The Dawn Of The Tesla Smuggler

California has famously proposed a $3 billion tax hike for the purpose of giving away tens of thousands of dollars for every Tesla purchased in the state: California bill would boost electric car rebates by $3 billion, but where will the money come from?



There are many aspects to this proposed legislation: Bill Text - AB-1184 Vehicular air pollution: electric vehicles: incentives. Chief among them are:



Who will get the subsidy? How large will the subsidy be, per car? In what manner will the subsidy be paid out?

Some of the details are unclear and subject to change as the legislation is still being debated. Yet, some other details of the bill are very clear.



First, a major reason for the proposed legislation is to serve as “gap-fill”: When the federal $7,500 per electric car subsidy expires, the California subsidy would step in to bridge the gap. If the feds don’t pay the buyer $7,500 anymore, Sacramento will.



However, the California legislation goes one step further: It intends to not only fill the gap against the $7,500 Federal subsidy, but against any remaining gap against an “equivalent” gasoline car as well. Naturally, that becomes extremely difficult to define. LA Times (article referenced above) came up with a number of $17,260 per car that California taxpayers would give to a Tesla (TSLA) Model 3 buyer.



The Wall Street Journal estimates the amount could just as well be $30,000 per Tesla (California Says Tesla Is Too Big to Fail). But to give California and Tesla the maximum benefit of the doubt, I will use the smaller estimate of $17,260 from The Los Angeles Times instead. Just so that nobody complains.



One very clear item seems beyond interpretation: The “point of sale” rebate status. The legislation’s 44215.4 (A) (1) makes this clear: Bill Text - AB-1184 Vehicular air pollution: electric vehicles: incentives.



Currently, an EV buyer has to apply for the subsidy after the purchase and then hope to get it some time later. That has been seen as making the subsidy relatively ineffective. As the argument goes, the consumer has to float the subsidy amount for an unknown amount of time, and there is not 100% certainty whether the amount is ever going to be received. For someone on a budget, but looking to buy a Tesla in order to show off his or her new status symbol in the carpool lane, that may mean the Tesla won’t get sold.



The point-of-sale EV rebate would rectify this. The subsidy would simply be deducted from the purchase price at the point of sale. No amount to float, wait or uncertainty for the customer. The ability of Tesla to jam $100,000 cars down the throats of poor people on the financial edge would be an easier pill to swallow.



This point-of-sale EV rebate would most certainly cause EV sales to skyrocket. It would be the automobile-equivalent of zero-down mortgages in 2003-2006: They certainly caused housing prices to skyrocket. Builders were happy with zero down, just like Tesla would be happy with the taxpayer paying $17,260 for the car up front, right in the store.



However, there is another aspect of the proposed California EV rebate system that would have huge consequences that I haven’t seen anyone mention to date. And that’s the out-of-state buyer. Unlike a house, a car can be driven across a state border.



Let’s say that LA Times is right, and the California rebate becomes $17,260 per car for that Tesla (as opposed to the Wall Street Journal’s $30,000 estimate). Let’s further say you’re buying a new Tesla Model 3 for the promised $35,000 base price.



Why wouldn’t you take that car and drive it to any other state - heck, to Mexico or Canada - and simply sell that car in a state where there is no state rebate, such as in Arkansas or Florida? Or where the state rebate is a lot less than $17,260 per car? That would be a profitable transaction even if you had to pay approximately $3,000 in California sales tax. You would pocket approximately $14,000, arbitrage-style.



All courtesy of the California taxpayer. Muchas gracias, Sacramento!



As with other government regulations, one intervention causes another intervention. We could see the State of California mandating that its car dealerships somehow verify that the buyer is indeed a Californian - whatever that would mean in this day and age.



Gosh, can you imagine the impossibility of enforcing this? Tens of millions of Mexicans, Canadians, Floridians, South Carolinians, et al, could show up to collect $14,000 in a per-Tesla arbitrage, all courtesy of the hard-working California taxpayer. Forget George Soros betting against the British Pound in the Summer of 1992: This would be the biggest arbitrage trade of all time.



And what about someone in California buying the car on behalf a friend, relative or complete stranger living outside of California? Who would possibly be able to stop that? A whole new police state would have to be instituted to enforce this.



Maybe California would institute border checkpoints in order to prevent Teslas from leaving California? By driving a Tesla out of the state, you would have to certify that you are bringing it back within a certain period of time - say 90 or 180 days. If you don’t, there would be repercussions. The East German regime used this tactic back in the 1960s and 1970s for people who got permission to visit the West.



Given that California already built a wall against the Mexican border, perhaps the logical step for California would be to continue the wall around the state, facing Arizona, Oregon, etc., in order to prevent subsidized Teslas from leaking into the areas of lesser electric car subsidies. Enclosed container-carriers (trucks) would have to be inspected along the border crossings to ensure that they don’t contain any hidden Teslas as well: “Open it up and show us the goods! Hiding any Teslas today?”



Someone will surely point out that the proposed California legislation says it will focus on “low and moderate income consumers.” That raises a whole other level of complication.



When Joe Q Public shows up at the dealership to buy an electric car, how will the car dealership know what this person’s income is? Does this person have to bring the last year’s tax returns and have them inspected by the car dealer? Is this the prudent way to determine a person’s financial status? What if the person has a lot of assets, but had no meaningful income last year? What if the deputized tax assessor in the Tesla store is very nosy about your tax returns?



It’s as if the car dealership became a deputized tax enforcement agency. Surely nothing could go wrong with that, no?



Imagine this conversation between the car dealer ((CD)) and Joe Q Public (JQP) who walks in the door shopping for a car:



CD: If you made less than $300,000 per year, you are eligible for an instant rebate on that Tesla to the tune of $17,260. Do you think you qualify?



JQP: Oh wow, yes I think so.



CD: Congratulations; I can now bill $17,260 of this car’s price to the California government.



JQP: Thank you.



Defining a poverty level in California is difficult anyways. The average single-family house in Palo Alto sells for $2.6 million: Palo Alto CA Home Prices and Home Values | Zillow.



Are you therefore somewhat poor if you make under $450,000 per year? Yeah, pretty much.



But at least with this plan, you might get some other carpenter or farmer in Fresno, CA, to pay you $17,260 for your new Tesla.



Hey, why not buy a few of them? Especially since you could earn $14,000 a pop by selling them to an out-of-state person.