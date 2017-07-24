Schlumberger To Take A Big Bite Of Wall Street's Lunch

Schlumberger’s initiative will likely motivate other oilfield service majors, Halliburton and GE Baker Hughes, to follow down the same path.

Private equity funds focused on investing in oil and gas business may soon face a new capable competitor. On its second quarter conference call, Schlumberger (SLB) unveiled a strategy to significantly expand its SPM (Schlumberger Production Management) operation, a business where the oilfield service major participates in upstream projects with its own capital.

With a plan to double SPM revenue in two years and launch a dedicated venture fund to fuel growth and mitigate risk, Schlumberger will effectively act in this business line as a private equity firm, an E&P operator and an integrated service company combined in one.

Given Schlumberger's technology leadership, unique access to information and ability to identify and evaluate investment opportunities - all combined with an unrivaled project execution capability - the value proposition the company can put in front of financial investors is quite extraordinary.

On the scale of the global oil and gas industry, the existing size of the SPM business is negligible. However, given Schlumberger's sophistication, global footprint and headcount, the business can theoretically be scaled up very quickly and become a noticeable competitor to Wall Street's private equity outlets. Furthermore, over time the other two oilfield service majors, Halliburton (HAL) and Baker Hughes GE (NYSE:BHGE), may also find this business opportunity appealing and try to replicate Schlumberger's approach.

SPM Business to Date

On the conference call, Schlumberger provided an update on its progress in building out the SPM business, declaring a goal of growing it into the fifth core business unit.

SPM represents the evolution of Schlumberger's IPM (Integrated Project Management) concept that the company first introduced two decades ago. As customer acceptance of the IPM product grew and preferences changed, Schlumberger saw the opportunity and need to modify the business model.

Via SPM, Schlumberger's role in upstream projects goes even further than under the IPM format: the oilfield service major typically becomes an equity partner in the project, contributing its ideas, expertise, services and project management in exchange for the exclusive right to be the product and service provider and an equity share in the project.

Since its first SPM project in 2004, Schlumberger has gradually expanded this business and currently manages 15 projects in 7 countries, including Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, USA, Romania, Malaysia, and China, with a total production of more than 250,000 bbl/d of oil equivalent (which is comparable to a large E&P independent).

The business is already a significant contributor to the revenue. In 2016, SPM generated $1.4 billion revenue for the company while the value of investment in SPM projects carried on the balance sheet has grown to $2.6 billion currently. During the second quarter alone, Schlumberger investments in SPM projects were approximately $180 million.

The list of projects is growing rapidly. In the last 12 months, Schlumberger announced several new contracts, including a multi-year plan to invest $390 million with YPF in the Vaca Muerta shale development in Argentina; $700 million with FIRST E&P and NNPC in Nigeria; and a project with OneLNG. Most notably, Schlumberger last week mentioned two new projects in North America, albeit smaller in size: a project with SM Energy (SM) in the Powder River Basin in the U.S. and a project in Western Canada.

Schlumberger's goal is to double its SPM revenue over the next two years and over time make SPM equivalent in size to one of its existing four groups.

The Highest Margin Business

Schlumberger commented that during the period from 2011 to 2016, SPM projects delivered return on capital employed that was approximately 700 basis points higher than the rest of the company's business:

The SPM business therefore represents the highest multiple we can get on our technical capabilities and in addition these long term projects have provided a welcome full-cycle baseline of activity, revenue and returns.

During the three years of the downcycle in oil, when new service contracts were particularly scarce and valuable, SPM became an important tool for Schlumberger to create revenue opportunities. With commodity prices and cash flows plunging, many customers lost the ability to fund new projects. By taking the payment for its products and services "in kind," in the form of future production form the project, Schlumberger could create a market for its services during the severe industry downturn while capturing highly attractive margins.

Over the past three years, we have seen a surge in SPM opportunities from both existing and new customers, which we have decided to proactively pursue.

The experience has been positive, leading to the decision to grow this business in earnest.

Changing the Risk Profile? Not as Bad as It Sounds

One can often hear the criticism that by participating in projects with its own capital Schlumberger increases its financial risk. While commodity price risk is certainly a factor, the company's rationale behind this initiative is strategic. For Schlumberger, SPM is often a tool to create critical mass of activity, which remains captive for an extended period of time (what the company refers to as "baseline activity"), to support its presence in certain geographies. In this sense, the approach in fact helps to mitigate the commodity risk, making the business more resilient in downturns:

We remain confident that despite our drive to expand our SPM business, which has a different contract structure compared to our traditional business, we are not significantly changing the risk profile of the company. That is because the biggest risk we continue to face as an oil field products and services company remains the cyclical nature of our industry.

Most importantly, in its expansion approach, Schlumberger intends to rely on third-party capital, effectively taking a big portion of the associated risk off its balance sheet while generating a significant revenue and participating disproportionately in the upside, very much the same way this is done by Wall Street private equity firms or hedge funds (the "2/20" fee and performance incentive formula) or by E&P operators in "promoted" deals.

Targeting North America

Traditionally, Schlumberger has applied its IPM and SPM formats in international geomarkets. Going forward this tendency may change. Schlumberger sees a rich opportunity set in North America for the SPM business, commenting that North America can become a material percentage of SPM's book of business going forward.

Re-fracking mature fields, such as the Barnett or Haynesville, is just one example of where Schlumberger SPM format could work quite well. Mature producing properties often become "orphans" in E&P operators' portfolios, as the land grab and delineation in "younger" plays often yields a greater payoff for the operator, particularly if this is a publicly traded operator. Many mature properties end up acquired by private equity funds at a price close to the present value of the existing production, with little credit given to the stranded remaining resource in the ground.

By offering a comprehensive re-fracing program of a mature unconventional field in exchange for a portion of the incremental production, Schlumberger could create a significant, multi-year business opportunity for itself that would not exist otherwise and, most importantly, earn margins that it cannot even hope for under the traditional contract structure in the super-competitive North American market.

Re-fracs are an expertise- and service-intensive business. They can also be quite risky from an economic perspective. The risk-sharing formula offered by SPM could have significant appeal to the E&P partner as, arguably, it eliminates the conflict between the customer and service provider. (Under the traditional formula, Schlumberger's revenue is the customer's cost.)

Mature fields are obviously not the only area that Schlumberger is likely to be after. The PRB projects with SM Energy illustrates that the SMP model can be applied to many business opportunities. In this specific case, it apparently works in a risky shale exploration setting where Schlumberger's balance sheet, expertise and access to data can be viewed as quite valuable by the partner.

A Formidable Competitor to Private Equity Firms

On the conference call, one of the analysts asked whether Schlumberger planned to tap into "some of that $100 billion of Wall Street money that has been pouring into the shale." The reference likely included the capital that private equity firms have raised to invest in unconventional oil and gas opportunities in North America.

In this part, the question was naïve. Schlumberger does not need "help" from Wall Street or any other intermediaries. In fact, Schlumberger is about to take a hefty bite at Wall Street's fat lunch.

The implicit idea behind the SPM business is that Schlumberger has everything it needs (and, arguably, much more) to disintermediate the market, taking the margin opportunity away from both the financial intermediaries (such as Wall Street's private equity firms) and operational intermediaries (E&P operators, who effectively charge a high fee for their project management).

A comment Schlumberger made on the conference call in this regard sheds some light on the approach the company has in mind:

We obviously have engaged with quite a few people in the financial world. We're working through a few banks focused on a variety of target groups that we are trying to look at, but it's mainly banks, family offices, pension funds that are showing quite a bit of interest in being part of this. So at this moment, a lot of these discussions are taking place, but as you well know, there is a tremendous amount of money available looking for the right deal to be part of.

The comment indicates that Schlumberger has already initiated its own fund-raising effort, using some of the same channels that private equity firms use to source their capital. Schlumberger is already a competitor to Wall Street.

Given Schlumberger's credibility and investment opportunity set it can source, the venture fund that the company unveiled will have strong appeal to primary-level capital providers and should be able to raise a massive amount of capital quickly.

In Conclusion…

Going forward, SPM promises to become a significant source of captive, high-margin revenue for Schlumberger. It can also become a source of low-risk fees that the company can charge investors in its Venture Fund for project management. Given the huge economic appeal of this business format both to Schlumberger and potential third-party capital providers, it is not at all surprising that the company is giving it a full "green light."

I see the business opportunity in this area as virtually unlimited for Schlumberger. Could the company raise and deploy a capital volume to the order of, let's say, $20 billion in the next five years? I would certainly not rule such a scenario out.

For the global oil and gas industry, such activity would be an undetectable drop in the bucket. For Schlumberger, on the other hand, this could be a game changer in terms of profit growth and further opportunities that such growth begets. Could Schlumberger one day become the world's largest oil- and gas-focused private equity firm? It's very possible -- the company has the technology, expertise and execution capability that no existing private equity firm can rival.

The expansion into principal investing related to project management is a logical evolution of the role oilfield service companies play in the industry. Traditionally, the niche has been dominated by E&Ps and oil majors in North America and IOCs and NOCs internationally. By disintermediating the marketplace, companies like Schlumberger can significantly increase returns to capital providers while simultaneously increasing their own revenues and margins -- ultimately at the expense of upstream operators and private equity firms.

Big market share gains by oilfield service companies in the project management market is just a matter of time.

