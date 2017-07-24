iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF - Questionable Holdings

Emerging market bonds can offer the opportunity to gain higher yield and higher returns, and that's certainly been the case recently. It may also support the growth and development of an emerging nation and help lift people out of extreme poverty. However emerging market ETFs may include bonds from human rights abusing dictatorships, such as Venezuela or Kazakhstan, and you'll be effectively propping it up by buying their bonds.

There are democracy indexes and freedom indexes which let you know about the civil rights situations in each country. You can also check out the Economic Freedom Index, as countries with higher amounts of economic freedom are more likely to prosper and have a lower risk of default.

EMB data by YCharts



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB)

Invests in USD denominated government issued sovereign debt of 30+ emerging markets.

Fact Sheet

Net Expense Ratio: 0.4%

SEC 30 Day Yield: 4.69%

Weighted Average Coupon: 5.95%

Weighted Average Maturity: 11.01 yrs

Effective Duration: 7.04 yrs

Average Yield: 5.14%

Holdings: The Democracy Index is from 1-10. Countries with bolded numbers are authoritarian as determined by the index. Countries with italics are hybrid regimes according to the Democracy Index. The Democracy Index is based on election process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. Highest is Norway at 9.93/10. Lower numbers are authoritarian. North Korea is the lowest at 1.08/10.

There is also the Fragile States Index. You can read more about the Fragile States Index rankings here. The higher the number, the more fragile.

Country S&P Credit Rating / Outlook Democracy Index Fragile States Index Percentage of Portfolio Mexico BBB+ (negative) 6.47 74.3 6.16 Indonesia BBB- (positive) 6.97 72.9 4.96 Turkey BB (negative) 5.04 80.8 4.56 Russian Federation BB+ (positive) 3.24 79.2 4.35 Philippines BBB (stable) 6.94 84.4 4.00 China AA- (negative) 3.14 74.7 3.80 Brazil BB (negative watch) 6.90 68.2 3.77 Argentina B (stable) 6.96 48.2 3.73 Colombia BBB (negative) 6.67 78.9 3.41 Hungary BBB- (stable) 6.72 52.0 3.38 Kazakhstan BBB- (negative) 3.06 65.9 3.15 South Africa BB+ (negative) 7.41 72.3 3.12 Ukraine B- (stable) 5.70 74.0 2.94 Oman BB+ (negative) 3.04 52.5 2.91 Malaysia A- (stable) 6.54 65.4 2.85 Peru BBB+ (positive) 6.65 70.3 2.85 Lebanon B- (stable) 4.86 88.2 2.83 Poland BBB+ (stable) 6.83 40.8 2.78 Dominican Republic BB- (stable) 6.67 69.0 2.68 Egypt B- (stable) 3.31 89.8 2.38 Ecuador B- (stable) 5.81 77.3 2.31 Uruguay BBB (stable) 8.17 36.8 2.27 Panama BBB (stable) 7.13 50.7 2.15 Venezuela CCC- (negative) 4.68 82.9 2.07 Croatia (Hrvatska) BB (stable) 6.75 50.6 1.96 Chile A+ (stable) 7.78 41.1 1.77 Sri Lanka B+ (negative) 6.48 86.6 1.71 Romania BBB- (stable) 6.62 50.9 1.61 Lithuania A- (stable) 7.47 41.7 1.33 Azerbaijan BB+ (negative) 2.65 76.3 1.05 Cash and/or Derivatives 0.68 Other 10.48

Percentage in authoritarian countries: 17.64%

Percentage in hybrid regimes: 12.64%

Fragile State Score of 80+: 13.55%

As you can see above, this fund has some objectable holdings. In terms of funding dictatorships, as well as risky holdings in fragile states. Almost half the fund is made up of junk bonds.

The 30 day SEC yield on this ETF is only 4.69%, which doesn't justify the geopolitical risks involved given that the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) has a 30 day SEC yield of 5.09% and the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) has a 30 day SEC yield of 4.81%, which has more credit risk but less geopolitical risk and doesn't aid in propping up dictatorships.

Bonds are meant to be used to lower risk from a portfolio, however, during the 2008 recession it dropped about 30% in value. Given that there is more geopolitical risk in the world now, especially with terror groups such as ISIS, and given that many of these bonds are junk and in fragile states, it's likely that investors will get out of these bonds during a market downturn as they shift towards safe haven investments like U.S. Treasuries, other international developed bonds, and gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.