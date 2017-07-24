AeroVironment: Post-Earnings Gains Get To (Or Past) Fair Value

The market didn't trust that AeroVironment would hit its FY17 guidance after the first half - but it managed to do so.

It was pretty clear back in February that the market had lost its faith in AeroVironment (AVAV). The company had earned a well-deserved reputation of treating its engineers better than its investors. A full decade of optimism toward the company's drones - plus lower demand as Middle East wars wound down - resulted in modest returns for investors. So when AeroVironment reiterated full-year guidance coming out of Q2 results in December - with first-half revenue less than one-third of the low end of full-year guidance, and Q3 projections requiring a ridiculously impressive Q4 - investors bailed, pushing AVAV down 11% on the news.

But AeroVironment did wind up hitting that guidance, though revenue was toward the lower end, thanks to a hugely impressive Q4. And AVAV stock has responded in kind:

AVAV data by YCharts

The story has played out exactly as I hoped it would last year. But with the stock at $38, I'd emphasize the "played out". There's good news here, and AVAV has re-earned investor trust under new CEO Wahid Nawabi. But the valuation looks stretched, FY18 guidance is good but not great, and the legacy UAS business seems like it should continue to decline going forward. All told, $38 looks like a bit much - and I sold my AVAV shares as a result.

A Strong Second Half... Right?

In both Q3 and Q4, AeroVironment posted huge beats relative to consensus estimates. Q3 EPS was $0.25 ahead of the Street. Q4 EPS beat estimates by $0.27, with 48% growth three points ahead of expectations. And so it might seem that AeroVironment's growth prospects markedly improved over the second half, or that the company is set up for a strong FY18 (ending April).

But much of the strength in Q3 and Q4, relative to year-prior figures, comes from the fact that the year simply turned out to be more back-loaded than usual. And the consensus beats come from the fact, as noted above, that many investors simply didn't believe the company when it claimed FY17 would be more seasonal than usual.

On a full-year basis, FY17 looks good - but hardly great. Revenue rose 0.3% year over year. Gross margin dipped 3 points to 39%. Operating expenses did decline 12.5% year over year, with cuts in both SG&A and R&D. That's a credit to new CEO Nawabi, who is trying to reverse the narrative that AeroVironment traditionally has overspent in those categories. A FY17 goal of 12% in R&D spending was hit (albeit just barely, as the figure came in at 12.4%). The opex cuts allowed EBIT margins to expand 100 bps year over year, and combined with a comparison against an impairment loss an investment last year, pushed EPS up 38% year over year ($0.54 vs. $0.39).

It's a good year, to be sure. EPS came in well above the original range of $0.25-$0.35, though revenue of just under $265 million was toward the lower end of the targeted $260-$280 million. But even with post-Q4 optimism, I'm not quite ready to see the second half of FY17 as some sort of inflection point, or a sign that the long-touted potential of AeroVironment drones is finally set to be realized. The SG&A controls are helpful, and Nawabi has restored some confidence by giving real importance to margins. But obviously SG&A can't decline 12.5% every year, and the lack of revenue growth for FY17 as a whole still remains a concern. Looking forward, the news looks better than it did before Q3, or even before Q4. But I'm not sure it looks better enough to support a near-doubling of AeroVironment's enterprise value since mid-January.

Looking Forward

FY18 guidance is for revenue of $280-$300 million, up 10% at the midpoint, and EPS of $0.45-$0.65, pretty much flat at the midpoint against $0.54 in FY17.

The sales number looks positive, particularly in context of past performance. Revenue rose 10% in the last four years - total. The ~flat net earnings are coming mostly from a higher tax rate, which was 12% in FY17, per the 10-K, and was guided to 25-35% in FY18 on the Q4 conference call. At the midpoint of EPS, revenue, and tax rate guidance, operating income would rise about 28%, with margins expanding from 4.7% to 5.4%.

Fundamentally, that seems like an extremely strong year. But here, too, I'm not sure it represents an inflection point in the long-term trajectory of the business. R&D spend, after dropping to 12% of sales from 16% in FY17, is guided to 9-10% in FY18. I'm willing to give AeroVironment the benefit of the doubt that reduction there is cutting the fact, not impacting growth prospects. But those cuts should be providing +/- 250 bps of EBIT margin expansion themselves - and the consolidated figure is increasing about 70 bps year over year.

Nawabi did say on the Q4 call that gross margin would decline year over year in FY18 - continuing the compression seen in FY17. He cited mix, customer-funded R&D in TMS (tactical missile systems), and cost-plus contracts as three key drivers. The issue for AeroVironment is that those trends don't appear to be one-year problems - the mix issue is in newer platforms, and TMS is the revenue engine in the UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) segment. And I'm not sure the current valuation can handle much more in the way of gross margin pressure.

AVAV, after all, is trading at 51x the midpoint of FY18 EPS guidance, plus its $10+ per share in net cash. Because the EBIT margins are thin, at 5-6% in FY18, that valuation gap can close quickly if those margins expand. (100 bps improvement implies 15-20% earnings growth even on flat revenue.) But R&D spend probably has to normalize in FY19, and SG&A was reduced in FY17 due to lower bid and proposal costs and lower professional services spend (again, according to the 10-K). Those expenses should normalize, and commissions increased last year along with the growth in international sales.

What concerns me fundamentally here is the combination of only modest margin expansion plus an increased tax rate going forward. (CFO Teresa Covington pointed out on the Q4 call that, "Historically, with higher pre-tax income, AeroVironment's tax range has been in the 25% to 35% range.") That puts a lot of pressure on overall revenue growth - and there's a big headwind to that growth.

The problem on the top line is that the core UAS business excluding TMS is in decline. In the UAS segment (essentially the drone business), FY17 revenue dropped 2%. TMS (primarily the company's Switchblade product) rose ~80%, per management commentary. The small UAS part of that segment (Raven, Snipe, Puma) then saw sales fall roughly 20% year over year. When asked on the Q4 call if those revenues would stabilize, Nawabi gave a long answer that didn't sound like a 'yes'. Domestically, sales are in a "sustainment and upgrade mode," which doesn't imply much, if any growth.

Yet those small UAS still are over 50% of the total. The EES segment, which makes charging stations for electric vehicles, showed growth this year. But revenue still was ~7% below FY15 levels. The business won a contract with Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY) for stations in China and Europe, but that doesn't strike me as a key win given that manufacturer's EV penetration.

AVAV definitely looks better than it did six months ago, or a year ago. The cost controls have restored confidence. Sales and earnings are taking a step up in FY18. But at $38, it sure looks like a lot of those positives are priced in.

Valuation

Again, AVAV is trading at ~50x EPS on an enterprise basis. The EV/revenue multiple - ~2.2x on a forward basis - looks more reasonable, again due to the relatively thin margins here. But at these levels, AVAV still is pricing in pretty solid margin expansion and pretty steady revenue growth going forward. I'm simply not convinced on either front - nor am I 100% ready to presume that some of the operational issues that have plagued AVAV over the years are totally gone.

In terms of what fair value should be at the moment, I'd lean back toward the mid-30s, and probably wouldn't be tempted again without a move back to the low 30s. I do think an investor can model steady margin expansion here toward the 8% range over a few years. Assuming double-digit revenue growth, AVAV probably can get toward $1 in EPS by FY21. A 30x multiple there, plus cash, still only values the stock at present at $30 (using an 8% discount rate).

There still is an M&A case here, though that case has been made for going on a decade now. And I'm not sure better cost control really changes that case: an acquirer like Lockheed Martin (LMT) almost certainly would taken those costs out itself. There's been good news on the budgetary front detailed over the past two quarters, in particular. The high-altitude Global Observer still has some possibility of contributing revenue at some point. The commercial opportunity is probably a big part of the growth case, but AeroVironment was late to market, and truthfully, I'm a bit disappointed in the commentary since a November launch.

And, again, FY18 guidance looks reasonably solid. But 'solid' simply doesn't get me to $38, and as such, I'm taking chips off the table. The story last year has played out - and the new story for AVAV seems a little too expensive.

