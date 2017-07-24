Kinder me once, shame on you; kinder me twice, shame on me!

What is the possibility that Kinder Morgan investors will be "kindered" again?

Although many observers are applauding the announcement, there is some skepticism.

KMI had a decent earnings report but really made noise by announcing a series of large dividend raises to come.

It has been 24 months since my very public psychoanalysis session concerning my tumultuous relationship with Kinder Morgan (KMI) ... and I remain conflicted. I have little interest in strengthening my bond with KMI, but like a burned lover who can't quite let go, I still own hundreds of shares in the company.

Two years ago this week, I wrote an article that asked: "How Much Kinder Morgan Is Too Much For A Dividend Growth Investor?" Hundreds of amateur shrinks took a shot at talking me off the ledge. A few weeks later, in Part 2, I revealed that I sold roughly half of my stake at about $34/share.

Before 2015 ended, most of my KMI fears were realized. The worldwide oil glut sent crude prices plummeting - taking stock prices for just about every industry-related company along for the ride. (One "don't sell" argument for KMI was that it was immune to price pressure because it simply operated oil-transporting "toll gates." As U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry once famously said: "Oops!")

Meanwhile, soaring debt resulted in credit agencies threatening KMI with ratings downgrades. With all that going on, the company and its executive chairman, Rich Kinder, slashed the dividend by a whopping 75%.

And, to think, only a year earlier, Kinder & Co. had promised 10% annual dividend hikes through 2020.

Given that many KMI shareholders - especially retirees - were in it primarily for the income, they were devastated (and in many cases, outraged) by the turn of events.

The unkind cut led to the company founder's name being used frequently in verb form, as in: "Oh no! I've been kindered!"

Some folks forget that today's KMI is the end result of a major 2014 consolidation of master limited partnerships Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, Kinder Morgan Management, and El Paso Pipeline Partners. In addition to getting shares of KMI in the merger, many holders of those MLPs ended up with enormous tax bills from the IRS.

But hey, at least those investors had the promise of growing dividends for the rest of the decade. Oh wait ...

Fast-forward to July 19, 2017. KMI's quarterly report, released after the closing bell, contained decent news on earnings and revenue. The company also said it had used proceeds from the IPO of its Canadian pipeline to pay down debt. But here, from the mouth of Rich Kinder himself, is what received the most attention:

Let me begin the call by saying that at the end of 2015 we made a very difficult decision to reduce our dividend for the first and only time in KMI's history. We said we would work hard to strengthen our balance sheet and fund our growth CapEx from our internally generated cash flow without having to issue equity or additional debt. ... Today we are happy to announce multiple steps to return significant value to our shareholders. We plan to increase our dividend for 2018 by 60% from the current level of $0.50 per year to $0.80 per year beginning with the dividend payable for Q1 of 2018. We then expect to continue to increase the dividend by 25% per year '19 and '20, resulting in a dividend of ... $1.25 in 2020. Additionally, our board today authorized a $2 billion share buyback program also expected to begin in 2018. We intend to take these steps while continuing to strengthen our balance sheet by funding all our growth capital needs at KMI out of operating cash flow without the need to issue equity or incur additional debt. We expect to maintain best-in-class coverage for our dividend, for example about 2.5 times coverage in '18 and two times or better in '19 and '20.

Yes, that's right, more long-term dividend promises. And, this time, Kinder is throwing in a major buyback program for good measure.

I mean, why not just go Full Oprah?

Even without Kinder giving every investor a new vehicle, Mr. Market liked the announcement. KMI, which had closed at $19.67 on July 19, soared 8% to $21.25 in early trading the following day before settling back to $20.56, a 4.5% gain.

Seeking Alpha contributors have been mostly positive, too. PendragonY saw "A Light At The End Of The Tunnel," and placed a $29 value on the stock. Sarfaraz Khan opined: "It Doesn't Get Any Better Than This." General Expert said this dividend hike "is not a ruse."

Analyst reaction has been mixed. Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy, but the Thomson Reuters Summary Score of 11 analytical firms was 1.9 out of 10, or "Bearish."

Morningstar said after the earnings call that it was sticking with its $19 Fair Value Estimate for KMI. CFRA (formerly S&P Capital IQ) put current value at $17.80 but did assign a $23 target for 12 months out.

I will let opinions of analysts and Seeking Alpha authors speak for themselves. It's not my style to tell other investors what to buy or sell, anyway. I just discuss my own decisions and the thought processes behind them.

Obviously, had I been really smart, I would have sold my entire position in the summer of 2015, when my mind was filled with so much doubt. Once the price really cratered, moving under $12 in January 2016, I felt there was nowhere to go but up, and I gamely held on. Given that KMI is up more than 70% since then, that seems to have been the prudent course.

I could bail now, but the break-even price on my remaining stake is about $26, and I'm just stubborn enough to see if I can still get out of KMI without realizing any loss. While the post-announcement bump looks encouraging, it should be noted that the price moved higher than $23 last year before falling back into the high-teens.

Now, about that dividend ...

Shortly after the '15 cut, I wrote, "Kinder Morgan: I Told Me So!" Within that article, I said:

Looking back, Kinder all but promising to raise dividends by double-digit percentages year after year into the next decade seems pretty damn laughable. (You are laughing, aren't you?) Turns out, he had no clue what the landscape would be in his industry or, for that matter, in the world. It was an audacious projection, and I will never again make the mistake of believing such a statement has any basis in fact.

Which brings us to last week's announcement.

It's lovely that Kinder is committing to raise the dividend to 80 cents in 2018. But as was the case a couple of years back, why did he and the board of directors feel the need to announce increases of 25% more in 2019 and again in 2020? Have they learned nothing?

Back in 2014, KMI said its projections were based on a minimum $70/barrel price for West Texas Intermediate crude, but oil slumped all the way into the $20s and has resided mostly in the $40s since then.

And now? In its July 19 press release, the company said: "KMI’s expectations assume average annual prices for West Texas Intermediate crude oil of $53 per barrel."

Currently, WTI is at about $46/barrel - and it is that high mostly because of a tenuous international agreement to cut oil production.

Knowing how much pain KMI caused shareholders back in 2015, Kinder might have chosen to say something like this last week:

"We plan to increase our dividend for 2018 by 60% to 80 cents per year. After that, we hope market conditions and our company's financial health will let us continue raising the dividend aggressively. It is important that we reward our shareholders and treat them with respect."

But no. Kinder couldn't resist making another long-range promise that the company might or might not be able to keep.

Conclusion

I'm not telling anybody what to do with his or her money. Nor am I telling fellow Dividend Growth Investing practitioners how to build their income streams.

Additionally, unlike some frustrated KMI investors, I am not calling Rich Kinder a crook, a liar or a con man. He and his cohorts merely might have been guilty of misjudging their industry's landscape a few years ago, leading to unrealistic expectations. This time, I like to think they genuinely believe they will be able to come through with several years of dividend hikes.

Still, if I were to capture my feelings about this KMI announcement in one sentence, it would be to simply restate this article's headline:

Kinder me once, shame on you; kinder me twice, shame on me!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.