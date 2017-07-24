Oasis In The Middle Of North Dakota: 25% Upside In Base

Today, we will initiate coverage on Oasis Petroleum (OAS) with a speculative buy and PT of $10/share. We get to our price target by a 50/50 blend of NAV and EV/DACF valuation while running current well designs and $50 oil in 2017 and $55 flat afterwards. We believe it’s a buy but did want to highlight the speculative nature of the stock due to the sensitivity to oil prices. For instance, $1 change in our long-term oil price assumption changes our price target by ~6%. That being said, there is upside optionality if the company can prove up that their new well designs and it is prospective through a large percentage of their inventory. If this does prove to be true, this could raise the PT to $16 per share. The purpose of this article is just a quick and dirty valuation of a company with a lot of interest. There will not be much chatter on the delta in economics between the numerous plays and companies. If there is additional interest in such articles, please feel free to reach out. We are still trying to roll out coverage and want to add value in anything you find interesting.

Oasis is a pure play oil and gas E&P company focused in the Bakken which is in North Dakota and Montana. The Bakken was the first commercial oil shale play and it was developed in the mid-late 2000’s. They currently have around 500k net acres in which they produced around 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in 2016. Oasis is located in some of the core regions within the basin. Allowing them to get well economics on par with some of the best areas in the lower 48. For instance, in their core locations, while running their most intense frac designs, they expect that their wells can obtain ~1.8-2 million barrels of oil equivalent over the 30-year life of the well which is on par with some of the larger wells in the Permian basin.

Oasis Investor Relations

Production Profile and Rig Ramp

In order to get our price target, we had to model a projected rig ramp and capex program which ultimately would lead to our production numbers and profitability. Just to make this easier to see, I have attached charts below to compare our numbers versus the company’s guidance when available. Off of our numbers, we see some upside to their 17 and 18 production numbers as it appears the company is either running conservative assumptions on the new wells or aggressive assumptions on portfolio decline. The reason we believe the guide is conservative is because we are running in line capex and only legacy well completions and still manage to top estimates. If anyone is interested in seeing the backup work behind this, feel free to reach out. We aim to keep the work relatively short and digestible to all investors, but again we built up production using industry declines and OAS standard well results. We ensured we used similar well costs, operating costs and number of wells drilled as the company has guided to.

(Oasis Investor Relations and Crack N Frack)

New Completion Technique

Oasis is currently piloting 2 new well designs which will increase the amount of proppant they’re using during the completion phase of the well. They will be increasing proppant loads from 4 million pounds to 10/20 million pounds per well. This is still behind some of the completions we are seeing in the Permian where they are using 20-30 million pounds per completion. The way Oasis is pitching this is that the 10 million pound completions has potential to become the new base completion with upside in the 20 million pound completion. We have seen that more proppant down the well has led to higher initial production rates and potentially total well size. They believe that the 10 million pound completions could lift recovery from ~1.5 million BOEs per well to around 1.9 million BOEs in their core acreage. This does sound promising for their economics, but it is still early, so we need to see the well results as well as the potential inventory of these type of wells before we’d consider changing our model. In our model, we are not giving them credit for any of the new style completions and are just running the old style. Luckily looking at the base case upside, you do not have to pay for the improved wells just yet, but as you can see in the below chart, the results thus far are promising.

Oasis Investor Relations Site

Price Target & Conclusion

To get to our base price target, we do a 50/50 blend of our Net Asset Value (NAV) and EV/DACF price target to land on ~$10/share. In order to do this, we made sure that we weren’t outspending in a way that would breach the only debt covenant which is 2.5x interest coverage. In regards to the NAV, we simply blew down Proven Developed Producing production (PDP) at our oil deck and combined it with our estimates on what the NPV of developing their Bakken acreage would be (summary below). However, just by flipping the well completions and giving them credit for their new completions, the price target goes from $10 to $16. This simply assumes that all their acreage is now capable of producing 1.9M EUR wells, which is obviously aggressive so we’d advise to discount that. For the EV/DACF, we simply just throw an 8x multiple on our 2019 numbers, which we believe is fair, and discount it back at 10%.

Oasis is a great way to play any crude rally. At our oil deck, we believe the stock will return ~25%. That being said, we are running $55 oil in the out years which we believe is conservative but does dictate the view on the stock. It is sometimes hard to find idiosyncratic levers in a commodity company, but OAS does have that potential in their new completions which, although not in the base case, adds optionality to the name. If anyone would like for us to run any different iterations of the stock's valuation at any particular rig counts/oil prices feel free to reach out to us and we can run the math for you.

Production/Valuation and Debt Metrics



(Source: Cracks N' Frack)

Oil Deck

NAV Summary

(Source: Cracks N' Frack)

Price Target (50/50 EV/DACF & NAV)



(Source: Cracks N' Frack)

