Graphite Update: Syrah, Magnis, Kibaran, Mason And Others

This article comments on some of the graphite mining companies that I have been following.

The shift to electric vehicles will require the opening of several new graphite mines as the demand for graphite exceeds supply in the next 20 years.

Graphite is one of the components of the lithium ion battery. If electric vehicle adoption follows some of the more optimistic forecasts, the demand for graphite as a battery component will require several new graphite mines. As a result, many junior mining companies have been exploring for graphite and there are many projects in various stages of development. In this article, I look at some of the prospective graphite miners that I have been following.

Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources (OTCPK:SYAAF) is making progress on what will be the world's biggest graphite mining project in Mozambique. Photos taken at the site in June of this year show all of the mechanical equipment in place, though it appears that quite a lot of the piping work remains to be done (judging from the amount of pipe on the ground).

Syrah says it has started dry commissioning in some areas and expects to be producing graphite concentrate in August. My own thinking is that it will take about six months of commissioning and tweaking of the facility to get to a meaningful production rate, sometime in early 2018.

At this point, I do not recommend Syrah as an investment. The company is fully valued. The Mozambique project is massive compared to the size of the flake graphite market. There is a significant risk that sales will not reach the levels where the plant can be operated at design capacity, at least for several years.

Syrah's project will also significantly increase the world supply of graphite, and could depress prices for a few years until demand catches up.

Tanzanian graphite prospects, Magnis Resources and Kibaran Resources

Two of the most promising graphite prospects, Magnis (OTC:URNXF) and Kibaran (OTC:KBBRF) were hit with a serious setback on July 3rd when the Government of Tanzania announced a new set of rules for foreign mining companies operating inside the country.

Stocks of both companies, which trade on the ASX, were halted pending a company review and comment. Kibaran is trading again after issuing a statement, but Magnis is still halted. Tanzania's primary target seems to be gold mining, and in particular a dispute with Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) concerning royalty payments on shipments of gold concentrate. However, the wide ranging nature of the changes has hit every company that is mining or prospecting in Tanzania.

I have previously recommended both Magnis and Kibaran because both have prime quality graphite resources which are advanced to the bankable feasibility study stage. However, given the uncertainty around any mining project in Tanzania, I put that recommendation on hold until we get more information.

DNI metals and Cougar Resources

One small, but interesting prospect is DNI metals (OTCPK:DMNKF), a Canadian company that has partnered with Australian mining junior Cougar Metals (OTC:CUAMF) and is exploring a graphite prospect in Madagascar. Recent test results have shown promising flake sizes and purity of concentrates from samples taken from the site. High grade and low grade ores were tested, and concentrates above 98% purity were achieved across all size ranges. The high grade ore (which had a 15% head grade), contained 28% flake above 500 microns (super jumbo size), and 65% greater than 180 microns. Larger flake sizes are in demand in the refractory industry and sell at a significant premium.

The prospect is interesting because it can be developed on a small scale for very low cost. The graphite deposit is within 2km of a paved road and 50 km from a port, so there is very little infrastructure cost. The deposit is near the surface and is soft rock which can be mined by excavator with no drilling or blasting, and requires very little milling. Operating costs will be very low.

As yet, there has not been sufficient exploration to determine the size or grade of the deposit. Drilling continues on the site, and this represents a speculative opportunity to get into this company before the tests results are announced.

Mason Graphite

For investors who do not want to take the political risk associated with third world governments, there is always Canada where hard rocks, cold weather, high labor costs, interminable negotiations with first nations, and overly bureaucratic permitting procedures are the order of the day.

Mason Graphite (OTCQX:MGPHF) is generally regarded as the most likely prospect for a new graphite mine in North America, a fact which has been clearly reflected in its share price over the past two years. Mason's market cap now stands at over $200 million CDN, by far the largest of any of the North American graphite prospects.

A feasibility study for the Lac Gueret mine in Quebec was published in 2015. The results are outlined below (all figures are in Canadian dollars):

Capital cost $166 million Operating cost $376 per tonne of graphite concentrate Plant capacity 51,900 tonnes per year NPV 8 pre-tax $600 million NPV 8 post-tax $352 million Weighted average selling price $1905/tonne (USD 1465/tonne)

Mason's deposit has a very high head grade (>27% for the initial phase of the project), which means that estimated operating costs are lower than most other prospective mines in North America.

However, the graphite flake size range is poor, with 59% of the product being less than 100 microns. The assumed selling price of $1465 US per tonne is significantly higher than the current market price for the size range of the concentrates that will be produced, and with Syrah's mine due to come on stream in 2018, I do not see any prospect of major price increases any time soon.

A more reasonable price assumption, coupled with an increase in the NPV discount rate to 10% (more appropriate for a project of this type) would reduce the after tax NPV to below $200 million, which is less than the company's current market cap.

For that reason, I consider Mason over-valued based on the available information. If you hold Mason shares this might be a good time to take some profits off the table.

There are, however, two factors that could provide a boost to the valuation.

Firstly, Mason is conducting a feasibility study for a plant to produce value added products. I have previously criticized Alabama Graphite (OTCQB:CSPGF) and Graphite One (GPOHF) for using value added products to make a non-viable mining project appear viable. However, in Mason's case the value added products option will add real value, given the low operating cost of the mine and concentrator, and the need to find higher value markets for the fine flake sizes in the ore.

Mason's web-site claims that the feasibility study is complete, but so far no results have been published. When the information becomes available, Mason may be worth another look.

Secondly, Mason owns about 30% of Group Nanoexplore, Canada's largest producer of graphene and graphene enhanced thermoplastics. Group Nanoexplore is about to go public via a reverse takeover, with an implied price that would place a value of about $10 million on Mason's share. If the price of Group Nanoexplore goes up after the reverse takeover, then the value of Mason's share of Group Nanoexplore will increase.

Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite (OTCQB:FCSMF) completed its first feasibility study for the Lac Knife project in 2011. The results were positive, and the company was at least as far ahead as Mason in the race to open North America's first major new graphite mine. Since then the company seems to have lost its focus. Instead of progressing the project, Focus seems to be intent on exploring other properties which don't seem to have any better prospects than the one they appear to have abandoned.

NextSource Materials (formerly Energizer Resources)

Energizer Resources has changed its name to NextSource Materials (OTCQB:NSRC). Re-branding, or changing the company name, always seems to me to be a desperate last resort of management who don't know what else to do. Energizer completed its feasibility study for its Madagascar project in 2015, and has so far failed to raise financing to take the project to the next phase. If it hasn't happened in two years, it will probably never happen.

The same comment could apply to Northern Graphite (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Canada Carbon (OTC:BRUZF) is proceeding with permitting for its marble quarry and graphite prospect in Quebec. The project may well succeed as a marble quarry, but the graphite deposit is essentially worthless, the veins are too narrow to be mined economically, and the company was only able to justify its PEA by assuming a very high market price for a fictitious product.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URNXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.