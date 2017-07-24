Recent Buy: Gilead Sciences

What I did, and what I continue to do.

So far this month I have made three stock purchases. I previously wrote analyses on my first two purchases. Today I am going to be writing about my third stock purchase of the month. I will be writing about the fundamentals, risks, and current valuation.

I added more shares to my portfolio with another purchase of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: GILD): 17 Shares @ $70.74 on 7/14/2017. I originally established a position in GILD on 11/30/2015. On that day, I purchased 11 shares at $107.98. I also used Scottrade Flexible Reinvestment Program (FRIP) to purchase 2 more additional shares. I now currently have 30 shares of GILD.

Even though I have been in the red with my first purchase, I continued to collect its rising dividend to soften the blow.

Overview

Gilead Sciences is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas in which it fulfills a medical need. Gilead helps people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead's portfolio of products and pipeline of investigational drugs includes treatments for HIV/AIDS, liver diseases, cancer, inflammatory and respiratory diseases, and cardiovascular conditions.

GILD was founded in 1987 in Foster City, California. Since then, GILD has become one of the world’s largest biopharmaceutical companies, with 9,000 employees across six continents.

Fundamentals

Before I start valuing a company, I like to look at the history and fundamentals. This information will help me with my valuation analysis.

Revenue grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.50% from $4.23 billion in 2007 to $30.39 billion in 2016. This year, revenue is expected to be around $24.82 billion. Analysts foresee $23.03 billion being at the low end. Analysts expect 2018 to be around $22.35 billion.

Revenue hit an all time high in 2015 at $32.4 billion. Last year and this year is lower compared to 2015 because of fewer sales of Hepatitis C (HCV) treatments. As we see from this chart.

Source: Year in Review 2016

Net Income increased from $1.62 billion in 2007 to $13.5 billion in 2016 which gives us a CAGR of 26.7% over this ten year period. This is amazing results.

Currently, Net Margin is an outstanding 43.4% Trailing Twelve Month (TTM). Basically, 43% of the revenue coming in turns into profit.

Earnings Per Share (EPS) CAGR of 31.59% for the past ten years. In 2007, GILD EPS was $0.84 and in 2016 it was $9.94. Analysts expect 2017 EPS to be around $8.39 and in 2018 to be $7.56 EPS. Again, the low estimates are because of the low sales of HCV treatments.

The dividend history is very short. GILD has only paid dividends since 2015 and had two recent increases since 2015. One increase of 9.3% in 2016 and 10.6% in February of this year.

I normally do not purchase a company with such a short dividend history. However, it is kind of hard to pass up the amount of money GILD has been making over the past ten years.

Presently, the dividend payout ratio is at 20%. This is low and I see GILD continuing to grow its dividend at the high single digit to low double digit for the foreseeable future.

Another item I like to look at is the total share count. I like to see if the company has been decreasing shares. GILD has decreased share count every year since 2007. The little 30 shares that I own, is increasing my ownership percentage because of the share buybacks.

Risks/Uncertainty

As mentioned above, under the fundamentals section, GILD has been losing revenue because of the loss in sales in HCV products. This drop in revenue is very concerning. However, GILD has a whole list of treatments/drugs in its pipeline.

GILD has 8 treatments in the Phases 3 stages, and they currently have 18 in the Phases 2 stages. They have 1 treatment in the EU Regulatory Submission under the Liver Diseases section.

Here are some graphs of their current pipeline. More of these graphs can be found on the Gilead website.

Source: Research Pipeline

Source: Research Pipeline

Source: Research Pipeline

Valuation

We now know how amazing GILD has been doing for the past 10 years, but how much should you pay for a company like GILD right now.

The normal PE for 10 years sits at 12.4 as you see in the below picture from FastGraphs. GILD is now at 7.6 with a forward PE of 8.5 based on 2017 EPS. The 5-year PE average is 20. This metric is a great indicator that GILD is indeed undervalued when looking at normal PE.

Below is a picture from fastgraphs.com. Whenever the black line is under the orange line or blue line, it is considered to be undervalued.

If you look at the earnings (Orange Line), we see that GILD is way below that level. Based on the orange line, GILD should be around $130 a share. Based on Normal PE, GILD should be around $95 a share. Either way, GILD is undervalued at the current price.

Source: FastGraphs.com

Based on the 5-year average PE, GILD will be getting a total annual Rate of Return of 18.16%. I wish I could say that about all the stocks I buy. That is really impressive numbers right there.

Source: FastGraphs.com

Another indicator I like to look at is the dividend 5-year average. But since GILD has not had a dividend history that long, I will have to skip this step.

So how much should you pay for this stock? My assumption of the DDM model is 9% growth rate for the next three years. The years after that I give it an 8% growth rate. I also used a 10% discount rate.

My DDM Analysis: $107.09

CFRA Price: NA but they give a 12-month price target of $80

Yahoo Analyst Price Target: $76.70

FASTGraps.com: $95 (using the 10-year normal PE average)

Averaging out the four fair price estimates gives us a fair value of $89.70. GILD is currently at $73.76. This means that GILD is 17.77% undervalued.

Conclusion

I currently have 30 shares of GILD, and I will be continuing to add more using Scottrade FRIP. With the purchase of 17 shares and the company paying a dividend of $0.52 a share, this will increase my annual dividend income by $35.36. My forward annual dividend income is now at $3,896.08.

Even though GILD is facing some headwinds with the loss of HCV seals, the future is bright for this company with its huge pipeline of new treatments.

Author's note: Thanks for reading! If you like this article and would like to read similar ones in the future, please click the Follow link at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.