sub-segment of the enterprise software market. In addition, Dynamics 365 and LinkedIn Sales Navigator integration, as well as Microsoft 365 - a new bundled product for businesses and enterprise companies - making their way into the market, it’s not just the office productivity segment that Microsoft is planning to dominate.

If Windows and MS Office were Microsoft’s original moats, then Office 365, Dynamics 365 and LinkedIn are soon becoming its latest and most modern weapons against the threat of competition.

The Lock-In

Now, there is one more factor to keep in mind. Switching from one software suite to another is just not easy and, more often than not, enterprises would love to avoid it. Unfamiliarity with a new product, cost differentials, unknown support/customer service quality, short-term disruption, implementation challenges, training and employee resistance are just some of the factors that affect that decision-making process.

This is exactly why the first one to take the lead in the software race stays put for a very long time.

Why Office 365 is the New Windows

Source: Microsoft Q3-2017 Press Release

As you can see from the table above, Microsoft’s Productivity and Businesses Processes segment is less than a billion dollars away from the More Personal Computing segment. The former is growing in double digits, while the latter has been declining for a while now.

On the operating income front, the productivity segment already has reached the number one position by a wide margin. With Microsoft’s strong lead in the office productivity space clearly established, and competitors trailing them by a considerable distance, Office 365 already is playing the role that Windows did at one point in time.

Office 365 is the new Windows. They are on top now and they will be on top many years down the road as well.

Investors need to realize that there is now a new moat to Microsoft’s business, and it is no longer Windows. And here’s why:

The new moat is already wider and deeper than Windows ever was

The star product is still growing at impressive double-digit rates

Multiple product lines are being developed by leveraging not only Office 365 but also Dynamics and LinkedIn

Microsoft has a very long lead in this space, and the SaaS market itself is expected to grow at approximately 20% CAGR over the next five years

Investment Case

Microsoft’s Productivity and Business Processes segment posted $30,444 million in revenue in 2017, representing growth of 14.94% compared to last year. Intelligent Cloud posted $27,440 million in revenue, representing growth of 9.58%. And More Personal Computing declined 4.11% to reach $38,773 million.

So, the growing parts of Microsoft’s business already are more than compensating for the declining parts of its business.



During the next four quarters, combined revenues from Productivity and Business Processes and Intelligent Cloud will start getting bigger, dragging the growth rate to higher regions along with them. And the cumulative result of all this can only make the stock move one way - up.



More Personal Computing will continue to slow things down for Microsoft, but the impact will be felt less and less with each passing quarter, effectively diluting any risk from a possible (but highly improbable) slowdown in the growing segments.

Gartner forecasts the Software as a Service segment to grow from $38,567 million in 2016 to $75,734 million in 2020, a CAGR of approximately 17%. Microsoft already is growing at a rate much faster than the industry’s growth rate thanks to their number one position in the office productivity software segment. With Dynamics 365 also showing signs of strong growth as commercial revenue increased by 74% during the fourth quarter, Microsoft has two highly performing products in the SaaS segment, which will allow the company to grow much faster than the industry over the next several years.

Microsoft’s revenue grew 5.43% in fiscal 2017, and the company should be able to keep improving that growth rate through 2020 as it keeps consolidating its position as the top player in cloud computing.

It's a clear buy.