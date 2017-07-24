Hasbro Deserves Your Attention

Those "OK" numbers will turn into "GOOD" numbers in 2H17 with new Star Wars and Thor movies.

Hasbro (HAS) stock is down almost 10% today, 7/24, after the toy-maker reported what were rather average quarterly earnings. The stock, which is still up 35% year-to-date, looks interesting here. The valuation isn't great, but it's not bad, and there are multiple operational tailwinds in the back-half of the year which will likely power revenue and earnings out-performance. Overall, we aren't overly bullish on HAS stock given valuation concerns, but we are cautiously optimistic that today's sell-off offers good risk-reward for long-term investors.

HAS data by YCharts

The quarter was a classic case of investor expectations being set too high. HAS has developed a pattern of always beating Street estimates. So when HAS narrowly beat topline estimates this quarter, investors weren't impressed. It was the smallest topline beat HAS stock has had in a year and a half, and it came on the heels of a huge run higher in the stock. Moreover, heading into the report, HAS stock was as richly valued as it had been over the past 3 years. A narrow sales beat for a stock at a 3-year high valuation just isn't going to cut it.

HAS data by YCharts

This is especially true considering the valuation has boomed to a 3-year high while earnings growth expectations are roughly in-line with what they have been over the past 3 years. This created an unfavorable disconnect between valuation and growth. That disconnect (23x earnings for 12% growth) still exists, and we therefore still remain tethered by the valuation.

HAS PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

All in all, today's sell-off makes sense. You had a stock that had far too much baked into its valuation, and so it sold off when the numbers were just OK.

But a deeper dig into the report implies that these OK numbers will turn into GOOD numbers later this year. That means that despite the still rich valuation, HAS stock could head a lot higher by year-end.

The segment that really struggled in the quarter for HAS was the Partner Brands segment. Partner Brands revenue only rose 1%. That's troubling because this is the high-growth segment that features all the Disney (DIS) toys. It's been booming thanks to the strong pipeline of Disney movies that have been released recently, including Star Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers, the assortment of Princess movies, and many more.

But the weakness in the quarter can largely be attributed to seasonality with movie launches. This quarter, Partner Brands revenue was pushed higher by Spider Man and Guardians of the Galaxy. That was comping against the re-birth of Star Wars fanfare. It's actually somewhat impressive that Partner Brands revenue rose in the quarter considering the tough comp.

Later this year, Hasbro's Partner Brands segment will have some huge movie launches coming against easier laps. The next big Star Wars movie is set to launch later this year. So is another Thor movie. Those catalysts will have easier laps, and so flattish Partner Brands growth should turn into strong Partner Brands growth later this year.

That will likely drive revenue and earnings out-performance for HAS in 2H17. Considering the secular growth nature of the company given collateral benefits from Disney's strong content pipeline, such operational out-performance will drive the stock higher despite a rich valuation.

We think today provides investors an interesting opportunity to start accumulating shares for a big 2H17 run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HAS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.