Emera: A Utility Company With 8% Annual Dividend Growth Supported By Its C$6.5B Capital Investment Projects

Investment Thesis

Emera (OTCPK:EMRAF) [TSX:EMA] has been paying its dividend consistently for more than 25 years. Its business is very stable as more than 80% of its earnings come from regulated utilities. The company currently pays dividend with a yield of approximately 4.4%. The company also has a capital investment program that will support its future dividend growth by 8% annually through 2020. With a target payout ratio of 70% to 75%, the company’s dividend appears to be sustainable.

Business Overview

Emera operates its electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and distribution, and utility energy services in different regions in North American and the Caribbean with a focus in the Maritimes, the Northeastern States, and Florida. Most of its earnings come from regulated utilities.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Over the past few decades, the company has gradually grown its business. With the completion of its acquisition of TECO in 2016, the company has accelerated its net income growth as shown in the graph below.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Growth Initiatives

Emera has a C$6.5 billion capital investment programs that it plans to invest through 2020. This includes C$1.86 billion and C$1.70 billion in 2017 and 2018 respectively. As the chart below shows, most of its investment will be involved in its regulated US operation, following by regulated Canada & Caribbean operations.

C$6.5 Billion Capital Investment through 2020 (Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation)

The capital investment includes the following:

Hydro refurbishment, transmission and distribution system upgrades at Nova Scotia Power.

Solar energy in Barbados.

Generating unit capacity and heat rate improvements at Emera Energy.

Transmission system improvements at Emera Maine.

Maritime Link and Labrador Island Link.

CNG vehicles in Florida: attractive economics and environmental profile.

Economic development opportunities in New Mexico.

Other potential new capital investments include Atlantic Link transmission project, large scale solar projects in Florida, increased use of natural gas to replace coal-fired generation at Tampa Electric, etc. Management hopes that the C$6.5 billion capital investment projects will support an 8% annual dividend growth rate through 2020.

Atlantic Link Project (Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation)

Emera’s Balance Sheet

Following the TECO acquisition in 2016, Emera’s balance sheet has become more leveraged than before the acquisition. Its long-term debt to capital ratio was 63% at the end of March, 2017 whereas the ratio was 49% at the end of 2015. Management has recognized this increase and is aiming to reduce its leverage with a 2020 targeted capital structure as listed in the pie chart below. This will be done through optimizing cash generation, additional equity issuances, through equity market and dividend reinvestment plan. If executed well, the company’s rating should gradually improve.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Dividend Growth Potential

Emera’s dividend payment history can be dated back as early as 1992. Over the years, the company has gradually increased its quarterly dividend from C$0.19 to C$0.52. At today’s stock price, the yield is equivalent to an yield of 4.43%. This yield is better than utilities ETFs. To give some examples, US utilities ETF Utilities Select SPDF (XLU) and Canadian utilities ETF iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities have 12-month yields of 3.3% and 3.5% respectively.

Source: Created by author

When comparing with other Canadian utility companies, Emera’s yield is slightly above average. The top 3 in the lists are renewable energy generation companies. Emera is trailing behind these three, but better than other companies in the list that focus on transmission and distribution.

Yield calculated based on the market prices at the end of July 22, 2017 (Source: Created by author)

As shown in the previous graph, Emera’s quarterly dividend payment has increased consistently for over two decades. The good thing to know is that the company plans to increase its dividend by 8% annually through 2020. This increase is supported by the company’s investment in its C$6.5 billion capital program as mentioned in earlier section.

Dividend Projection in C$ (Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation)

With a 70% to 75% payout ratio of adjusted net income. This payout ratio is healthy as there is enough cushion to protect from a dividend cut if something unexpected happens such as a natural disaster.

Source: June 2017 Investor Presentation

Investor Takeaway

Emera’s business is mostly in the regulated utilities and is therefore relatively lower risk than unregulated utilities. With its growth initiatives, the company appears to be well-positioned for future growth. Not only that, the company is aware of its leverage after its TECO acquisition and has a plan to bring that back to normal. With its dividend growth targeted at 8% annually through 2020, it is likely that its stock price will appreciate as well. Investors seeking dividend growth and appreciation should consider having this company in its portfolio.

For US investors, the best way to invest this company is to purchase stocks through Toronto Stock Exchange rather than through OTC as TSE offers better liquidity. The dividend is paid in Canadian and will be converted to US dollar based on the currency rate at the time of payment.

