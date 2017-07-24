Tesla Is Already Winning - Just Not In The Way A Lot Of Investors Want Or Expect

A few of my friends/acquaintances have recently asked me about the idea of Socially Responsible Investments (SRIs). They are fairly high net worth individuals, and the recent political climate and government actions seem to have given them more of an impetus to support companies and organizations that are attempting to drive the society at large towards a more self-sustainable future. One of the favorite companies here is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). These discussions inevitably lead to the question, "I understand you do not like Tesla purely as an investment, but how does it compare among other Socially Responsible Investments?". The idea of course being that if your goal is not just to maximize profits but also to support sustainable companies, Tesla fits the bill very well. In this article, I will dig into this idea in more detail and explain why I believe Tesla is already winning in what its real goal is - it is just that the goal is not what a lot of its investors want or may expect and is one of the primary reasons it remains a lousy investment.

Socially Responsible Investments

The fundamental idea behind the concept of socially responsible investments is that you not only look for the best businesses that will maximize your financial return but also look at what social impact the businesses have on our society at large. The problem is that much like some of the problems faced by the Fed, this kind of dual mandate can find itself at odds with each other on the best course of action at any given point.

What I normally recommend people do is shortlist the companies they believe are the best investment opportunities just as they normally would do and just exclude companies that they believe do not qualify as having a positive social impact. In other words, "Socially Responsible Investments" are "Investments" first and foremost with the "socially responsible" part being a secondary goal.

The problem with not approaching it this way is that you then start gravitating towards businesses that are trying to maximize social impact while being lousy investments. Tesla I believe firmly falls into this category, and I will talk about why this is the case next.

Mission Statement

When Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently announced that it was looking to buy Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), a lot of people tried to understand what this means for the Amazon story and how it fits into their big picture. One of the best explanations I have seen comes from Ben Thompson who wrote a wonderful piece about this on his blog Stratechery. He talks about how Amazon's mission statement has evolved over the years starting as an online retailer with a focus on books to a portal where customers can come to find and discover anything they might want to buy online to finally just wanting to be the world's most customer-centric company. "If you don’t understand a company’s goals, how can you know what its strategies and tactics will be?", Ben says. He argues Amazon's goal now is to take a cut of all economic activity, and groceries being 20% of consumer spending explains why it's interested in Whole Foods.

Tesla's mission statement is the one public statement from the company that I believe has always been consistent and accurate. Tesla says its goal is "to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy". It used to read transition to "sustainable transport" but it changed that part to "sustainable energy" last year when it was looking to buy SolarCity. The key part of this statement however is that it says its goal is to "accelerate" the world's transition, not necessarily to be the largest sustainable energy company or anything else to that effect that could potentially reward its own investors down the line.

Now if you have read any of my articles or read my comments on this platform, you know I am very critical of a lot of misleading statements Elon Musk makes about Tesla and its prospects. However, the one thing he has always been very consistent about from the very beginning is this mission statement. He recently reaffirmed this in his discussion/interview at the National Governors Association Summer Meeting (Skip to the 38-minute mark to listen to his statement about this topic):

The Overall objective of Tesla is really what set of actions can we take to accelerate the advent of sustainable production and consumption of energy. The way I would assess the historic good of Tesla is in terms of how many years of acceleration was it. If we can accelerate sustainable energy by 10 years, I would consider that a great success. Even if it was just 5 years, that would still be pretty good. That is the overarching optimization. - Elon Musk at the 2017 NGA Summer Meeting

Now think about every decision he and his company have made over the years. The only way to rationalize the actions is to accept that their primary goal is to accelerate the advent of sustainable production and consumption of energy. This means:

Selling products at cost or in some instances at a loss in order to maximize volume

Trying to maximize the incentives they get from the government

Making dubious promises about the technological capabilities of the company (Autopilot) to attract more customers

Generating hype about the prospects for the company to raise capital in order to advance their goal

Consider for example the recent news that Tesla's bid was selected to install a 100 MW/129 MWh battery installation in South Australia. Now there has been some confusion about the exact details of the offer. Nevertheless, his offer was still half the price Tesla’s battery division head Lyndon Rive suggested just a day earlier. These actions are very much consistent with Tesla's mission statement even though they seem like a dubious way to run a profitable business.

The price Mr. Musk is quoting is also significantly less than prices previously suggested. Tesla’s battery division head Lyndon Rive originally suggested a price of $US400-600kWh. At this price, the cost of a 100MWh system had been estimated at $US50 million ($AU66m). Mr. Musk’s quote is half this price, making the system about $AU33 million and significantly undercutting his competitors. - News.com.au

Now, what a lot of you may not realize is that I am actually a very staunch environmentalist. My views differ slightly though in that I am very much against the idea of humans needing to "protect" our "Mother Earth". The term seems to imbue some form of maternal instinct to nature and its want to protect humans despite our actions. It gives the impression that nature is fragile, and we have an obligation to protect it because it has been kind to us. The reality is that nature is very much indifferent to whether humans survive or perish. Our want/need to protect our environment is driven by our own selfish interest to provide a habitable environment to our future generations.

So if you want to support the company and its mission, what do you do? Well, I suggest you buy their products. If you want to go one step further, buy stocks/bonds in the offerings where the company is trying to raise money. Buying stocks on the open market is at its best a very indirect and inefficient way to support the cause. Whatever you do, do not confuse your wish to support the company as an "Investment".

If on the other hand, you are primarily looking for good investments, let's take a look at what may be considered a reasonable valuation for the company next.

Valuation

Any fundamental analysis on Tesla (even the bearish ones) assumes some amount of profitability in the early 2020s if not earlier. After all, you have to start making profits at some point if you want to come up with a NPV for the company. At this point in the company's history, people believe this will come with the volume production of the Model 3. But I ask you, why is this a reasonable assumption? Even if we assume for a minute that Tesla is expected to produce the Model 3 in volume profitably, is Tesla expected to declare victory in its goal to accelerate the advent of production and consumption of sustainable energy? Is it expected to start looking at ways to maximize profits for its shareholders at this point? All indications from the company (Tesla Semi, Model Y, solar roofs) point towards it reinvesting any and all potential future profits into its next venture to further its goal. Even by Elon's own very ambitious assumptions, he believes only half of new cars produced 10 years from now will be electric vehicles. Add another 10 years as an approximation for when the majority of the vehicles on the road will be electric and you end up with sometime around 2040 at the earliest when Tesla can claim to have achieved its stated primary goal (at least in terms of transportation) and move on to other things (if it has managed to survive). Any investor expecting the company to turn a meaningful profit before then will be sorely disappointed.

Over at FundamentalSpeculation, we try to value companies based on a cohort of comparables with similar business fundamentals (Gross/Operating Margins, Revenue Growth, Return on Invested Capital, etc.). Our Relative Value Model has fair value pegged at $49.14. Clearly even in the current richly valued market, Tesla is trading at a significant premium to what would be considered fair value by any standards.

Source: FundamentalSpeculation Relative Value Model

That being said, this significant overvaluation does not automatically make this a good short either. At these levels, I suspect the marginal buyers/sellers are mostly short-term traders. Sure, there are some investors that are looking at the potential for the company 10-20 years out, but then what if anything will cause them to change their mind over the next couple of years? The benefit of selling a dream that far out in the future is that you get that much more time (assuming you are able to keep the company alive) before people start asking questions. If you really want to take a short position, I believe the best option is via LEAP put spreads. However be prepared to lose any and all monies you bet on this name. This musical chairs will end at some point, and the lucky ones that time it right stand to hit the jackpot.

My general advice to everyone would be to avoid the name unless you are a technical trader. This is one of the best stocks to trade around news/tweets and technical signals. Our price action based Momentum model has been pretty accurate particularly at these lofty levels above $300. Unfortunately, I will never be able to go long a stock with such atrocious financials to make these short-term trades and am more than happy with my LEAP puts.

Source: FundamentalSpeculation Price Action Momentum Model

Conclusion

I believe Tesla is indeed winning, not in creating value for shareholders but rather in its attempt to accelerate the advent of sustainable production and consumption of energy. While this may be considered a noble and/or necessary cause, it is absolutely not any reason to consider the company in your investment decision process. If you want to support the company, there are much better ways to do so than buying stock on the open market. On the other hand, if you are looking for a good socially responsible investment, shortlist companies that are first and foremost good investments and then look for ones that have a social impact you consider to be positive. I assure you, there is absolutely no way Tesla in its current form makes it to your shortlist.

